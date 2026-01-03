紐時賞析／美大量撤銷庇護案 逼政治難民離開

Administration Pushes Asylum Seekers to Apply in Other Countries

美大量撤銷庇護案 逼政治難民離開

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to deport people to countries where they have no connections.

川普政府正加緊努力，將與目的地國家毫無關聯的人士驅逐出境。

Last month, lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security filed almost 5,000 motions to dismiss asylum cases and force applicants to seek protection elsewhere, a staggering increase from the few hundred such motions filed each month this summer.

上個月，國土安全部律師提交近5000份撤銷庇護案的動議，強迫申請人在其他地方尋求保護，這比今年夏天每月僅數百份的動議數量大幅激增。

The surge, documented in an analysis of public immigration court data, comes as federal officials have been working out new asylum agreements with a handful of nations, including Honduras and Uganda. Under these “safe third country” accords, foreign governments are offering to take in limited numbers of asylum-seekers from the United States, promising that the U.S. deportees will be able to apply for asylum in those nations instead.

這波激增經公開移民法庭數據分析證實，正值聯邦官員與少數國家（包括宏都拉斯與烏干達）磋商新庇護協議之際。根據這些「安全第三國」協議，外國政府同意接收美國有限數量的庇護申請人，並承諾美國驅逐者可在這些國家申請庇護。

In immigration courts across the country, government lawyers are now increasingly asking judges to “pretermit,” or dismiss, asylum cases without hearings, asserting that applicants can seek asylum in those “safe third countries.”

全國移民法庭中，政府律師現在愈常要求法官預先駁回，即不經聽證直接撤銷庇護案，理由是申請人可在「安全第三國」尋求庇護。

Judges appear receptive to the requests, according to the court data analysis. In November, at least 230 asylum-seekers who were not citizens of Honduras were ordered expelled to that country, compared with 40 such people in October and one in September.

據法庭數據分析，法官似乎對這些要求頗為接受。11月至少230名非宏都拉斯公民的尋求庇護者被勒令遣返，10月為40人，9月僅1人。

Homeland Security officials say the process will allow people to pursue asylum claims in countries where they do not fear persecution. “DHS is using every lawful tool available to address the backlog and abuse of the asylum system,” the agency said in a statement.

國土安全部官員表示，這程序能讓人在無迫害恐懼的國家申請庇護。該部聲明：「國土安全部正使用一切合法工具，處理庇護系統積案與濫用問題。」

In some cases, an immigrant may be subject to multiple motions, and DHS officials have told agency prosecutors nationwide that they should list as many third-country agreements as possible for a given immigrant, according to agency guidance obtained by The New York Times.

根據紐時取得的內部指引，有些移民可能面臨多項動議，國土安全部官員指示全國檢察官，對同一移民盡量列出越多第三國協議越好。

But as this practice has been expanded, it has been coming under more scrutiny, with deportation to Uganda, more than 7,000 miles from Washington, faulted by some immigration lawyers as unduly harsh.

隨著做法擴大，受到愈來愈多檢視，將人遣返到距華盛頓逾1.1萬公里的烏干達，被部分移民律師批評過嚴。

Lawyers who represent immigrants and scholars who study the asylum system called the motions the latest attempt to dismantle international human rights protections that President Donald Trump has denounced as a “scam.”For decades, a person who enters the United States and seeks asylum has been allowed to live and work in the country while the case moves through an overburdened and underfunded court system.

代表移民的律師和研究庇護體系的學者稱，這些動議是廢除國際人權保護措施的最新嘗試，總統川普曾譴責這些措施是「騙局」。數十年來，進入美國尋求庇護者可在案件審理期（法庭系統積案嚴重、經費不足）合法居留與工作。

文／Jazmine Ulloa, Allison McCann and Hamed Aleaziz，譯／羅方妤