紐時賞析／馬里蘭州提告FBI總部遷址變卦

Maryland Sues FBI Over Relocation of Headquarters

馬里蘭州提告FBI總部遷址變卦

Maryland sued the Trump administration Thursday for ditching a Biden-era agreement to move the FBI from its crumbling headquarters in Washington to Prince George’s County, accusing the White House of defying congressional approval of the deal.

馬里蘭州周四對川普政府提起訴訟，指控他們拋棄拜登時代將聯邦調查局從華府破舊的總部，遷往喬治王子郡的協議，違抗國會批准的遷建計畫。

The Maryland attorney general, Anthony G. Brown, and county officials claimed that Trump appointees at the FBI, Justice Department and General Services Administration violated a legal requirement to consult with them before scrapping the plan, according to a filing in federal court in Maryland.

根據遞交馬里蘭州聯邦法院的訴狀，州檢察長布朗與郡官員主張，川普政府任命的FBI、司法部與總務署官員，在廢止該計畫前未依法諮詢地方當局，已違反法定程序。

In the 30-page filing, the state and county accused the administration of seeking to “unlawfully” divert about $1 billion allocated by Congress for a vacant lot in Greenbelt, Maryland, saying it had illegally selected an alternative site in downtown Washington, the Ronald Reagan Building. That building, once occupied by the U.S. Agency for International Development, is not far from its current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

在這份30頁的訴狀中，州與郡指控川普政府「非法」挪用國會撥給馬里蘭州格林貝爾特一處空地的約10億美元資金，改將新總部選址於華盛頓市中心的雷根大樓。該棟大樓先前為美國國際開發署使用，距現有的胡佛大樓總部不遠。

The move prolongs the dispute over the FBI’s headquarters, an aging colossus veiled in netting to keep concrete from falling on passersby.

此舉讓關於FBI總部去留爭議持續延燒，這座老舊的龐然大物被網子籠罩，防止水泥剝落砸中經過的民眾。

“The Greenbelt FBI headquarters project thus grew out of more than a decade of deliberation, planning and collaboration with Congress and state and local authorities,” Brown and the other plaintiffs wrote in the lawsuit.

布朗與其他原告在訴狀中指出：「格林貝爾特FBI總部計畫源自逾10年的討論、規畫與國會及州、地方政府的協調合作。」

“The FBI and the GSA announced they were casting all that aside,” they added.

他們補充說：「但FBI與總務署宣布將這一切全盤推翻。」

Brown said at a news conference in Largo, Maryland, on Thursday that his state had been chosen after thorough vetting.

布朗周四在馬里蘭州拉戈召開記者會時表示，該州是經過嚴格審查後才獲選為新址。

“Maryland earned the new FBI headquarters through a fair and transparent selection process that took more than 10 years — a rigorous evaluation that identified Greenbelt as the site best suited to meet the FBI’s security, operational space and mission needs,” he said.

他說：「馬里蘭州經過超過10年的公平透明評選過程，憑實力取得新FBI總部的資格。嚴謹的評估結果顯示，格林貝爾特最能符合FBI在安全、空間與任務上的需求。」

Trump has long opposed the move to Maryland. Since the start of his second term, he has made it clear that he would ignore a 2023 pact negotiated by the Biden administration that would relocate the bureau to a campus near the Greenbelt Metro station in a county with one of the nation’s highest concentrations of middle-class and affluent Black residents.

川普長期反對FBI總部遷往馬里蘭州。自他第二任期開始以來，便明言將無視拜登政府2023年所達成的協議—該協議計畫把FBI遷至格林貝爾特地鐵站附近的園區，該區所在的喬治王子郡是美國中產階級與富裕非裔居民密度最高的郡之一。

“They were going to build an FBI headquarters three hours away in Maryland, a liberal state. We’re going to stop it,”Trump said in March, exaggerating the time needed to commute to a Washington suburb with access to the city’s Metro train system.

川普3月時曾說：「他們打算把FBI總部蓋在馬里蘭，一個自由派州，離這裡要3個小時，我們要阻止它。」這番話誇大了通勤時間，實際上該郊區可透過華府地鐵系統直達市中心。

文／Glenn Thrush，譯／羅方妤

