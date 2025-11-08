紐時賞析／俄軍攻進重鎮 烏克蘭巷戰死守

Putin’s Troops Fight in Streets Of a Bulwark City in Ukraine

俄軍攻進重鎮 烏克蘭巷戰死守

Street battles are raging in the Ukrainian stronghold of Pokrovsk, where Russian soldiers have entered the city after a nearly yearlong assault. The breakthrough underscores the painstaking pace of Moscow’s military advances, but if Russia eventually takes full control of Pokrovsk it would gain a strategically important bridgehead in eastern Ukraine.

俄軍在歷經近一年的猛攻後已進入烏克蘭重鎮波克洛夫斯克市區，兩軍爆發激烈巷戰。這次突破彰顯莫斯科軍事推進步調之艱鉅，但若俄軍最終完全掌控該城，將可在烏克蘭東部取得具戰略意義的橋頭堡。

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine told reporters that about 200 Russian troops had infiltrated the city, but Ukrainian soldiers fighting there said this was a conservative estimate. The Russian units are holding positions in the south of the city and pushing north, according to online battlefield maps compiled by independent groups and based on combat footage.

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基表示，約有200名俄軍滲入市區，但當地烏軍士兵認為這只是保守估計。根據獨立團體依據戰場影像整理的線上地圖顯示，俄軍部隊目前控制該市南部陣地，並正向北推進。

“The situation is very difficult because a significant part of the city has already been infiltrated by the occupiers,” said Denys, a Ukrainian drone operator who gave only his first name according to military protocol.

一名依軍方規定僅透露名字的烏克蘭無人機操作員丹尼斯說：「情勢非常艱困，因為城市相當大一部分已被侵略者滲透。」

“They’re still building up their presence, more and more, trying to completely saturate the city with their forces,” he said. “When they encounter our positions, they engage in firefights.”

他補充說：「他們仍持續增兵，試圖以部隊全面占據整座城市。一旦與我們接觸，就爆發交火。」

Ukrainian soldiers say there is now active street fighting in Pokrovsk. Battlefield maps from DeepState, a group with ties to the Ukrainian military, show large portions of the city in a gray zone, indicating areas where control is being contested.

烏軍士兵指出，波克洛夫斯克目前正發生激烈巷戰。與烏軍關係密切的「深層政府」網站所公布的戰場地圖顯示，城市大部分區域呈現灰色地帶，代表雙方正爭奪控制權。

Pokrovsk, which had a prewar population of about 60,000, is on a critical road linking several cities that form the last major defensive arc protecting the portion of the Donetsk region that Ukraine still controls. If the city falls, it would bring Russia closer to achieving its longtime goal of seizing the entire region.

戰前人口約6萬人的波克洛夫斯克，位於連接多座城市的重要道路上，這些城市形成保衛烏克蘭仍掌控的頓內次克地區最後一道主要防線。若該城陷落，將使俄羅斯更接近奪取整個頓內次克地區的長期目標。

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has said Russia would agree to stop fighting only if Ukraine ceded Donetsk. The Kremlin would likely use a capture of Pokrovsk to argue to the Trump administration that its military advances are inexorable and that Ukraine should settle for a peace deal, even if it means ceding land.

俄羅斯總統普亭表示，只有在烏克蘭讓出頓內次克的情況下，俄方才同意停戰。克里姆林宮很可能利用奪下波克羅夫斯克之舉，向川普政府主張俄軍攻勢勢不可擋，烏克蘭應接受和平協議，即使這意味著割讓領土。

The Ukrainian military is increasingly concerned that Russian troops are now moving to encircle its forces just east of Pokrovsk. DeepState’s maps show Russian forces moving in two pincer movements from the city center and villages to the northeast. Only a few miles separate the military advances, forcing Ukrainian reinforcements in the area to move through a narrow corridor under constant fire.

烏軍愈來愈擔心，俄軍正企圖包圍波克洛夫斯克以東的守軍。「深層政府」的地圖顯示，俄軍正從市中心與東北方村莊展開雙面夾擊。兩側攻勢僅相隔數英里，使烏軍增援部隊被迫在遭受持續砲火的狹窄走廊中穿行。

文／Constant Méheut and Olha Konovalova，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 張佑生 俄烏戰事已有一陣子受到國際新聞忽略，但局勢更加混沌險惡，俄軍無力鯨吞，蠶食累積下來也很可觀。Bridgehead原指作戰時敵方在橋梁盡頭的據點，攻占後就能繼續推進，為可數名詞，偶爾以譬喻方式使用：The company views the project as a bridgehead into the Asian market.動詞用gain / secure / establish，近義詞包括foothold（立足點）和beachhead（灘頭堡）。 描述包抄夾擊的詞是pincer movement，也可用double envelopment，腹背受敵：The government faced a pincer movement from labor unions and business leaders. Gray zone在軍事與國際關係語境中，指「權力或控制權不明確的區域」；亦可泛指「法律或道德模糊地帶」。灰色地帶衝突gray zone conflicts/threats/operations是介於和平與戰爭之間的混合戰術，如網攻、假訊息操作，企圖在不觸動戰爭的前提下，以各式非武力或準軍事手段壓迫競爭對手以取得政治利益：Cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns are part of modern gray zone conflicts.包括此間一再警告的「由演轉戰」。

