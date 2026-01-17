紐時賞析／烏政壇再掀波 澤倫斯基如履薄冰

As Zelensky Reshuffles, Reawakening of Politics In Ukraine Brings Caution.

烏政壇再掀波 澤倫斯基如履薄冰

For several weeks, with peace talks at a critical moment, Ukraine faced a power vacuum. It had no energy minister amid rolling blackouts caused by Russian strikes. No justice minister as a corruption scandal flared. And no presidential chief of staff to lead negotiations with the United States.

烏克蘭與俄羅斯戰爭進入關鍵時刻，和平談判正值緊要關頭，烏克蘭面臨權力真空已達數周。俄羅斯攻擊引發大規模停電，烏克蘭沒有能源部長；貪瀆醜聞爆發，司法部長缺席；也沒有總統辦公室主任領銜與美國談判。

Now, with a flurry of appointments, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving to fill the void, in one of the most consequential reshuffles of the war.

現在，總統澤倫斯基一連串任命，填補這些空缺，這是戰爭中意義最重大的內閣改組之一。

The personnel changes are a sign that Zelenskyy, who used wartime unity to consolidate power, must now be more responsive as Ukrainian politics reawakens nearly four years into Russia’s invasion. How he manages this transition period will hold huge consequences for the country as it fights on multiple fronts, from the battlefield to the negotiating table.

這些人事變動顯示，澤倫斯基過去利用戰時團結鞏固權力，如今在俄羅斯入侵近4年後，烏克蘭政壇重新活絡，他必須更靈活應對。因為烏克蘭同時在戰場與談判桌上作戰，澤倫斯基如何處理這個過渡期，對烏克蘭將產生巨大影響。

On Friday, Zelenskyy appointed a new chief of staff and said he would replace his defense minister. The next day, he proposed moving the defense minister to the energy ministry. More changes in the government and the military will follow, he said.

上周五，澤倫斯基任命新的總統辦公室主任，並表示將更換國防部長；隔天，他提名國防部長轉任能源部長，並預告政府與軍方還會有更多人事變動。

The appointment Friday of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, as Zelenskyy’s new chief of staff left many Ukrainians to try to read the political tea leaves.

澤倫斯基任命軍情局長布達諾夫為總統辦公室主任，許多烏克蘭人試圖解讀其中蘊含的政治訊號。

A highly popular figure, lionized for his daring covert operations in the conflict with Russia, Budanov had long been viewed as a potential rival to Zelenskyy in future presidential elections. His new appointment might have been to improve Kyiv’s stance in the peace talks with Washington. Budanov, who was trained in a CIA-backed program, has a strong relationship with the United States.

布達諾夫因對俄國接連發動大膽的祕密行動而廣孚眾望，曾被視為澤倫斯基未來選戰對手，此任命或許有助於改善基輔在與華府和平談判中的立場。布達諾夫曾接受CIA培訓，與美國關係密切。

Zelenskyy has also asked Mykhailo Fedorov, a vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, to become defense minister. Fedorov is one of Zelenskyy’s most trusted lieutenants. On Saturday, Zelenskyy proposed that Denys Shmyhal, the current defense minister and a former prime minister, become the energy minister.

澤倫斯基找副總理暨數位轉型部長費多羅夫接任國防部長，他是澤倫斯基最信任的心腹之一。翌日，澤倫斯基提名現任國防部長暨前總理史米哈爾轉任能源部長。

The government vacancies stem from the sweeping scandal revealed in November by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, which found that several officials had siphoned around $100 million in a kickback scheme through the state-owned nuclear power company. Lawmakers called for Zelenskyy to clean house.

烏克蘭肅貪機構去年11月揭發重大貪腐醜聞，導致多個要職出缺，多名官員透過國營核電公司從中抽成約1億美元回扣，議員呼籲澤倫斯基清理門戶。

Ukraine has not held presidential and parliamentary elections since 2019, when Zelenskyy took office. Martial law, imposed after Russia invaded in early 2022, bans elections during the war. If peace is reached, Ukraine is expected to lift martial law and hold elections quickly.

烏克蘭自2019年澤倫斯基上任後迄今未改選總統與國會議員，因為2022年初俄羅斯入侵後實施戒嚴，戰時禁止選舉，若達成和平協議，預計將解嚴並盡速舉行大選。

文／Constant Méheut，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基所主導的高層人事變動(personnel changes) ，引發揣測。權力真空( power vacuum)必須要填補(fill the void)，否則風險很大：A power vacuum threatens to spiral into anarchy.委內瑞拉總統馬杜洛被活逮到美國受審，副總統羅德里格斯雖然是一丘之貉，美方仍屬意由她代理總統，而非反對派領袖、諾貝爾和平獎得主馬查多，即為此理。 俄烏戰爭即將第4年，受到壓抑的各方政治勢力現在reawaken，重新活絡，澤倫斯基必須更積極回應(more responsive)，貼近民意。 這波改組(reshuffle)最受矚目的是屢出奇謀的軍情局長被調為總統辦公室主任，以便「就近看管」。有武裝部隊總司令遭調任駐英大使的前車之鑑，戰爭英雄的光環不免引起功高震主(overshadowing/outshining the leader)的猜忌。某人被lionized是備受推崇，比praised和admired更強烈：The press began to lionize him enthusiastically. 各界試圖解讀箇中玄機。Read the political tea leaves源於英國飲茶看茶葉紋路預言，轉喻從人事任命推測背後權力意圖。