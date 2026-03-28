聽新聞
0:00 / 0:00

紐時賞析／中東戰事測驗歐洲軍力 意外曝局限

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
法國總統馬克宏（中）登上部署在地中海的戴高樂號航空母艦，對官兵談話後高唱國歌。法新社
法國總統馬克宏（中）登上部署在地中海的戴高樂號航空母艦，對官兵談話後高唱國歌。法新社

Show of Force by Europe Also Reveals Weaknesses

中東戰事測驗歐洲軍力 意外曝局限

Despite refusing to join the attacks on Iran, Europe’s leaders have responded to the widening war in the Middle East by sending warships, fighter jets and air-defense systems to protect bases and allies in the region.

儘管拒絕參與對伊朗的攻擊行動，歐洲各國領導人仍對中東戰事擴大作出回應，派出軍艦、戰鬥機與防空系統，保護該地區的基地與盟友。

Yet flexing those military muscles — in one of the Continent’s broadest mobilizations in recent years — has also revealed the limits of Europe’s defense abilities, officials and analysts said.

官員與分析人士紛紛指出，這次軍事行動是歐洲近年規模最廣的動員之一，但同時也暴露出歐洲防衛能力的局限。

The mobilization is the first major stress test of Europe’s abilities since the Continent’s leaders came under pressure from President Donald Trump to increase military spending, increase troop numbers and take more responsibility for their defense. So far, experts said, the military response has shown that Europe’s rearmament and recruitment are still in their early stages after eight decades of reliance on U.S. firepower.

這次動員是對歐洲戰力的第一次重大壓力測試。此前，美國總統川普一直要求歐洲提高軍費、增加兵力，並承擔更多自身防衛責任。專家表示，目前為止的軍事行動顯示，在深度依賴美國軍力80年後，歐洲的重新武裝與兵力招募仍然處於起步階段。

The deployments have left European forces scrambling to remain fully staffed on other fronts, including in the Baltic Sea, where they had tried to mount a show of force against Russia.

這些部署使歐洲部隊在其他戰線難以維持完整兵力，其中包括波羅的海地區。歐洲原本試圖在當地對俄羅斯展示軍事力量。

Diverting hardware and munitions to Arab allies in the Persian Gulf has also undercut Europe’s ability to support Ukraine’s defense against Moscow.

歐洲將軍事裝備與彈藥轉移到波斯灣的阿拉伯盟友，也削弱了歐洲支援烏克蘭對抗莫斯科的能力。

“We are very fragile from a warfare point of view,” Carlo Calenda, an Italian senator, said in an interview. “There might be a problem of defending our own country.”

義大利參議員卡倫達在訪問中表示：「從戰爭角度來看，我們非常脆弱。我們甚至可能連保衛自己國家都有問題。」

France’s deployment of warships, including its sole nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, to the Mediterranean and the Gulf amounted to more than half of its battle fleet, a show of strength that forced Paris to downscale operations elsewhere. Administrative snags delayed the deployment of a British destroyer to Cyprus by a week and undermined Britain’s hopes of projecting strength.

法國將軍艦部署到地中海與波斯灣，其中包括唯一一艘核動力航空母艦，總數超過其作戰艦隊的一半。這種展示軍力的行動迫使巴黎在其他地區縮減軍事部署。另一方面，行政程序問題使英國一艘驅逐艦延後一周才部署到賽普勒斯，也削弱英國原本希望展現的軍事力量。

Italy’s decision to send defense equipment to Arab allies under Iranian fire has left its own arsenal dangerously diminished. And the United States’ use of so much firepower in Iran has drastically reduced a stockpile that Europe had hoped it could depend on in the future.

義大利決定向遭伊朗攻擊的阿拉伯盟友提供防衛裝備，使本國武器庫存減少到危險程度。同時，美國在伊朗戰事中火力全開，也大幅消耗了歐洲原本希望未來可以寄望的軍備庫存。

“If the U.S. is firing off so much ordnance against Iran, then they can’t use it against the Chinese in, say, two years, and it’s not going to be available for the Europeans against Russia,” said Ed Arnold, a European security analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, a research group in London.

倫敦智庫「皇家聯合軍事研究所」的歐洲安全分析師阿諾德表示：「如果美國現在對伊朗消耗大量軍火，那麼2年後對中國就派不上用場了，也不可能提供給歐洲對抗俄羅斯。」

Gaps in Europe’s military ability “are well known — we just have not been doing enough about them for a long, long time,” Arnold added.

阿諾德補充說：「歐洲軍事能力的缺口眾所周知——我們只是長久以來一直沒有認真處理」。

文／Lara Jakes and Catherine Porter，譯／國際中心

中東戰事 紐時賞析 防空系統 軍事行動 伊朗 歐盟 川普

延伸閱讀

美伊戰爭狂燒彈藥！五角大廈傳考慮「轉調」援烏武器　歐洲急了

紐時賞析／聖嬰將臨 極端天氣機率上升

紐時賞析／全球經濟震盪 川普立場搖擺

經濟日報社論／石油戰爭成形 川普陷入困境

相關新聞

閱讀數學／第一封AI情書（三）

上週我們講到圖靈與斯特拉奇（Christopher Strachey）成為同事後，兩人常常在一起發想各種電腦的運用方式，從西洋棋、音樂、再到文字。那年暑假，實驗室布告欄忽然出現了好幾封打字的情書…

紐時賞析／川普以叛國罪之名 要脅媒體

The Trump administration has unleashed a multifaceted pressure campaign against news organizations as it increasingly bristles at media coverage of a Middle East military operation that many Americans oppose.

紐時賞析／中東戰事測驗歐洲軍力 意外曝局限

Despite refusing to join the attacks on Iran, Europe’s leaders have responded to the widening war in the Middle East by sending warships, fighter jets and air-defense systems to protect bases and allies in the region.

圖表看時事／柯文哲總統路受阻 為何判17年？圖解京華城11人罪名、刑度

民眾黨前主席柯文哲被控在京華城容積率收賄、侵占政治獻金等案，台北地方法院昨依違背職務收賄、侵占政治獻金、ＫＰ小物募款所得等，重判柯有期徒刑十七年，褫奪公權六年，台北地檢署與柯文哲律師團均表示要上訴。柯一審遭重判，危及他參選下屆總統資格。

新聞中的公民與社會／美以聯手攻擊伊朗…依據國際法規範 合法性爭議核心問題為何？

美國、以色列及伊朗相繼證實，86歲的伊朗最高領袖哈米尼在2月28日美以攻伊空襲身亡。伊朗當局宣布，全國進入40天哀悼期。美國總統川普在自創社媒真實社群寫道，對伊猛烈且精準的轟炸將持續…

好讀周報／古巴全島大停電！美施壓能源制裁 當局經濟大鬆綁

加勒比海共產國家古巴16日發生近年最嚴重的全島停電事件，凸顯該島國能源短缺情況惡化。美國近年加強石油封鎖孤立古巴，美國總統川普屢次公開呼籲古巴總統狄亞士-卡奈（Miguel Díaz-Canel）下台，美古關係急劇惡化。哥斯大黎加18日宣布與古巴斷交，凸顯區域政治連鎖效應。

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。