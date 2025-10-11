紐時賞析／強制避孕獲道歉 格陵蘭女性含淚質疑

With Sobs and Doubts, Greenlandic Women Receive Apology for Forced Contraception

強制避孕獲道歉 格陵蘭女性含淚質疑

For some Greenlanders, sorry isn’t enough.

對一些格陵蘭人而言，光道歉是不夠的。

The prime minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, made a special visit Wednesday to Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, to apologize in person for a traumatic chapter in Greenlandic history, when Danish doctors forced birth control on a whole generation of Indigenous Greenlandic women and girls.

丹麥總理佛瑞德里克森周三專程訪問格陵蘭首府努克，親自為格陵蘭歷史一段痛苦難忘的篇章道歉。當時丹麥醫師迫使整個世代的格陵蘭原住民婦女和女孩節育。

Frederiksen has stepped up her efforts to repair relations with Greenland and address old wounds, ever since President Donald Trump insisted that the United States take over Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish overseas territory.

自美國總統川普堅稱美國應接管格陵蘭以來，佛瑞德里克森加倍努力修復與格陵蘭的關係和處理舊有創傷。

But the reception was mixed.

但反響褒貶不一。

There were gray-haired Greenlandic women in the audience who had been victimized and silently weathered the ordeal for decades. Some wiped away tears. Others sat stone-faced. One woman painted black stripes on her face and stood during the speech with her back turned to Frederiksen, in protest.

現場觀眾有些是白髮蒼蒼的格陵蘭婦女。她們曾是受害者並默默承受苦難數十年。有些人拭淚，另一些人則面無表情地坐著。一名女子在臉上塗黑色條紋，並在佛瑞德里克森演說時背對她站著以示抗議。

“I know I cannot take away your pain or give back what you lost,” Frederiksen said. “But I hope it can stand as recognition that what you went through was wrong, that it was a betrayal, and that the responsibility no longer lies on you but on us.”

佛瑞德里克森表示：「我知道無法抹去你們的痛苦，也無法彌補你們所失去的，但我希望這能被視為承認——你們經歷的事是不對的，是背叛，而責任不在你們，而在我們身上。」

Some people at the event were suspicious about the timing, saying that the Danish government is apologizing only now that Trump has ratcheted up pressure over Greenland.

活動中有人對道歉的時機表示質疑，認為丹麥政府之所以現在道歉，是因為川普對格陵蘭的壓力升高。

“Why didn’t they say sorry 30 years ago or 20 years ago or even 10 years ago?” asked Qupanuk Olsen, a Greenlandic social media influencer who recently resigned from Greenland’s parliament. “This story is being forced on us because they’re so afraid that we will become independent or a state under the United States.”

格陵蘭社群媒體網紅庫帕努克．奧爾森最近辭去議員職務。她問道：「為什麼他們不在30年前、20年前，甚至10年前就道歉？這個道歉是強加在我們身上的，因為他們很害怕我們獨立或變成美國的一個州。」

The contraception scandal goes back to the 1960s, when the Danish government began a decades-long campaign to control the growth of Greenland’s population. Danish doctors invited Greenlandic women and girls for checkups and implanted intrauterine birth control devices in them.

避孕醜聞可追溯到1960年代，當時丹麥政府開展數十年的運動，控制格陵蘭人口成長。丹麥醫師邀請格陵蘭婦女接受體檢，並在她們體內植入子宮避孕裝置。

In many cases, the women and girls were not told what was being done and found out only years later, when they started having health complications. Some of the patients were as young as 12, and some were left infertile for life.

許多案例中，女性沒有被告知她們接受什麼治療及在她們體內發現了什麼，直到多年後出現併發症。有些患者年僅12歲，有些人終生不孕。

文／Jeffrey Gettleman and Maya Tekeli，譯／羅方妤

商品推薦