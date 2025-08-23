紐時賞析／聯邦員工超過15萬人接受川普優退方案

More Than 150,000 Federal Workers Accepted Resignation Incentives

聯邦員工超過15萬人接受川普優退方案

The Trump administration is paying about 154,000 employees not to work as a result of novel resignation incentives offered to federal workers since Inauguration Day, the government’s human resources arm said Thursday.

美國政府人力資源部門周四表示，由於自總統川普就職日以來向聯邦員工提供的新型優離退方案，川普政府支付約15萬4000名不上班的員工薪資。

That estimate is the first comprehensive disclosure from the government about the scale of President Donald Trump’s effort to downsize the federal workforce.

這是政府首度全面揭露總統川普努力縮減聯邦勞動力規模所達成人數的估計值。

Still, the figure represents just a portion of the total number of workers who have left the federal government since the beginning of the Trump administration — only those who accepted an offer to resign early in exchange for many months of pay. It does not include the thousands of people who were laid off or fired.

儘管如此，這項數據僅是自川普政府開始執政以來，離開聯邦政府勞工總數的一部分——僅包括接受以早日辭職換取數月薪資支付的人。這不包括數千名被裁員或解僱的人。

While the Trump administration has not made public a complete picture of the cuts, the work of Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk amounts to the largest reduction to the federal workforce in the modern era. The government employed roughly 2.3 million nonmilitary workers at the start of the year.

雖然川普政府尚未公開裁員的完整情況，但川普及由馬斯克領導的政府效率部的工作，構成現代以來聯邦勞動力最大規模的縮減。政府在年初時僱用了大約230萬名非軍事工作者。

A spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management said that as of June, about 154,000 employees had resigned or retired early with the promise of being paid through Sept. 30 or Dec. 31, depending on the offer.

人事管理辦公室的發言人表示，截至6月，大約有15萬4000名員工已通過辭職或提前退休，獲得承諾支付至9月30日或12月31日的薪資，具體取決於他們接受的條件。

The Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit that works to promote best practices in the federal government, had estimated the total number of departures — voluntary resignations, layoffs and firings — to be around 148,000 as of July.

致力於推廣聯邦政府最佳實踐的非營利組織「公共服務夥伴關係」估計，截至7月，總離職人數包括自願辭職、裁員和解僱，約為14萬8000人。

The organization relied on agency announcements, court filings and media reports to track the departures. It calculated the number of separations from the resignation incentive programs to be around 80,000, which is 74,000 less than the administration’s count. The disparity underscores how little information the administration has disclosed about the scale and scope of the separations.

該組織依據機構公告、法院文件和媒體報導追蹤離職情況，計算出辭職激勵計畫的離職人數約為8萬人，比政府官方統計少7萬4000人。這一差距凸顯了川普政府對裁員規模和範圍的披露極為有限。

“We are dealing with a pitch-black battlefield where there is enormous carnage growing every day, and there’s little penlights providing us some visibility in terms of what’s happening,” said Max Stier, the CEO of the partnership. “And we need a floodlight.”

該組織執行長史戴爾表示：「我們正面對一個漆黑的戰場，每天都有巨大的損失，而我們僅靠微弱的手電筒光線來了解情況。我們需要一盞強光燈。」

The total number of departures is likely to change, with more layoffs planned and continued efforts underway in some pockets of the federal bureaucracy to rehire employees deemed essential to operations.

隨著計畫裁員更多人，及聯邦官僚機構一些部門繼續努力重新聘用被認為對營運至關重要的員工，離職總人數可能改變。

文／Eileen Sullivan，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 台灣過去視為鐵飯碗的公務員，在美國則未必。川普假馬斯克之手大規模解聘聯邦政府人員，並提出新穎的優離退方案(resignation incentives)。獎勵(incentive)在新聞英文是常見字：economic/financial/tax etc incentives或create/provide/give somebody an incentive. 報導提出三種下崗方式：voluntary resignation（自願離職），通常有30天的預告期，在履歷與人資系統中通常被視為正常離職。Layoff（資遣）是企業因營運或外部經濟原因進行的組織裁員，員工非個人因素被解除職位，通常可領失業保險與資遣費。Firing（解僱）的原因通常是違反公司政策、工作失職、道德問題等，可能影響日後求職背景查核或推薦。 報導倒數第二段有幾個譬喻，pitch-black battlefield（漆黑的戰場）比喻資訊嚴重不足、政策透明度低。Little penlights（僅有微光的手電筒）象徵目前只有零星資料或報導透露裁員狀況，遠不足以形成全貌。Floodlight（聚光燈）是呼籲政府提供大量、具體、全面性資訊與數據，讓公眾與政策分析者能清晰掌握事態。

