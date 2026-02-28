紐時賞析／虧260億美元 斯特蘭蒂斯放棄電動車

Stellantis’s Shift From E.V.s Will Cost It $26 Billion

虧260億美元 斯特蘭蒂斯放棄電動車

Five years ago, European American automaker Stellantis was created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Peugeot, with ambitions of challenging its bigger rivals around the globe.

5年前，飛雅特克萊斯勒汽車和法國寶獅汽車合併成歐美汽車製造商斯特蘭蒂斯，挑戰規模更大的對手。

That hasn’t panned out.

但發展不如預期。

After two years of declines, global sales for Stellantis, whose brands include Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, rose only slightly in 2025. Its troubles stemmed from an ambitious electric vehicle strategy that backfired when EV sales slumped. It had also employed a pricing scheme that made many of its vehicles more expensive than competing cars and trucks.

歷經全球銷售額連續2年下降，旗下品牌包括克萊斯勒、吉普和公羊等的斯特蘭蒂斯的全球銷售額2025年僅微幅上升。公司困境主要源於過於激進的電動車布局，在電動車需求降溫後反而適得其反；同時，其定價策略也使多款車型售價高於同級競爭對手的轎車與卡車。

The company began unwinding its EV push last year and shifting its North American product line back to larger, gas-powered models. It also slowed production to help dealers lower bloated inventories.

該公司去年開始減緩電動車推銷，並讓北美生產線轉而重新開始生產較大的燃油車型。該公司也減緩生產速度，幫助經銷商減少過於龐大的庫存。

On Friday, Stellantis revealed the impact of its missteps: a hit of 22.2 billion euros (around $26 billion) to its profit to cover the cost of reversing course and other restructuring measures.

上周五，斯特蘭蒂斯公布錯誤決策對財務的衝擊：為了回頭調整策略並進行其他重整措施，公司需認列222億歐元的獲利損失。

“This strategic reset starts by recognizing that some strategic assumptions needed to be corrected, like the overoptimism on the electrification adoption,” the company’s CEO, Antonio Filosa, said in a conference call.

公司執行長菲洛薩在一場視訊會議中說，這次「戰略重整」的起點是承認部分戰略假設需要修正，包括對電動車普及過度樂觀的判斷。

On Friday, Filosa said the company was already moving in the right direction. Global sales in the fourth quarter rose 9% from a year earlier, with a 43% gain in North America. For 2025, global sales rose 1% to 5.5 million cars and light trucks.

菲洛薩指出，公司已開始朝正確方向調整。第四季全球銷量年增9%，其中北美市場大增43%；2025全年全球銷量成長1%，達到550萬輛汽車與輕型卡車。

Under Filosa, Stellantis is going in the opposite direction from its previous strategy. It canceled some of the EVs that were in development, and stopped making plug-in models such as the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs and the Pacifica minivan. Instead, it will go back to making more internal-combustion models, and earmarked $13 billion to revitalize plants and other facilities in the United States.

在菲洛薩主導下，斯特蘭蒂斯明顯轉向與過去相反的策略，取消部分仍在研發中的電動車計畫，並停產包括Jeep Wrangler、Grand Cherokee運動休旅車及Pacifica迷你廂型車等插電式車款。取而代之的是，斯特蘭蒂斯將重心重新放回內燃機車款，並規畫投入130億美元，用於振興美國境內的工廠與相關設施。

The automaker is developing a midsize pickup truck that is expected to be in showrooms in 2027, and it will bring back the Hemi V-8 engine, which had been phased out. Filosa said Stellantis already had 60,000 orders for the Ram 1500 pickup truck equipped with the Hemi V-8.

該公司正開發一款中型皮卡，預計2027年上市，將重新導入已停用的Hemi V8引擎。菲洛薩表示，搭載Hemi V8的Ram 1500皮卡目前已累積6萬張訂單。

“We are investing in the powertrains that our customers want,” he said.

他說：「我們正在投資客戶想要的動力系統。」

文／Neal E. Boudette，譯／羅方妤