紐時賞析／全球經濟震盪 川普立場搖擺

After Global Economy Shudders, Trump Zigzags on When War May End

全球經濟震盪 川普立場搖擺

On a day when the fighting in the Middle East sent tremors through global markets, President Donald Trump offered contradictory signals about the war, suggesting that it could be ending “soon” and then a few hours later leaving the timing open-ended.

在中東戰事震撼全球市場的一天，美國總統川普對這場戰爭釋出矛盾訊號，先暗示可能「很快」就會結束，但僅僅幾個小時後，他的說法又轉趨模糊，讓戰事結束的時程懸而未決。

Trump first said the war was “very complete, pretty much” during a phone interview Monday with a CBS News reporter. “We’re very far ahead of schedule,” he added.

川普接受CBS新聞記者電話訪問時，首先表示這場戰爭「大致上已經完成，差不多要結束了」。他補充說：「我們的進度大幅超前。」

Oil prices and stocks swung wildly all day. But markets, which had plummeted in the early hours of U.S. trading, rebounded Monday afternoon with Trump’s comment that the war was close to complete. The price of oil dropped.

油價與股市整天劇烈震盪。美國交易早盤市場暴跌，但在川普表示戰爭接近結束後，下午市場反彈。油價下跌。

Then, after markets closed for the day, Trump made a series of comments that moved in another direction. He told a gathering of Republican lawmakers in Florida that “we have won in many ways, but not enough.”

市場收盤後，川普又發表一連串方向不同的評論。他對佛羅里達共和黨議員聚會說「我們在許多方面獲勝，但還沒贏夠」。

“We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all,” he said, adding: “We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated.”

川普說：「我們比以往更堅定前進，達成最終勝利，一勞永逸結束這個長期威脅」。他又說：「徹底擊敗敵人前，我們不會鬆手。」

At a news conference Monday evening, Trump delivered a string of ambiguous messages. He said he was not happy with the current Iranian leadership. “I was disappointed to see their choice” of new supreme leader, he said, stopping short of his previous statement that the slain supreme leader’s son would be “unacceptable.”

在周一晚間記者會上，川普再度釋出一連串模稜兩可的訊息。他表示對現任伊朗領導層並不滿意，並說：「我對他們選出的新最高領袖感到失望。」然而，他並未重申先前的強硬立場——認為遭暗殺的最高領袖之子不適合接任。

He listed what he said were the U.S. accomplishments of the war: the decimation of missile launchers, the setbacks to the Iranian nuclear program and the killing of many Iranian leaders.

川普詳列美國在這場戰爭的成就，包括摧毀導彈發射器、阻礙伊朗核計畫，以及擊殺多名伊朗領導人。

He said the U.S. Navy would escort ships through the crucial gateway of Gulf oil and gas, the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “If needed.”

他表示，美國海軍將護航船隻通過波斯灣石油與天然氣運輸的重要門戶——荷莫茲海峽，並補充說：「如果有需要的話。」

Asked again when the war would end, he said, “I think soon, very soon.”

再次被問戰爭何時結束時，他說「我想會很快，非常快。」

His comments came after Iran had displayed defiance, both with a barrage of missile and drone strikes across the Middle East and with the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as its new leader.

伊朗展現頑抗，對中東地區發射飛彈與無人機攻擊，以及選出穆吉塔巴．哈米尼為新領導人後，川普做此發言。

As Israel’s military launched what it called a “wide-scale” attack across Iranian territory on the 10th day of the war, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, taunted the United States and Israel on social media about the soaring oil prices, calling the attacks on his country “Operation Epic Mistake.”

戰爭開打第10天，以色列軍方對伊朗全境發動所謂「大規模」攻擊之際，伊朗外交部長阿拉奇在社群媒體嘲諷美國與以色列攻擊伊朗導致油價飆升，稱之為「史詩級錯誤行動」。

“We, too, have many surprises in store,” Araghchi said.

阿拉奇說：「我們也準備了許多意想不到的手段。」

文／Aaron Boxerman, Farnaz Fassihi, Richard Pérez-Peña and Thomas Fuller，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 美國總統川普對美國攻擊伊朗的戰情評估說法變來變去，釋出前後矛盾的訊息(contradictory signals)。外交用語要求嚴謹，但川普奉「交易的藝術」為圭臬，說出very complete，再補上pretty much，與其風格相符。前者是說「大致都完成了」，事情已經接近尾聲；後者常用來表示「差不多」、「基本上」，補充語氣讓very complete聽起來更隨意。 然而，川普的「隨意」都是字斟句酌，他用setbacks描述對伊朗核計畫的影響，不是摧毀，而是破壞設備導致進度延遲。Totally and decisively defeated是川普典型的誇張語氣，既「徹底」又「果斷」，達到此目標前不會鬆手。 Relent有「變得寬容、軟化、讓步」的意思，經典小說「咆哮山莊」(Wuthering Heights)男主角希斯克利夫說：I never relent in exacting my due from any one.強調自己在索取應得之物時絕不妥協，生動反映其冷酷性格。 報導結尾的have many surprises in store，字面是「準備了許多驚喜」，在政治或軍事語境裡通常暗示「我們也有後手」，不是單純的「驚喜」，而是說伊朗有尚未公開的反制措施或戰略，用來回應美國與以色列的攻擊。

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