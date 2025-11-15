紐時賞析／美環保署擬廢氣候規範 企業界憂心

E.P.A. Plan to Kill Climate Rule Worries Businesses

美環保署擬廢氣候規範 企業界憂心

The Environmental Protection Agency is promising to erase a scientific finding that underpins climate regulations nationwide. But some business leaders said they are wary that the move could lead to a costly legal quagmire.

美國環境保護署承諾撤銷一項支撐全國氣候法規的科學結論。但部分企業領袖擔憂，此舉恐引發昂貴的法律戰與亂局。

The rule, known as the “endangerment finding,” is the conclusion by the EPA that greenhouse gases endanger public health and therefore must be regulated by the federal government. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has said the agency would repeal the 2009 finding, contending that the burden to industries of cutting greenhouse gas emissions is more harmful than a warming planet.

這項名為「危害認定」的規則，是環保署認定溫室氣體危害公眾健康，因此必須由聯邦政府管制的結論。環保署署長李修頓表示，該署將廢除2009年的認定，主張減排對產業的負擔，比全球暖化更嚴重。

Yet carmakers, electric utilities, and even the oil and gas industry have asked the EPA to tread carefully. If the federal government were to stop regulating greenhouse gases, the primary driver of climate change for more than half a century, it could clear the way for states and municipalities to sue companies for damages from climate change. And it could spur individual states to come up with their own pollution limits, creating a patchwork of regulations. Environmental groups have also promised to sue the EPA if it repeals the finding, leading to more uncertainty for businesses.

然而，汽車製造商、電力公司，甚至石油天然氣產業，都要求環保署謹慎行事。若聯邦政府停止管制溫室氣體——這是半世紀多來氣候變遷的主要推力——恐讓各州與地方政府得以對企業提起氣候損害求償。同時也可能促使各州自行訂定汙染管制上限，各行其是。環保團體已揚言若廢除認定，將對環保署提告，導致企業面臨更大不確定性。

“This is something that the vast majority of industry didn’t ask for and doesn’t want,” said Zach Friedman, senior director of federal policy at Ceres, a nonprofit group that submitted a letter from 59 companies and investors opposing the EPA plan.

非營利組織Ceres提交59間公司和投資人反對環保署計畫的連署信。該組織聯邦政策資深主任傅萊德曼表示：「這是絕大多數行業沒有要求且不想要的。」

Brigit Hirsch, an EPA spokesperson, said that rescinding the endangerment finding would “unlock regulatory clarity like never before” and that the finding had led to heavy costs, particularly for the auto industry.

環保署發言人布莉姬·赫許表示，廢除危害認定將「前所未有地釋放法規清晰度」，並指該認定造成沉重成本，特別是汽車產業。

In its proposal to repeal the endangerment finding, the EPA cited a recent Energy Department report that downplayed the severity of climate change. That report was written by five prominent climate contrarians chosen by the Trump administration. Their work has been sharply criticized by many climate scientists.

環保署在廢除危害認定的提案中，引用能源部一份淡化氣候變遷嚴重性的報告。該報告由川普政府挑選的5位知名氣候懷疑論者撰寫，其內容已遭多位氣候科學家嚴厲批評。

Few business leaders raised the threat of climate change in their opposition to the EPA plan, and many in fact argued for loosened emissions standards. But they still said the federal government should retain the ability to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

很少企業領袖在反對環保署計畫時提及氣候變遷威脅，許多人實際上主張放寬排放標準。但他們仍表示，聯邦政府應保留依「潔淨空氣法」管制溫室氣體的權力。

The Trump administration is aiming to finalize the repeal before the end of the year, according to several EPA officials.

多名環保署官員指出，川普政府預計在年底前完成廢除程序。

文／Karen Zraick and Lisa Friedman，譯／羅方妤

商品推薦