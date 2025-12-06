紐時賞析／常春藤盟校比賽日 為反川普統一陣線

Game Day Ivy League Foes Unite Over Trump Attacks

常春藤盟校比賽日 為反川普統一陣線

In the hours before the 141st meeting of the Harvard and Yale football teams Saturday, a vast tailgate party sprung to life across grassy fields on the Yale University campus. Students and alumni dressed in Harvard crimson and Yale blue played cornhole, devoured bagels and swilled Pabst Blue Ribbon.

在哈佛與耶魯第141次美式足球對決開賽前的幾個小時，耶魯大學校園的草地上熱鬧展開大型後車廂派對。身穿哈佛深紅與耶魯藍的學生與校友玩投沙包、吃著貝果，暢飲藍帶啤酒。

Sticking out only slightly were Regina Schwartz, a Harvard alum, who was dressed as a turkey (an informal Harvard mascot); and Erica Newland, who graduated from Yale and its law school, cosplaying as a Yale bulldog.

打扮成哈佛大學非正式吉祥物火雞的哈佛校友施瓦茨，及打扮成耶魯大學鬥牛犬、畢業於耶魯大學和耶魯法學院的校友紐蘭德，稍稍引起人們注意。

Their mission amid the revelry: Persuading partying football fans to “stand firm against attacks” on higher education, as their handouts said.

她們在這場熱鬧派對中的任務，是力求說服球迷「堅定反擊對高等教育的攻擊」，正如她們在宣傳單上所寫的。

The tailgate evangelists from the two schools set traditional rivalries aside for the first Harvard-Yale football game since the Trump administration embarked on its campaign to remake American higher education and strike deals with schools that accept the White House’s priorities.

兩校在派對現場奔走的倡議志工，暫時放下傳統對立。這是川普政府開始重塑美國高等教育、並且與接受白宮優先事項的校方洽談協議以來，首場哈佛—耶魯足球賽。

The groups — “Crimson Courage” and “Stand Up for Yale” — co-sponsored a party tent at the tailgate, under a banner reading “Foes on the Field, Allies for Academic Freedom.” They collected signatures on a petition urging leaders of both schools to reject agreements with the Trump administration that would bring the government’s hand into running universities.

哈佛大學校友組織「緋紅勇氣」和耶魯大學校友組織「捍衛耶魯」在後車廂派對共同設置一頂帳篷，懸掛「球場上的敵人，學術自由的盟友」橫幅。他們請願，蒐集連署，敦促兩校領導層拒絕與川普政府達成使政府能干預大學運作的任何協議。

Though Yale has so far largely avoided the scrutiny and sanctions from the Trump administration that other schools have experienced, Newland said all universities are stronger if they present a united front.

儘管耶魯至今大致避開了川普政府施加在其他校院上的審查與制裁，紐蘭德表示，只要團結一致，所有大學都會更強大。

Of course, Harvard and Yale are within the Ivy League bubble, separated by their enormous wealth and influence, which could make it difficult for them to persuade other schools to risk a loss of federal funding to stick up for universities that seem to have every advantage.

當然，哈佛與耶魯身處常春藤體系的「泡泡」裡，擁有龐大財力與影響力，這也讓其他學校難以被說服，願意冒失去聯邦經費的風險替看似一切資源充足的名校仗義執言。

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., was the celebrity ringer for the petition campaign. A graduate of Harvard in 1967 and Yale Law School in 1973, Blumenthal acknowledged that cooperation is not a natural state for schools in perpetual competition for grant money, staff members and students.

康乃狄克州民主黨籍聯邦參議員布魯門索是這場連署活動的明星代言人。他分別於1967年、1973年畢業於哈佛大學與耶魯法學院。他坦言，在為研究經費、師資與學生持續競爭的環境下，合作並非各校的自然狀態。

Many college administrators are also inclined to keep their heads down when others face pressure.

許多大學管理階層在他校面臨壓力時，也多傾向低調行事。

“There’s real fear,” Blumenthal said. “I’ve urged them — there is strength in numbers.”

布魯門索表示：「人們的恐懼確實存在。我力勸他們—眾志成城。」

Blumenthal proffered postcards and stickers. “No Yale stickers,” one Harvard man said. He was for academic freedom, but some lines could not be crossed on game day.

布魯門索分發明信片和貼紙。1名哈佛人表示，「不貼耶魯貼紙」。他支持學術自由，但在比賽日，有些界線是不能跨越的。

As for the game, Yale upset Harvard, 45-28.

至於比賽，耶魯以45比28氣走哈佛。

文／Mark Arsenault，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 全球頂大比頭腦也拚體魄，傳統有3大競賽，分別是美國哈佛、耶魯的美式足球賽，英國牛津、劍橋的划船賽，日本早稻田、慶應的棒球賽；台灣則有「梅竹賽」。報導提到的tailgate party很美式，tailgate是皮卡或休旅車後方可翻開的「後擋板／後車門」，在美式足球賽前，球迷在球場停車場打開後車廂或卡車尾板，擺食物、烤肉架，一邊吃喝、一邊社交的戶外聚會，稱為tailgate party。 報導提到哈耶within the Ivy League bubble，在金融圈，bubble是泡沫，股市房市科技包括AI，都適用。但在社會文化語境，變成舒適圈，甚至金鐘罩，尤其是校產(endowment)超過500億美元傲視全球的哈佛，有足夠底氣跟川普政府叫板。 最後簡述一個與學制有關的問題，報導中出現的參議員畢業於哈佛和耶魯，差別在於他在哈佛大學部(college)主修政府學，畢業後去耶魯讀法學院(Law School)。哈佛與耶魯稱大學部為college，醫學院、大多數法學院、部分商學院（例：MBA）和新聞所（例如哥大），都是所謂的professional school，大學畢業後才能就讀。

