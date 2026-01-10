紐時賞析／「螢幕世代」學習如何識別網路假訊息

Giving ‘Screenagers’ Tools to See Through Online Misinformation

「螢幕世代」學習如何識別網路假訊息

Most teenagers know that baseless conspiracy theories, partisan propaganda and artificially generated deepfakes lurk on social media. Valerie Ziegler’s students know how to spot them.

多數青少年都知道，毫無根據的陰謀論、帶有黨派立場的宣傳，以及人工生成的深偽影像，潛藏在社群媒體之中。但瓦萊麗．齊格勒的學生，不只知道它們存在，還懂得如何辨識。

At Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, she trains her government, economy and history students to consult a variety of sources, recognize rage-baiting content and consider influencers’ motivations. They brainstorm ways to distinguish deepfakes from real footage.

在舊金山林肯高中，她訓練自己政府、經濟和歷史課堂的學生查閱多元資料來源、識別引戰內容並思考網紅意圖。他們集思廣益，探討如何分辨深偽和真實影像。

Ziegler, 50, is part of a vanguard of California educators racing to prepare students in a rapidly changing online world. Content moderation policies have withered at many social media platforms, making it easier to lie and harder to trust. Artificial intelligence is evolving so quickly, and generating such persuasive content, that even professionals who specialize in detecting its presence are being stumped.

50歲的齊格勒屬於加州一批走在最前線的教育工作者，他們正協助學生面對快速變遷的網路世界。許多社群平台的內容審查逐漸鬆動，造假更容易、信任更困難；人工智慧演進之快、內容之逼真，即使專門偵測這類內容的專業人士也束手無策。

California is ahead of many other states in pushing schools to teach digital literacy, but even there, education officials are not expected to set specific standards until later in 2026. So Ziegler and a group of her peers are forging ahead, cobbling together lesson plans from nonprofit groups and updating older coursework to address new technologies, such as the artificial intelligence that powers video apps like Sora. Their methods are hands-on, including classroom exercises that fact-check posts about history on TikTok.

在推動學校教授數位素養方面，加州領先多數州，但即便如此，教育主管機關預計要到2026年稍晚，才會訂出明確標準。因此，齊格勒與一群志同道合的教師選擇自行先行，從非營利組織蒐集教材、更新既有課程內容，以回應新科技的挑戰，例如驅動Sora等影音應用的人工智慧。他們採取高度實作導向的教學方式，包括在課堂上實際查核TikTok上的歷史相關貼文。

The News Literacy Project, a media education nonprofit, surveyed 1,110 teenagers in May 2024 and found that 4 in 10 said they had any media literacy instruction in class that year. Eight in 10 said they had come across a conspiracy theory on social media — including false claims that the 2020 election was rigged — and many said they were inclined to believe at least one of the narratives.

媒體教育非營利組織「新聞素養計畫」在2024年5月調查了1110名青少年，結果顯示，僅有4成表示當年曾在課堂上接受過任何形式的媒體素養教育；而有8成受訪者表示，曾在社群媒體上看過陰謀論內容，包括宣稱2020年美國大選遭操弄的不實說法，且不少人坦言，至少相信其中一種說法。

Ziegler teaches the self-described “screenagers” that their social media feeds are populated using highly responsive algorithms, and that large followings do not make accounts trustworthy. In one case, students learned to distinguish between a reputable historians group on Instagram and a historical satire account with a similar name. Now, they default to double-checking information that interests them online.

齊格勒教導這些自稱為「螢幕世代」的學生理解，他們的社群動態是由高度即時回應的演算法所形塑，而追蹤人數多寡，並不等同於可信度。在一個案例中，學生學會分辨Instagram上一個具公信力的歷史學者社群，與一個名稱相近、但實為歷史諷刺帳號的差異。如今，他們上網搜尋有興趣的資訊時都會先核實。

“That’s the starting point,” said Xavier Malizia, 17.

17歲的馬利其亞稱：「這只是起點」。

文／Tiffany Hsu，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 陰謀論(conspiracy theory)一詞的源頭可追溯至1863年，指缺乏可驗證證據、卻試圖以隱密勢力解釋重大事件的敘事，例如英國黛安娜王妃香消玉殞，陰謀論滿天飛：There were many conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Diana's death.現在常與政治動員、認知作戰高度連動，像「一切攏是XX的陰謀啦」。 情緒煽動式內容(rage-baiting content)是為博取點擊與互動，刻意激怒、刺激憤怒或對立情緒的內容策略，是當前社群平台演算法偏好(algorithm-driven feeds)下的常見現象，情緒資本主義侵蝕理性公共討論空間。 AI讓影像真偽界線崩解，deepfake以假亂真，視覺證據失效後引發的認知哲學危機，帶出內容審查(content moderation)。牽涉到言論自由和政治壓力，內容審核政策萎縮、平台放任謊言氾濫，迫使教育者自救，但是專家都會被矇過，stump在本文有被難倒的意思，通常以被動型態出現：Scientists are stumped by this mystery virus.