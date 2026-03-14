紐時賞析／伊朗風雲起 基輔憂心遭受池魚之殃

Fallout From Mideast Swirls Over the War in Ukraine

伊朗風雲起 基輔憂心遭受池魚之殃

The crisis in the Middle East has started to reverberate in Ukraine, putting peace talks with Russia on hold and raising fears in Kyiv of diminished military support.

中東危機已開始對烏克蘭產生連鎖影響，不僅使與俄羅斯的和平談判暫停，也讓基輔擔心西方對烏克蘭的軍事支援可能減少。

After the United States and Israel started bombing Iran two weeks ago, the conflict quickly spread through the Mideast. As Iran has targeted the United States’ Persian Gulf allies with missiles and drones, those countries and U.S. forces have fired large numbers of interceptor missiles to fend off the attacks.

美國與以色列2周前開始轟炸伊朗後，衝突迅速擴散至整個中東地區。伊朗以飛彈與無人機攻擊美國在波斯灣的盟友，各國與美軍因此大量發射攔截飛彈來防禦這些攻擊。

That has drained stocks of the defensive weapons that Ukraine has come to rely on from its allies to defend against Russian missiles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has acknowledged the potential knock-on effects from the Middle East conflict, telling reporters that he had raised the issue with Ukraine’s partners.

這些防禦行動消耗了大量的防空武器庫存，而烏克蘭正是依賴盟國提供這些武器來抵禦俄羅斯的飛彈攻擊。烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基也承認，中東衝突可能會產生連鎖影響。他向媒體表示，已經將這個問題向烏克蘭的盟友提出。

“There are concerns that in the event of a prolonged war, America may reduce supplies of air defense systems and missiles for air defense to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian national broadcaster, RAI.

澤倫斯基在接受義大利公共電視台的訪問時表示：「如果中東戰爭持續，美國可能會減少向烏克蘭提供防空系統與防空飛彈的疑慮確實存在。」

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, said that the events in the Middle East had a “clear impact” on the war in Ukraine.

歐盟外交與安全政策事務最高主管卡拉斯表示，中東局勢對烏克蘭戰爭已產生「明確影響」。

“There are defense capabilities that are needed in Ukraine now moving also to the Middle East,” she said in Brussels. “There is also the issue of supply chains, of supplying the capabilities that Ukraine needs, now also the Middle East needs, when it comes to air defense, for example.”

她在布魯塞爾表示：「一些原本烏克蘭需要的防衛裝備，現在也被調往中東。」她指出，另一個問題是供應鏈：原本提供烏克蘭的能力，例如防空系統，如今中東地區也同樣需要。

Those air defenses are critical to protect towns and cities from Russian attacks and to save Ukrainian lives. Shortages not only could embolden Moscow to step up barrages, but also could give the impression that Ukraine has a weakened hand in peace negotiations once they resume.

這些防空系統對於保護城市免於俄羅斯攻擊、拯救烏克蘭民眾生命至關重要。一旦出現短缺，不僅可能讓莫斯科加大規模攻擊，也可能會讓外界認為烏克蘭在未來恢復談判時的談判地位落居下風。

The negotiations had been expected to continue this week with trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States. A meeting was scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates, but that country has come under Iranian attack in recent days.

原本預計3月首周在阿拉伯聯合大公國舉行由俄羅斯、烏克蘭與美國參與的談判，不過東道主現正受到伊朗攻擊。

With the crisis in the Persian Gulf intensifying, Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s European allies have tried to keep Ukraine from falling out of the international focus.

隨著波斯灣危機升高，澤倫斯基與烏克蘭的歐洲盟友正努力確保烏克蘭議題不會從國際焦點中消失。

文／Cassandra Vinograd，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 從伊朗首都德黑蘭開車到烏克蘭首都基輔距離約3000公里，伊朗遭美國和以色列圍毆，烏克蘭擔心遭受池魚之殃。Reverberate可指物理的回響和心理的連鎖影響：The events of 9/11 will reverberate through history. 「白鯨記」用the reverberating crack and din of that bony step描述亞哈船長夜間在甲板上行走時，象牙義足敲擊甲板的聲音擾人清夢，空洞的回聲象徵眾人無法逃避的命運回響，梅爾維爾用一個詞串起「人類意志→自然力量→宿命對決」的主題弧線。這句堪稱Moby Dick全書最生動的描寫，象牙腿的每一步都是復仇的倒計時。 連鎖效應(knock-on effects)不是單純的「一件事引發另一件事」，更強調「必然性」與「間接性」，即某事件必然帶來後果，但不是直接因果，常用來描述經濟、戰爭、政策造成的第二或第三層影響，例如美國以色列攻擊伊朗，直接拉高油價，糧價可能也會波動：High fuel prices also have a knock-on effect on the price of food. Defense capabilities的capabilities≠ability，而是指可部署的戰力，包括裝備和系統，防衛裝備／防空戰力／防衛系統，而非單純的防衛能力。

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