紐時賞析／無人機密布 烏東軍民艱難求生

Under a Drone-Swarmed Sky: Surviving in Eastern Ukraine

無人機密布 烏東軍民艱難求生

Even miles from the front line, anything that moves is a target.

即使距離前線數英里，任何移動的東西都是目標。

That’s because as Russia’s summer offensive gains momentum, it is increasingly relying on drones of all kinds to gain control over Ukraine’s territory.

這是因為俄軍夏季攻勢逐漸增強，它愈來愈依賴各類無人機控制烏克蘭領土。

Under attack by drones, Ukrainian soldiers are struggling to maintain supply lines around the towns of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. There is greater peril for civilians remaining in their homes, and for the humanitarian groups trying to evacuate them. Some Russian drones strike at ranges up to 24 miles.

在無人機的攻擊下，烏克蘭官兵正努力維持康斯坦丁諾夫卡、波克羅夫斯克和庫皮揚斯克周圍的補給線。對於仍留在家中的平民，以及試圖撤離他們的人道主義團體而言，他們面臨更大的危險。有些俄軍無人機的打擊範圍可達24英里。

Senior Lt. Yevhen Alkhimov, a spokesperson for the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said movement to and from positions now posed the greatest risk for his soldiers. Nightfall brought no safety because more Russian drones had thermal imaging cameras. Once at the actual bunkers and trenches on the front, “it is usually possible to work,” he said.

烏克蘭第28獨立機械化旅發言人、上尉阿爾希莫夫表示，往返陣地間的行動現在對她的官兵構成最大風險。夜幕降臨並未帶來安全，因為許多俄軍無人機配備熱成像攝影機。他說，一旦抵達前線實體碉堡和戰壕，「通常就可以開始運作」。

The combination of drone strikes with aerial bombardments is devastating, soldiers say.

官兵們表示，無人機空襲結合空中轟炸是毀滅性的。

When the drones arrive, if there is greenery, it is easier for the troops to hide and then reach their positions, they say. If there is nowhere to hide, it’s very hard to move.

他們說，當無人機到來時，如果有綠色植被，部隊更容易隱藏然後到達他們的陣地。如果無處可藏，移動就非常困難。

Many elderly and disabled civilians still live in these areas. Until they lose access to food and water, it is hard to persuade them to leave their homes, humanitarian workers say.

許多老年人和身心障礙者仍然居住在這些地區。人道工作者說，除非他們失去食物和水源，否則很難說服他們離開家園。

In Kupiansk, around 1,000 residents remain, according to government figures. Their homes are at constant risk from artillery, aerial bombs and drones, said Liana Shcherbyna, head of the Proliska Humanitarian Center in the Kharkiv region, which helps evacuate civilians.

政府數據顯示，約有1000名居民留在庫皮揚斯克。哈爾科夫州協助疏散平民普羅利斯卡人道主義中心，其負責人謝爾比娜表示，這些居民的家持續面臨火砲、空投炸彈和無人機造成的危險。

“Almost every day, there are civilian casualties,” she said.

她說：「幾乎每天都有平民傷亡。」

In May, during one evacuation mission in Kupiansk, her team had to order people to lie down as drones were heard flying overhead.

五月，在庫皮揚斯克一次疏散任務中，她的團隊聽到無人機飛過頭頂，不得不命令人們趴下。

Despite repeated attacks near her home in Kupiansk, Vira Shapka, 86, a composer and member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine, refused to depart when rescue teams returned in May.

儘管庫皮揚斯克住家附近屢遭襲擊，烏克蘭全國藝術家聯盟成員、86歲作曲家夏普卡在救援團隊五月重返當地時拒絕離開。

Although a large part of the population has been evacuated from areas close to the fighting, “a certain number of people still remain due to various circumstances, from reluctance to leave their homes to physical or psychological reasons,” Shcherbyna said.

謝爾比娜表示，雖然大部分人口已從近戰地區撤離，「但仍有一定數量的人因各種狀況留下，包括不願離開家，及其他生心理原因」。

On the roads, evacuation teams report increased danger for their vehicles because of reconnaissance and exploding first-person-view drones. Ukraine lacks sufficient countermeasures.(Maria Varenikova)

在道路上，疏散團隊說，由於偵察和第一（人稱）視角炸彈無人機的威脅，他們的車輛面臨更大的危險。烏克蘭缺乏足夠的對抗措施。

文／Maria Varenikova 譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 報導標題的Under a Drone-Swarmed Sky讓人聯想1990年電影「遮蔽的天空」(The Sheltering Sky)，只是撒哈拉沙漠的天空看似廣闊包容，卻讓人感受孤獨和渺小。本文則是在無人機密布的天空下，烏東居民但求苟活(surviving)，無法奢望正常生活(living)。 報導中的無人機不是行政院長建議去買的那種遙控飛機，而是有配備火力甚至像神風特攻隊那樣的自殺式攻擊無人機，無人機群的英文是Drone Swarm，蜂擁而至的意象。假如主詞是人，也有一擁而上，場面失控的意思：Photographers were swarming around the princess. first-person-view drones是操作員透過攝影鏡頭控制無人機的技術，常用於偵察與攻擊，中文是第一（人稱）視角無人機。 Reconnaissance是偵察，強調快速、祕密的情報蒐集，通常與軍事行動相關；而檢警調的偵查(investigation)更注重法律程序和證據蒐集。請勿混淆。

