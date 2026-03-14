紐時賞析／五角大廈切斷與頂大及知名智庫合作
Pentagon to Curb Ties With Top Schools
The Defense Department has decided to cut academic ties with nearly two dozen top universities and think tanks as part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s campaign against what he calls anti-American values and “wokeness.”
美國國防部決定切斷與20多所頂尖大學與智庫的學術合作關係，這是國防部長赫塞斯推動的一項行動的一部分，他將這些機構的理念稱為違反美國價值與「覺醒文化」。
Hegseth denounced the institutions in blistering language, calling them politically liberal institutions with “wicked ideologies” that were indoctrinating U.S. service members. He said that, beginning in the new school year in September, the Defense Department would bar service members from attending those universities.
赫塞斯以強烈措辭批評這些機構，稱它們是政治立場偏自由派的機構，並以「邪惡意識形態」對美國軍人進行思想灌輸。他表示，從今年9月的新學年度開始，國防部將禁止軍方人員到這些大學就讀。
In addition to Harvard University, which was banned last month, the Defense Department said the banned institutions would include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton, Yale, Brown, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, George Washington, Tufts, St. Louis and Carnegie Mellon, as well as the College of William & Mary, Middlebury College and Queen’s University in Ontario.
國防部表示，除了上個月已被列入禁令的哈佛大學外，其他被禁止合作的機構還包括麻省理工學院、普林斯頓大學、耶魯大學、布朗大學、喬治城大學、約翰霍普金斯大學、哥倫比亞大學、喬治華盛頓大學、塔夫茨大學、聖路易大學與卡內基美隆大學，以及威廉與瑪麗學院、米德伯里學院與加拿大安大略省的皇后大學。
The Defense Department said it would also cut ties with seven high-profile think tanks in Washington known for their defense and national security analysis: the Center for Strategic and International Studies, New America, the Brookings Institution, the Atlantic Council, the Center for a New American Security, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Henry L. Stimson Center.
國防部表示，也將終止與7個以國防和國家安全分析知名的華府智庫合作，包括戰略暨國際研究中心、新美國基金會、布魯金斯研究院、大西洋理事會、新美國安全中心、外交關係協會與史汀生中心。
In total, 93 military students are currently enrolled in graduate-level programs and fellowships at these institutions. Many of the programs offer mid- and senior-level officer’s courses on national and international security. The largest cohort goes to Harvard, with 21 enrolled in programs at the Ivy League school. Hegseth, who served as an infantry officer with the National Guard, graduated from Harvard’s Kennedy School in 2013 with a master’s degree in public policy.
目前共有93名軍方學員正在這些機構修讀研究所課程或研究員進修計畫。這些課程多半提供中階與高階軍官修讀的國家安全與國際安全課程。其中規模最大的一批學員在哈佛大學，共有21人就讀於這所常春藤盟校的相關課程。赫塞斯本人曾經在國民兵擔任步兵軍官，並於2013年自哈佛大學甘迺迪政府學院取得公共政策碩士學位。
In a memo detailing the cuts, the Defense Department said it was considering replacing the programs with those at institutions including state universities and conservative Christian schools like Liberty University and Hillsdale College.
國防部在說明結束合作的備忘錄中表示，正考慮以其他機構的課程取代這些計畫，包括州立大學以及自由大學與希爾斯代爾學院等保守派基督教學校。
“This decisive change will ensure our leaders receive a more rigorous and relevant education,” the memo said.
備忘錄表示：「這項果斷的改變將確保我們的領導人接受更嚴謹且更符合需求的教育」。
文／Chris Cameron，譯／國際中心
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