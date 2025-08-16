紐時賞析／派拉蒙併購案 開啟串流大戰新紀元
Paramount Deal Ushers In New Era in Streaming Wars
派拉蒙併購案 開啟串流大戰新紀元
For the past decade, Paramount has been outgunned in the streaming wars, trying to keep up as tens of millions of people migrated from movie theaters and cable television and toward on-demand entertainment via the internet.
過去十年來，派拉蒙在串流媒體大戰中一直處於劣勢，努力追趕數千萬觀眾從電影院與有線電視轉向透過網路隨選娛樂的潮流。
Now the company, which owns CBS, Comedy Central, MTV and the movie studio behind “The Godfather” and “Top Gun,” will finally get much-needed reinforcements.
如今，這間旗下擁有哥倫比亞廣播公司、爆笑頻道、MTV，以及製作「教父」、「捍衛戰士」的電影公司，終於獲得急需的增援。
The $8 billion merger of Paramount and media company Skydance closed early Thursday morning, catapulting new power players to the top of Hollywood and ending a tortuous process that had lasted well over a year. Gone are the Redstones, whose family controlled CBS and Paramount Pictures for decades. In are the Ellisons. Skydance is controlled by David Ellison, a movie producer and the founder of the company who is the son of Larry Ellison, the tech titan and one of the world’s richest men.
派拉蒙與天空之舞傳媒的80億美元合併案於周四凌晨完成，將新的權力玩家推上好萊塢之巔，也結束持續長達1年多的曲折過程。這讓掌控哥倫比亞廣播公司與派拉蒙影業數十年的雷史東家族退出舞台，艾里森家族取而代之。天空之舞由電影製片人兼創辦人大衛．艾里森掌控，其為科技巨頭、世界富豪之一的賴瑞．艾里森之子。
The new owners give Paramount stronger financial wherewithal and have ushered in a set of new executives to call the shots. The result, if Skydance has its way, will be a reinvigorated competitor in an entertainment landscape that has mostly settled into place — Netflix and YouTube at the top, Disney and Amazon in the second tier, and everybody else scrambling for steady profitability, relevance or survival.
新東家為派拉蒙帶來更強的財務實力，並引入一批新高層主導決策。若一切如天空之舞所願，派拉蒙在江山已大致底定的娛樂圈將成為重振的競爭者，目前Netflix與YouTube居於頂端，迪士尼與亞馬遜位居第二梯隊，其餘所有企業都為穩定獲利、維持影響力及求生存而奮力掙扎。
The merger could also usher in a new period of dealmaking, including future corporate mergers or streaming bundles.
這樁合併也可能開啟新一波交易潮，包括未來的企業併購或串流服務捆綁方案。
The challenges, however, for the newly combined company, officially called Paramount, a Skydance Corp., are significant. Paramount derives much of its revenue from its cable networks, which are in free fall. The company’s new leaders said they want to find more than $2 billion in cost savings, a considerable challenge given that the company has gone through numerous rounds of job cuts and budget reductions. And the coming disruption from artificial intelligence raises a new series of challenges.
然而，對新合併的公司（正式名稱為派拉蒙天空之舞公司）而言，挑戰依舊嚴峻。派拉蒙大部分收入來自有線電視網路，這部分正急遽下滑。該公司新領導說正尋求節撙超過20億美元的成本，考慮到公司已歷經多輪裁員與預算削減，這是相當大的挑戰，而正在到來的人工智慧也帶來一系列新挑戰。
Much of the entertainment industry is breathing a sigh of relief that the merger is finished. Paramount will remain a stand-alone studio, and the Ellisons could potentially offer the promise of greater investment in a period when production has slowed sharply and the Peak TV era is long gone.
整個娛樂產業對於合併塵埃落定普遍鬆了一口氣。派拉蒙將繼續作為一家獨立片廠存在，而艾利森家族有可能在製作急遽放緩、電視巔峰時期早已過去的當下，為業界帶來更大規模的投資希望。
文／John Koblin and Benjamin Mullin 譯／江昱蓁
說文解字看新聞
【張佑生】
娛樂產業的競爭程度不輸其他產業，貴為好萊塢「八大」之一的派拉蒙同意被收購，主因是在串流戰爭(streaming wars)中火力／銀彈不如人，outgun的字面意義是因武器占優勢而打贏：Ukraine cannot win by simply trying to outgun Russia symmetrically.凸顯非對稱戰爭的重要性。常用被動式和譬喻：Local manufacturers have been outgunned by the overseas competition.
串流當道，觀眾不僅不進戲院，還退訂有線電視，報導分析串流平台大勢，有在頂端的，有在第二層(second tier)的，其他人只能載浮載沉，勉強維持局面，scrambling for steady profitability, relevance or survival的用字排序很有意思，從穩定獲利到沾得上邊再到苟延殘喘，每況愈下。
Peak TV是專業名詞，常用於娛樂產業分析、新聞報導與學術研究中，指電視劇製作的黃金時代，大約2000年代中至2010年代末。
現在已進入Post-Peak TV Era， 重點是如何在platform saturation（平台飽和）的大局中掌握分眾(audience fragmentation)。口袋深不可測的矽谷巨擘加入戰局，讓傳統好萊塢業者備感壓力。
▪考生注意了！114學年分發入學今放榜 查詢步驟一次看
▪放榜了！學習歷程造假高中生遭5校取消資格 校方證實錄取成大醫學系
▪分發入學放榜…私立大學招生開紅盤！淡江、世新、銘傳均滿招
▪學測後挑戰更高自己 明道中學「中投會考狀元」考上台大醫
▪爆肝做實驗、數據給大學生 他細數碩班鬼故事：只能忍辱負重
▪「其實沒那麼喜歡」他大學後悔讀1科系 過來人認同：會迷惘
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言