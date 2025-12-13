紐時賞析／人工智慧成為全美大學生主修新寵

College Students Flock to a New Major: A.I.

人工智慧成為全美大學生主修新寵

Artificial intelligence is the hot new college major.

人工智慧正成為大學校園裡最熱門的新興主修。

This semester, more than 3,000 students enrolled in a new college of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

本學期，位於坦帕的南佛羅里達大學，共有超過3000名學生選讀剛成立的人工智慧與資安學院。

At the University of California, San Diego, 150 first-year students signed up for a new AI major. And the State University of New York at Buffalo created a stand-alone “department of A.I. and society,” which is offering new interdisciplinary degrees in fields like “A.I. and policy analysis.”

在聖地牙哥加州大學，有150名大一新生報名就讀全新的AI主修。紐約州立大學水牛城分校則成立獨立的「人工智慧與社會學系」，並推出跨領域學位，如「AI與政策分析」等。

The fast popularization of products such as ChatGPT, along with skyrocketing valuations of tech giants such as chipmaker Nvidia, is helping to drive the campus AI boom.

ChatGPT等產品迅速普及，加上晶片製造商輝達等科技巨頭市值飆升，共同推動校園掀起AI熱潮。

Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have poured billions of dollars into the technology. And this year, Google and Microsoft announced company efforts to train millions of students and adult workers on AI.

大廠如亞馬遜、谷歌、Meta和微軟已在AI科技投入數十億美元。而且在今年，谷歌和微軟宣布，將對數百萬學生和成年員工進行AI方面的培訓。

Now interest in understanding, using and learning how to build AI technologies is soaring, and schools are racing to meet rising student and industry demand.

如今，對AI的理解、應用以及建構能力的需求急速上升，各大學紛紛加快腳步，以因應學生與產業的龐大需求。

Over the past two years, dozens of U.S. universities and colleges have announced new AI departments, majors, minors, courses, interdisciplinary concentrations and other programs.

過去2年，全美已有數十所大學宣布成立AI系所、主修、輔修、課程單元與跨領域學程等新計畫。

In 2022, for instance, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created a major called “A.I. and decision-making.” Students in the program learn to develop AI systems and study how technologies such as robots interact with humans and the environment. This year, nearly 330 students are enrolled in the program — making AI the second-largest major at MIT after computer science.

例如，麻省理工學院 2022年推出「AI與決策」主修。學生在課程中學習開發AI系統，並研究機器人等科技如何與人類及環境互動。今年共有近330名學生選擇為主修，使AI成為MIT僅次於電腦科學的第二大主修科目。

“Students who prefer to work with data to address problems find themselves more drawn to an AI major,” said Asu Özdağlar, the deputy dean of academics at the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Students interested in applying AI in fields such as biology and health care are also flocking to the new major, she added.

麻省理工蘇世民電腦學院副院長阿蘇．奧茲達格拉表示：「喜歡運用數據解決問題的學生，更容易被AI主修吸引。」她補充道，對於將AI應用到生物學和醫療保健等各種領域感興趣的學生，也湧向這門新的主修科目。

Over the past 15 years, the boom in smartphones and social media, along with industry promises of high-paying tech jobs, helped fuel college enrollments in computing. Nearly 173,000 undergraduates majored in computer science in the spring of 2024, compared with about 65,000 students a decade earlier, according to the Computing Research Association, a nonprofit that gathers data annually from about 200 universities.

過去15年，智慧型手機和社群媒體蓬勃發展，以及業界保障科技類工作擁有高薪，促使電腦專業大專院校入學人數增加。非營利組織電腦研究協會匯集約200所大學的年度數據，並指出，2024年春季有將近17.3萬名大學生主修電腦科學，相較於10年前的6.5萬人大幅增加。

文／Natasha Singer，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 人工智慧已經成為繞不開的坎，AI不僅在美國、台灣、乃至於其他國家，都是大學生主修的新歡。報導有幾個字可以討論，departments指科系，學士教育的主要單位，Graduate Program是系所合一的產物，指碩博班；獨立設置的研究所稱Graduate School/Institute。 Major(主修)指完整的學位方向，Minor(輔系)是次要的專業補充，對岸稱「副修」。Course(課程)是單一科目，或課程架構中的一部分，可稱「課程單元」。Interdisciplinary Concentration是「跨領域專修/學程」，結構化的跨領域課程組合，現在是AI教育潮的關鍵字，牽涉教育學、認知科學、政策研究、計算科學等多重理論脈絡。 屬於常見詞語的決策(decision-making)在AI語境有新的意涵，作為MIT主修名稱的核心，屬於計算決策科學、演算法治理與行為科學交叉概念。Environment也不再是單純的環境，在AI治理領域，這個字指涉外部條件、制度架構、社會背景，不只是物理環境。大氣科學中，「環境模擬」(environment modeling)和AI的關聯就非常緊密。

商品推薦