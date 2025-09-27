紐時賞析／美眾名廚反對禁用「永久化學物質」
Celebrity Chefs Fight Ban on ‘Forever Chemicals’
美眾名廚反對禁用「永久化學物質」
Rachael Ray. Marcus Samuelsson. David Chang.
瑞秋・雷、馬庫斯・塞繆爾森、張錫鎬。
These celebrity chefs are joining forces, but not for a new restaurant or cooking show. They are teaming up to defend the use of “forever chemicals” in pots and pans.
這些名廚聯手，但不是為了開新餐廳或拍新的料理節目。他們是為了捍衛鍋具中「永久化學物質」的使用。
The chefs, all of whom sell or endorse cookware lines, are opposing a California bill that would phase out the contentious chemicals from a range of products they’re used in, like nonstick cookware, food packaging and dental floss. California lawmakers have passed the bill in mid-September.
這些名廚都有販售或是代言鍋具品牌，他們反對加州的一項法案。該法案將逐步淘汰這些具爭議性的化學物質，涵蓋不沾鍋、食品包裝、牙線等多種產品。加州州議會已經於9月中旬通過此案。
The synthetic chemicals accumulate in the body and have been linked to low birth weight, birth defects and developmental delays in infants as well as increased risk of some prostate, kidney and testicular cancers.
這些合成化學物質會在人體內累積，並被證實與嬰兒出生體重過輕、先天缺陷、發展遲緩，以及攝護腺、腎臟、睪丸等癌症風險上升有關。
The chefs say that nonstick cookware is safe when used responsibly and that a ban would be unfortunate for people who love cooking.
名廚們主張，只要負責任地使用，不沾鍋是安全的，而禁令對於熱愛料理的人而言，將是一種不幸。
Ray, a talk-show personality, wrote that “as someone who’s spent her life fighting for better food, better choices, and better health — especially for kids and families — I respectfully ask you to vote against this proposed ban.”
脫口秀主持人雷寫道：「作為一個一生致力於爭取更好的食物、更好的選擇與更好的健康——特別是為了孩子與家庭的人，我謹此請求各位投票反對這項禁令。」
But Mark Ruffalo, the Hollywood actor who played a lawyer facing off with PFAS manufacturers in the 2019 film “Dark Waters,” has jumped into the issue, criticizing Ray in front of his almost 8 million followers on social platform X for her “advocacy on behalf of the cookware industry.”
然而，在2019年電影「黑水風暴」中飾演與PFAS製造商對抗的律師，好萊塢演員馬克．魯法洛，也加入戰局。他在社群平台X上對著近800萬粉絲批評，雷是「為鍋具產業代言」。
Asked about his criticism, Ruffalo said, “We don’t need to poison ourselves or our neighbors to have nonstick pans.”
被問到這項批評時，魯法洛回應：「我們沒必要為了用不沾鍋，就去毒害自己和鄰居。」
None of the chefs’ representatives responded to requests for comment.
名廚的代表均未回應置評要求。
Scientists have warned that PFAS can end up in food when nonstick cookware overheats, is scratched or otherwise starts to degrade.
科學家警告說，當不沾鍋過熱、刮傷或開始劣化時，PFAS可能會進入食物中。
However they say the bigger danger is from the manufacturing of products containing PFAS, which causes significant pollution, research has shown, by contaminating drinking water sources and getting into the food supply.
不過，他們指出更大的危險來自於含PFAS產品的製造過程。研究顯示，這會造成嚴重汙染，像是飲用水源，甚至進入食物供應鏈。
The California bill would ban the sale and distribution of several categories of products that contain intentionally added PFAS, starting in 2028. But it wouldn’t be the first to phase out PFAS in cookware. Minnesota has a law that prohibits PFAS in cookware as well as 10 other types of products, including dental floss, and five other states are set to also phase out cookware that uses the chemicals.
待州長紐森簽署成為法令後，加州自2028年起將禁止販售與流通某些含有刻意添加PFAS的產品。這不是首例。明尼蘇達州已經立法禁止在鍋具與其他10種產品（包含牙線）中使用 PFAS，另外還有5個州也將逐步淘汰含此化學物質的鍋具。
文／Hiroko Tabuchi，譯／羅方妤
▪史上最長寒假來了！台大等8校最早12月中開始 「一連放65天」
▪多名考生撲空氣炸！托福考場時間地點全改「台中變新竹」僅公告未通知
▪校園「魷魚遊戲」？復興實小制度調整 成績後30%無法直升國中雙語部
▪缺人缺到「誰都得頂上」？教師荒亂象：跨科教學、課表亂排成教師惡夢
▪碩六畢不了業？國立碩士生點1重要關鍵 過來人狂點頭吐辛酸
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言