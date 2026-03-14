紐時賞析／五角大廈切斷與頂大及知名智庫合作

Pentagon to Curb Ties With Top Schools

五角大廈切斷與頂大及知名智庫合作

The Defense Department has decided to cut academic ties with nearly two dozen top universities and think tanks as part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s campaign against what he calls anti-American values and “wokeness.”

美國國防部決定切斷與20多所頂尖大學與智庫的學術合作關係，這是國防部長赫塞斯推動的一項行動的一部分，他將這些機構的理念稱為違反美國價值與「覺醒文化」。

Hegseth denounced the institutions in blistering language, calling them politically liberal institutions with “wicked ideologies” that were indoctrinating U.S. service members. He said that, beginning in the new school year in September, the Defense Department would bar service members from attending those universities.

赫塞斯以強烈措辭批評這些機構，稱它們是政治立場偏自由派的機構，並以「邪惡意識形態」對美國軍人進行思想灌輸。他表示，從今年9月的新學年度開始，國防部將禁止軍方人員到這些大學就讀。

In addition to Harvard University, which was banned last month, the Defense Department said the banned institutions would include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton, Yale, Brown, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, George Washington, Tufts, St. Louis and Carnegie Mellon, as well as the College of William & Mary, Middlebury College and Queen’s University in Ontario.

國防部表示，除了上個月已被列入禁令的哈佛大學外，其他被禁止合作的機構還包括麻省理工學院、普林斯頓大學、耶魯大學、布朗大學、喬治城大學、約翰霍普金斯大學、哥倫比亞大學、喬治華盛頓大學、塔夫茨大學、聖路易大學與卡內基美隆大學，以及威廉與瑪麗學院、米德伯里學院與加拿大安大略省的皇后大學。

The Defense Department said it would also cut ties with seven high-profile think tanks in Washington known for their defense and national security analysis: the Center for Strategic and International Studies, New America, the Brookings Institution, the Atlantic Council, the Center for a New American Security, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Henry L. Stimson Center.

國防部表示，也將終止與7個以國防和國家安全分析知名的華府智庫合作，包括戰略暨國際研究中心、新美國基金會、布魯金斯研究院、大西洋理事會、新美國安全中心、外交關係協會與史汀生中心。

In total, 93 military students are currently enrolled in graduate-level programs and fellowships at these institutions. Many of the programs offer mid- and senior-level officer’s courses on national and international security. The largest cohort goes to Harvard, with 21 enrolled in programs at the Ivy League school. Hegseth, who served as an infantry officer with the National Guard, graduated from Harvard’s Kennedy School in 2013 with a master’s degree in public policy.

目前共有93名軍方學員正在這些機構修讀研究所課程或研究員進修計畫。這些課程多半提供中階與高階軍官修讀的國家安全與國際安全課程。其中規模最大的一批學員在哈佛大學，共有21人就讀於這所常春藤盟校的相關課程。赫塞斯本人曾經在國民兵擔任步兵軍官，並於2013年自哈佛大學甘迺迪政府學院取得公共政策碩士學位。

In a memo detailing the cuts, the Defense Department said it was considering replacing the programs with those at institutions including state universities and conservative Christian schools like Liberty University and Hillsdale College.

國防部在說明結束合作的備忘錄中表示，正考慮以其他機構的課程取代這些計畫，包括州立大學以及自由大學與希爾斯代爾學院等保守派基督教學校。

“This decisive change will ensure our leaders receive a more rigorous and relevant education,” the memo said.

備忘錄表示：「這項果斷的改變將確保我們的領導人接受更嚴謹且更符合需求的教育」。

文／Chris Cameron，譯／國際中心

＝

相關新聞 紐時賞析／伊朗風雲起 基輔憂心遭受池魚之殃 The crisis in the Middle East has started to reverberate in Ukraine, putting peace talks with Russia on hold and raising fears in Kyiv of diminished military support. 2026-03-14 00:00 紐時賞析／五角大廈切斷與頂大及知名智庫合作 The Defense Department has decided to cut academic ties with nearly two dozen top universities and think tanks as part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s campaign against what he calls anti-American values and “wokeness.” 2026-03-14 00:00 閱讀數學／第一封AI情書（一） AI時代，很多人都聽過「圖靈測試」。那是70多年前，天才科學家圖靈設計的思想實驗，用來判斷機器是否能產生「和人類相差無異」的回應。幾年前圖靈的傳記電影《模仿遊戲》，… 2026-03-13 18:40 新聞中的公民與社會／日本自民黨橫掃眾院316席 選舉制度對結果有何影響？ 日本眾院選舉465席確定，高市帶領自民黨單獨拿下316席，是二戰後日本政黨首度跨越眾院三分之二絕對多數門檻，也寫下戰後單一政黨最多席次紀錄… 2026-03-12 18:31 圖表看時事／新生兒數量15年大崩！2月首跌破7千人 圖解哪國比台灣慘？ 內政部戶政司昨公布最新戶口統計，台灣總人口數為二三二八萬二七三人，連續廿六個月負成長；二月新生兒為六五二三人，相較去年同期減少三八八四人，減幅百分之卅七點三二，新生兒較上個月減少二二○○人，月減百分之廿五點二，有史以來首度單月新生兒人數跌破七千人。 2026-03-12 15:50 好讀周報／人形機器人沒未來？專家預言「投資一場空」：無法像人類 通用型人形機器人是AI競賽的新賽場，人們期盼老來買個機器人照顧自己，不用請幫傭和看護，因此，看到無限商機的美國矽谷科技公司爭相投入龐大資金，研發能取代人類所有勞務的人形機器人。不過，掃地機器人Roomba的發明者之一，有「現代機器人教父」之稱的布魯克斯（Rodney Brooks）則大膽預言，人形機器人在可預見的未來無法達到人類雙手的靈巧，而且隨時可能跌倒，存在危險，這些投資在未來15年內將是一場空。 2026-03-11 07:38