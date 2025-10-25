紐時賞析／牛排裡藏什麼？歐洲掀食品標籤大戰

What’s in a Steak? Europe Food Label Fight

牛排裡藏什麼？歐洲掀食品標籤大戰

Buying a veggie burger or a cauliflower steak in Europe may soon be a thing of the past, after lawmakers in the European Parliament voted Wednesday to restrict the use of terms like “burger” or “steak” to food made with meat.

在歐洲，購買「素食漢堡」或「花椰菜排」可能即將成為過去式。歐洲議會周三通過決議，擬限制「漢堡」「牛排」等字詞僅能用於以肉類製成的食品。

The vote reflects a push by Europe’s powerful agricultural lobby, which for years has pressed officials to crack down on what they say is the misuse of terms associated with cuts of meat. Other branches of the European Union’s government, the council and the commission, need to weigh in before the proposal becomes law in the 27-nation bloc.

這項投票反映出歐洲強大的農業遊說團體多年來的壓力，他們主張應取締非肉製品「濫用」與肉類切割部位相關的用語。該提案在正式成為歐盟27國的法律前，仍須經理事會與執委會審議。

The proposal states that names such as burger and steak, along with sausage, hamburger, escalope, egg yolks and egg whites, must be used “exclusively for products containing meat,” defined as “the edible parts of the animals.”

提案指出，漢堡和牛排，以及香腸、牛肉漢堡、薄肉片、蛋黃和蛋白等名詞，必須「專門用於含有肉類的產品」，其中肉類被定義為「動物的可食用部分」。

Debate over the proposal has been heated.

這項提案引發激烈爭議。

“People can eat tofu or test-tube patties all they want, but it’s not meat,” said Céline Imart, a member of the European Parliament who represents a largely agricultural district in France, who proposed the move. She insisted that allowing nonmeat alternatives to share terms with animal-based products could mislead consumers.

代表法國農業選區的歐洲議會議員席琳．伊瑪特是提案人。她說：「人們想吃豆腐或試管肉排都可以，但那不是肉。」她堅稱，允許非肉類替代產品與動物製品共用名稱，可能會造成誤導消費者。

Proponents of alternatives to meat have argued that using such well-known terms is sensible, and that consumers are savvy enough to identify the protein that went into the products they bought.

支持植物性產品的一方則認為，使用這些廣為人知的詞彙是合理的，而且消費者足以分辨自己購買的產品所含的蛋白質來源。

A change in the law could cost Rügenwalder Mühle, Germany’s leading producer of alternative meat products, several million euros, said Claudia Hauschild, a spokesperson for the company.

德國最大植物肉製造商「呂根瓦爾德磨坊」的發言人克勞蒂亞．豪斯柴爾德表示，法規改變可能導致公司損失數百萬歐元。

The company, which also makes one of Germany’s most beloved sausages, Teewurst, clearly labels all of its products, she said. “You really have to try to mix up a vegan schnitzel with a pork schnitzel,” she noted.

她說，公司生產德國最受歡迎的香腸之一「德國下午茶腸」，所有產品都標示清楚。她指出：「你得花點力氣才能把素食炸肉排和豬肉炸肉排搞混。」

A survey conducted by the European Consumer Organization in 2020 found that a majority of people in Europe were not confused by nonmeat products that shared the same names as animal-based counterparts, as long as the packaging clearly labeled them as “vegan,” “plant-based” or “alternative.”

歐洲消費者組織2020年的調查顯示，大多數歐洲人並不會因植物性產品與肉類產品共用名稱而感到混淆，只要包裝上清楚標示「純素」「植物性」或「替代品」等字樣即可。

“With everything else going on in the world, you would think the European Parliament would have better things to do,” Anna Strolenberg, a member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands, argued. “Let’s work on the stuff that matters and not identity politics for burgers.”

荷蘭籍歐洲議會議員安娜．斯特羅倫伯格主張：「世上還有那麼多其他事情正在發生，你會認為歐洲議會應該有更重要的事情要做。我們應該把精力放在更重要的事情上，別再玩漢堡的身分政治了。」

文／Melissa Eddy，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 本文報導談到歐盟食品標示規範(food labeling regulation)，牽涉到植物性飲食產業(plant-based food industry)。中文有素雞、素鴨，不會有人當成是真的雞肉鴨肉，但食品標示必須清楚，是基本原則，包括是否摻入萊克多巴胺之類的添加劑，食安不允許打迷糊仗。 文中的vegan是指完全不吃任何動物性產品，包括肉、蛋、奶、蜂蜜，甚至避免使用皮革、毛料、蠟等動物來源的非食物產品，稱「純素者」。Vegetarian不吃肉類(紅肉、白肉、海鮮)，但可能會食用蛋、奶或蜂蜜，稱「素食者」。 若是想要進一步細分，lacto-vegetarian是吃乳製品，不吃蛋；ovo-vegetarian是吃蛋，不吃乳製品：lacto-ovo vegetarian則是蛋和奶都吃。 近年來歐美還有raw vegan，只吃未經加熱的植物性食物，稱「生食純素者」。甚至有以植物性飲食為主，但偶爾食用肉類的flexitarian，稱「彈性素食者」。 中文有「桌邊素」，兩者在動機與時間方式均略有不同。「桌邊素」是華人文化獨特的飲食習慣，目前並沒有直接對應的英文單字，可用描述性詞語如“situational vegetarian”或者 “social vegetarian” 來傳達其概念。

