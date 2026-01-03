紐時賞析／美軍空襲 凸顯敘利亞總統兩難

U.S. Strikes Across Syria Set Hurdles For Its Leader

美軍空襲 凸顯敘利亞總統兩難

The barrage of airstrikes launched by the United States across Syria late Friday underscored the challenges facing the country’s president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, as he struggles to assert control over the nation and navigate a nascent relationship with President Donald Trump.

美國周五深夜對敘利亞接二連三發動空襲，凸顯敘利亞總統夏拉面臨的挑戰。夏拉此時正努力鞏固國內控制權，同時還要處理與美國總統川普剛起步的關係。

U.S. fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery struck more than 70 suspected Islamic State positions across central Syria, targeting the group’s infrastructure and weapons sites, according to the U.S. military’s Central Command. Jordanian warplanes assisted in the operation.

美軍中區司令部表示，美軍戰機、攻擊直升機與砲兵部隊攻擊敘利亞中部超過70處疑似伊斯蘭國據點，鎖定該組織基礎設施與軍火庫。約旦戰機也參與這次行動。

Since Syria joined a global coalition to defeat the Islamic State group last month, the group has stepped up its attacks in the country, according to U.S. and Syrian officials, as well as security experts.

根據美方與敘國官員以及安全專家指出，自從敘利亞上個月加入國際反伊斯蘭國聯盟以來，該組織在敘利亞境內的攻擊明顯增加。

The Syrian government did not comment directly on the U.S. strikes but said in a statement Saturday that it was intensifying its own military operations against the Islamic State group, which is also known as ISIS.

敘利亞政府對美軍空襲未直接置評，但周六發表聲明表示，正加強自身對伊斯蘭國的軍事行動。伊斯蘭國也被稱作ISIS。

A senior U.S. military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, did not rule out the possibility of more U.S. airstrikes.

一位不願具名的美軍高階官員在討論行動細節時，並未排除未來還會有更多美軍空襲的可能性。

For now, the official said, Syrian security forces, aided by U.S. intelligence, will “pick up the pace” to conduct raids against Islamic State militants and choke off the flow of weapons to the group.

這位官員表示，目前敘利亞安全部隊在美方情報支援下，將「加快腳步」突襲伊斯蘭國武裝分子，並切斷其武器來源。

The strikes Friday came a week after Trump said he would retaliate against the Islamic State group for killing two U.S. soldiers and a civilian U.S. interpreter in the ancient city of Palmyra. Three U.S. military personnel and two members of Syrian security forces were also wounded in the attack, according to U.S. officials and Syrian state media.

美軍周五發動空襲行動的一周前，川普表示將對伊斯蘭國在古城巴爾米拉殺害兩名美軍，及一名美國平民翻譯員展開報復。美國官員和敘利亞當地媒體指出，另有三名美軍和敘利亞安全部隊人員在這起襲擊中受傷。

No group has claimed responsibility for that attack, though initial assessments suggest that it was probably carried out by the Islamic State group, according to the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence officials.

目前尚無組織承認這起攻擊責任，但根據五角大廈與美國情報官員初步評估，很可能是伊斯蘭國所為。

Syrian officials said the gunman was a member of the country’s security forces who was slated for dismissal because of his extremist beliefs. The killings exposed persistent weaknesses within Syria’s security structure. Some of Trump’s supporters have called for a withdrawal of U.S. troops.

敘利亞官員表示，槍手是安全部隊成員，因極端信仰原定剔除，晚了一步他提前行兇。這起事件暴露敘利亞安全體系長期存在的弱點。一些川普支持者呼籲撤回美軍。

文／Abdi Latif Dahir and Eric Schmitt，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 還記得阿拉伯之春(Arab Spring)嗎？2010年底起風起雲湧，2025年底總結經驗，不是換人獨裁就是軍閥割據，敘利亞總統夏拉就是軍閥出身，川普要把敘利亞從俄國、伊朗陣營拉過來，既往不咎且施以小惠。報導開頭說，夏拉既要在國內行使(assert)其權力，又得謹慎處理(navigate)與美國剛萌芽的關係。 Navigate原意是靠地圖儀器導航，比喻用法是找到正確方式處理複雜情況：We have had to carefully navigate (our way) through a maze of rules and regulations.如果接介係詞，常用by/across/through. Nascent是新興的，具有迅速成長的潛力。哈代名著《Tess of the d'Urbervilles: A Pure Woman 》（黛絲姑娘）描述黛絲重回乳牛場舊址，但人事已非：The rooms wherein dozens of infants had wailed at their nursing now resounded with the tapping of nascent chicks.「昔日充滿嬰兒啼哭的房間，如今僅餘雛雞啄殼的細碎聲。」 從育嬰房到雞舍，哈代用人類情感空間轉為動物生產空間的場景對比，諷刺維多利亞時期鄉村的產業化與貴族莊園的衰敗。從嬰兒的哭聲(wail)到小雞破殼聲(tap)，烘托出黛絲命運的孤寂與無情社會的壓迫。這句是典型的哈代風格，帶有詩意與悲觀。