紐時賞析／社群媒體使世界各地家長憂心

Social Media Causing Worry For Parents Around Globe

社群媒體使世界各地家長憂心

A frustrated father in Spain, whose teenage daughter regularly sidesteps parental controls that block social media, wants the government to ban apps like TikTok and Instagram for children.

西班牙一名父親感到沮喪，他的青少年女兒經常繞過封鎖社群媒體登入的家長監管措施，瀏覽社媒。他希望政府禁止孩童使用TikTok和Instagram等應用程式。

In France, a mother of three worries about social media’s effect on young people and will not give her children smartphones until they are 15. But she is skeptical that a government prohibition is the answer.

法國1名育有3名子女的母親憂心社群媒體對年輕人的影響，並決定在孩子們15歲前都不給他們使用智慧型手機。但她懷疑政府頒布的禁令是否真的是解決方法。

A mother in Chile says it is a parent’s job, not the government’s, to teach children how to use social media responsibly.

智利一名母親說，教導子女如何負責任使用社群媒體是家長的責任，而非政府。

Since Australia this month barred children under 16 from using social media, parents around the world have been debating at school drop-offs and playgrounds, and on group chats and online forums, whether similarly tough action is needed in their own countries.

自從澳洲去年12月禁止16歲以下孩童使用社群媒體，世界各地的家長一直在學校接送區和遊樂場，及群組聊天和線上論壇爭論，自己國家是否也需要比照辦理。

In Australia, surveys show that most parents support the new rules, while young teenagers have talked about using VPNs and other workarounds.

在澳洲，調查顯示大多數家長支持新法規，13、14歲的青少年則討論使用VPN和其他翻牆方法。

Several countries are weighing whether to adopt similar laws. The Malaysian government has announced plans to bar children under 16 from using social media starting in 2026.

好幾個國家正在權衡是否要採取類似法律。馬來西亞政府已經宣布，計畫從2026年開始禁止16歲以下兒童使用社群媒體。

Denmark could impose the toughest restrictions in Europe, though the measures would not go as far as Australia’s. The government has said it would block anyone under 15 from using the platforms as soon as next year, although parents would be allowed to give children from the age of 13 permission to use social media.

丹麥可能實施歐洲最嚴格的限制，但沒澳洲那麼徹底。政府表示將從明年開始封鎖15歲以下任何人瀏覽社群平台，但家長可准許13歲以上孩童使用社群媒體。

In the United States, several states have passed laws to restrict children’s social media use, including some requiring parental consent.

在美國，好幾個州已經通過法律來限制兒童使用社群媒體，有些法律要求必須獲得家長同意。

Many parents in interviews said they were aware of the impact of smartphones on their own lives, and wanted to protect their children from the most harmful effects.

許多受訪家長表示，他們很清楚智慧型手機對自己生活的影響，並且想要保護孩子免受那些最有害的後果。

But many also said they felt as if they were fighting a losing battle and were worn down by the time, arguments and technological know-how needed to keep their digitally savvy kids off social media. Parents who feel that way welcomed government action.

但也有很多家長說，他們像在打一場毫無勝算的仗，為了讓精通數位產品的子女遠離社群媒體，他們精疲力盡、與子女爭執，有這種感受的家長歡迎政府介入。

Israel Pèrez, a designer in Barcelona, said his 14-year-old daughter was constantly pestering him to lift the restrictions he has imposed on her social media use. He said an Australia-like law would help create new social norms and give parents more support in pushing back against such an online culture.

巴塞隆納設計師佩雷茲稱，14歲女兒不斷纏他要他解除社媒限制。他指像澳洲那樣的法律有助建立新社會規範，提供家長更多支持來對抗這種文化。

文／Adam Satariano and Lynsey Chutel，譯／羅方妤