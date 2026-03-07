紐時賞析／哥倫比亞叛軍無人機 智取政府百億軍備

How $600 Drones Are Outsmarting Colombia’s Billion-Dollar Military

哥倫比亞叛軍無人機 智取政府百億軍備

Colombian soldiers defending a state-owned oil pumping station near the border with Venezuela were under attack. Two powerful insurgent groups that have been fighting the Colombian state for decades had been regularly stealing fuel from it.

駐守在委內瑞拉邊境附近、保護國營輸油站的哥倫比亞士兵遭到攻擊。2個與哥倫比亞政府對抗數十年的強大叛亂組織，長期從該設施偷取燃料。

The soldiers were used to snipers and ambushes, but now they had to contend with a new weapon their adversaries have by the thousands: swarms of small drones, the kind hobbyists can buy on Amazon, fitted with clawlike hooks carrying grenades.

士兵原本已習慣狙擊與伏擊，如今卻必須面對一種數量龐大的新武器：成群的小型無人機。這些無人機是一般玩家在電商平台就能購得的款式，經改裝後加裝類似爪子的裝置，掛載手榴彈。

Over 15 days, the soldiers shot down 50 of them, according to four government security officials familiar with the operation. On the 16th day, a much larger drone, commonly used for spraying pesticides, appeared carrying four grenades. The battalion did not detect it in time. The grenades exploded, killing one soldier, the officials said.

熟悉行動的4名政府安全官員表示，15天內士兵擊落50架無人機。第16天一架常用於噴灑農藥的大型無人機掛載4枚手榴彈現身。部隊未能及時偵測，手榴彈隨後爆炸，造成1名士兵死亡。

The four government security officials working in active combat zones across Colombia shared similar stories with The New York Times, reflecting what they said was a worrying trend: Cheap access to easily modifiable drones is upending the country’s decades-long war against insurgent groups and putting the government on its heels. Each spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.

4名在哥倫比亞前線戰區工作的政府安全官員向紐時分享了類似經歷。他們指出，廉價且容易改裝的無人機正翻轉政府與叛亂組織長達數十年的戰爭，使政府陷入被動。由於涉及敏感安全議題，所有人均要求匿名。

“The narco-traffickers have the aerial advantage,” President Gustavo Petro of Colombia said in a speech to soldiers late last year, shortly after drones had killed 58 soldiers and police officers and wounded 300 more in the course of a few months.

哥倫比亞總統古斯塔沃．裴卓去年底對士兵演說時表示：「販毒集團掌握空優。」在他演說前，無人機攻擊在幾個月內造成58名軍警喪生、300多人受傷。

Drones used by armed criminal groups can be bought on websites like Temu, said one official based in Catatumbo, referring to a Chinese shopping website.

1名駐紮在卡塔通波的官員表示，武裝犯罪集團使用的無人機可在Temu等中國購物網站上購得。

Pedro Sánchez, Colombia’s defense minister, acknowledged that criminals had begun using drones “indiscriminately,” causing more than 100 police and military casualties in 2025.

哥倫比亞國防部長佩德羅．桑切斯坦言，犯罪分子已開始無差別使用無人機，2025年已造成超過100名軍警傷亡。

Sánchez said that the military managed to thwart the vast majority of drone attacks last year but that it had suffered the “equivalent to 333 successful attacks, causing enormous damage not only to the security forces but also to the civilian population.”

桑切斯指，軍方去年成功擋下無人機的大多數攻擊，但仍蒙受「相當於333次成功攻擊」的損失，對安全部隊和平民都造成巨大傷害。

文／Max Bearak and Simón Posada，譯／國際中心

