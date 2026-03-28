紐時賞析／川普以叛國罪之名 要脅媒體

Pressuring War Coverage With Claims Of ‘Treason’

川普以叛國罪之名 要脅媒體

The Trump administration has unleashed a multifaceted pressure campaign against news organizations as it increasingly bristles at media coverage of a Middle East military operation that many Americans oppose.

川普政府對新聞機構發動多層次施壓行動，原因在於對媒體報導中東軍事行動日益不滿，而這場軍事行動正遭到許多美國民眾反對。

Official Pentagon briefings now include attacks on outlets such as CNN, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth nitpicking headlines. President Donald Trump is turning to his bully pulpit on Truth Social to accuse “Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations” of airing “LIES” about the war and musing about “Charges for TREASON.”

五角大廈的官方簡報現在納入CNN等媒體的批評，國防部長赫塞斯甚至逐條挑剔新聞標題。美國總統川普則透過自家社群平台Truth Social發聲，指控「高度不愛國的新聞機構」散布戰爭「謊言」，甚至暗示可能提出「叛國罪」指控。

The goal seems to be pressuring journalists to back off critical coverage of the war effort, or to at least encourage the public to second-guess reporting that runs counter to the administration’s preferred narrative. And the effort has gone well beyond words.

這些行動的目的，似乎是施壓記者減少對戰事的批判性報導，或至少讓大眾對不符合政府敘事的報導產生懷疑。而且這種施壓早已不只停留在言語層面。

Trump’s top media regulator, Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission, issued an explicit warning to broadcast television networks on social media, writing that “hoaxes and news distortions” could lead to the revocation of licenses for local stations, a threat Trump said he was “so thrilled to see.”

川普任命的媒體最高監管主管、聯邦通訊委員會主席卡爾，在社群媒體上公開警告電視網，指「假新聞與失實報導」可能導致地方電視台被吊銷執照。川普對此威脅表示「非常高興看到」。

The president and his allies have sought to vilify the news media since the start of his political rise a decade ago. But this recent denigration of news organizations — including The New York Times — comes as Trump has appeared at pains to depict his Middle East military effort as a smashing success, despite some facts to the contrary and opinion polls that have revealed widespread doubts among Americans about the war.

自川普10年前踏入政壇以來，他與盟友便持續醜化新聞媒體。然而這一波針對新聞機構，包括「紐約時報」的貶抑，正發生在川普極力將中東軍事行動塑造成重大成功之際，但是部分事實並不支持此說，民調也顯示美國民眾對這場戰爭普遍存在疑慮。

In particular, Trump has zeroed in on accusing American news organizations of disloyalty to their country, as in an official White House news release declaring that CNN had sought “to undermine our decisive victories in Operation Epic Fury.”

尤其是，川普將矛頭對準美國新聞機構，指控其對國家不忠。例如白宮一份官方新聞稿宣稱，CNN試圖「削弱我們在『史詩怒火行動』中的決定性勝利」。

Previous White Houses also complained about domestic news coverage of U.S. intervention in the Middle East. But this administration’s attempts to shame, and in some cases punish, journalists for straightforward reporting on the war has engendered comparisons to the demands of foreign authoritarian leaders.

歷屆白宮也曾抱怨國內媒體對美國介入中東的報導。但這一屆政府對記者進行羞辱，甚至在部分情況下加以懲罰，只因其進行單純的事實報導，已引發外界將其與外國威權領袖作比較。

Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN, said in a statement that “politicians have an obvious motive for claiming that journalism which raises questions about their decisions is false.” He added, “No amount of political threats or insults is going to change that.”

CNN執行長湯普森在聲明中表示，「政客宣稱對其決策提出質疑的新聞是錯誤的，其動機昭然若揭。」他並補充，「無論多少政治威脅或羞辱，都無法改變這一點」。

文／Michael M. Grynbaum，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 川普對伊朗用兵成果不如預期，把氣出在媒體頭上。Unleash有猛然鬆手、發動突擊之意，釋放的通常不是善類，例如放狗咬人，不是偶然，而是蓄意。Pressure campaign是執政者系統性、協調性地利用政治權力與行政工具對媒體施壓，影響戰爭相關的公共敘事。 報導點名國防部長赫塞斯專找媒體的碴，nitpick是吹毛求疵：It is easier to nitpick at our own shortcomings than to fret about faraway problems.人們容易選擇「近的、瑣碎的問題」討論，因為這樣較輕鬆，不需面對那些真正沉重、複雜、距離遙遠的全球性危機。 川普除了以highly unpatriotic給媒體貼標籤，甚至扣上treason的大帽子。如同「不愛台灣」，川普說的「不愛國」都屬於政治操作。Treason在美國憲法第3條第3款有明確定義，避免政府濫用。川普指批評者「叛國」不符法律要件，但有強烈的政治攻擊性，把正常的新聞報導(straightforward reporting) 描繪成「危害國家安全」。說穿了，就是認知戰，只需讓人懷疑(second-guess reporting)。一旦得逞，焦點便從分辨真假轉向是否符合權力敘事。