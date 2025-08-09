紐時賞析／水龍頭沒水、水庫變水塘 伊朗深陷缺水危機

Dry Taps, Tiny Reservoirs: Water Crisis Crushes Iran

水龍頭沒水、水庫變水塘 伊朗深陷缺水危機

Some of Iran’s deepest reservoirs have shrunk to shallow ponds. Water pressure is so low in some cities that taps in apartment buildings run dry for hours. People desperately search for water tanks, and hoard every drop they can find.

伊朗有些最深的水庫現在縮成淺淺的水塘。有些城市的自來水壓低到不行，公寓大樓的水龍頭一連好幾小時都沒水。人們拚命找水箱，能找到一滴水都得囤起來。

Temperatures are so high that one day last month a part of Iran saw a heat index of 65°C , according to sites that track extreme weather.

追蹤極端天氣的網站指出，伊朗部分地區上月某一天出現攝氏65度高溫。

Iran is in the throes of an acute water crisis, on top of a monthslong energy shortage that has prompted daily scheduled power cuts. Iranians still recovering from a 12-day war with Israel and the United States last month must now confront life without the basics.

伊朗現在深陷嚴重的水資源危機，還加上長達好幾個月的能源短缺，導致每天得按計畫停電。伊朗人上個月才剛從與以色列和美國的12天戰爭中恢復過來，現在還得面對生活必需品短缺的困境。

The government announced this past week that many reservoirs, particularly those that supply the capital, Tehran, with drinking water, were drying out. Water supplies for Tehran are predicted to run out in just a few weeks, officials said, pleading with the public to reduce water consumption.

政府上周宣布，許多水庫，尤其是供應首都德黑蘭飲用水的水庫，已經快乾涸了。官員說，德黑蘭的水源預計再過幾周就會用光，呼籲民眾節約用水。

“The water crisis is more serious than what is being talked about today, and if we do not make urgent decisions today, we will face a situation in the future that cannot be cured,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a Cabinet meeting Monday.

伊朗總統裴澤斯基安周一在內閣會議表示：「水資源危機比現在大家談的還要嚴重，如果我們今天不趕快做決定，未來會面臨無解的局面」。

Iran has exacerbated the problem with poor water management policies, which Pezeshkian acknowledged. The country has weathered five consecutive years of drought.

裴澤斯基安承認，伊朗糟糕的水資源管理政策使水資源問題惡化。這個國家已經歷連續5年乾旱。

Now, the crisis has grown so extreme that the government shut down all government offices and services in Tehran and more than two dozen other cities across the country Wednesday, creating a three-day weekend in an attempt to lower water and electricity usage. Fatemeh Mohajerani, a government spokesperson, said cities could have similar closures once or twice a week going forward.

現在，危機嚴重到政府周三關閉了德黑蘭和全國20多個城市的政府機關和服務，硬是弄出周休三日，試圖降低水電用量。政府發言人莫哈傑拉尼說，未來可能每周有一到兩次這樣的關閉。

The water shortage comes on top of scheduled daily power cuts across the country. Since December, Iran, has struggled with an energy crisis, forcing schools, universities and government offices to close or reduce their hours and power to be rationed at industrial factories.鎮

水資源短缺的同時，全國還得面對每天定時停電。從去年12月開始，伊朗就陷入能源危機，學校、大學和政府機關不是關閉就是縮短辦公時間，工廠也被迫限電。

Iranians say that it feels as if their country is in free fall, and question the government’s ability to reverse the situation.

伊朗人說，感覺國家像是失控下墜，質疑政府到底有沒有能力扭轉局面。

“Addressing just one aspect of the crisis is futile; both electricity and water governance must be reformed,” said Hamidreza Khodabakhshi, the head of the union for water engineers in the southern province of Khuzestan. “Repeated calls for public conservation — without action from authorities — shift blame unfairly to citizens.”(Farnaz Fassihi, Sanam Mahoozi and Leily Nikounazar)

「光解決危機的某個面向是沒用的，電力和水資源管理都得徹底改革」，南部胡齊斯坦省水利工程師工會負責人霍達巴赫什說：「一再呼籲民眾節約，當局卻沒有實際行動，這是甩鍋給人民。」

文／Farnaz Fassihi, Sanam Mahoozi and Leily Nikounazar 譯／羅方妤