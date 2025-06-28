紐時賞析／歐洲民眾用水槍和拉桿箱 抗議過度觀光

Protests in Europe Target Mass Tourism With Squirt Guns and Roller Bags

歐民眾用水槍和拉桿箱 抗議觀光人潮

The squirt guns returned to the streets of Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday as thousands gathered for long-planned protests against mass tourism in cities across southern Europe.

西班牙巴塞隆納的街頭周日再次出現射水槍抗議，數千人聚集抗議南歐城市長期以來的觀光人潮。

In Genoa, Italy, demonstrators rolled suitcases down the city center’s narrow paved streets, as part of what they called a “noisy stroll.” In Lisbon, protesters carried a handmade effigy of the city’s patron saint from his namesake church to the site of a future five-star hotel. And on the Spanish island of Mallorca, locals stopped a double-decker tourist bus Saturday, setting off flares and hanging a banner on its side.

在義大利熱那亞，抗議者拉著行李箱走在狹窄的石板街上，象徵一場他們稱為「吵鬧散步」的行動；葡萄牙里斯本的示威者則扛著象徵城市守護聖人的手工偶像，從教堂抬到預定興建五星飯店的工地；而在西班牙馬略卡島，當地居民周六攔下一輛觀光巴士，點燃照明彈，並在車側懸掛抗議布條。

In Barcelona, the center of recent protests against overtourism in European cities, demonstrators carrying signs reading “Tourists go home” and “Tourism is stealing from us” marched down the city’s so-called Golden Mile, a street flanked by luxury boutiques and high-end hotels, spraying visitors with water outside a Louis Vuitton store. Outside a nearby hostel, a scuffle broke out with employees, with some protesters setting off fireworks. A police barricade stopped the march near the Sagrada Família Basilica, one of the city’s main tourist attractions.

作為歐洲反觀光抗議的核心城市，巴塞隆納的群眾高舉「觀光客滾回去」、「觀光正在掠奪我們」等標語，沿著奢華精品與高級飯店林立的「黃金大道」遊行，並在路易威登門口朝遊客潑水。在附近一家青年旅館外，有人與員工發生肢體衝突，並施放煙火，警方最終在聖家堂附近設置封鎖線制止人潮。

The protests are the latest in a growing movement driven by quality-of-life issues, including high housing costs and environmental damage, that protest organizers say are a result of overtourism.

這波抗議是日益擴大的社會運動之一，訴求生活品質，包括房價高漲與環境破壞等問題，抗議者認為這些皆為觀光過度所導致的後果。

“The problem is the tourism model itself: It’s all about serving drinks, about real estate and the hotel industry,” said Joan Mas, a 31-year-old waiter living in Barcelona.

住在巴塞隆納的31歲服務生馬斯表示：「問題在觀光業模式本身，本質就是賣酒、炒房與觀光產業」。

Tourism accounts for more than 12% of Spain’s gross domestic product.

觀光產業占西班牙國內生產毛額的比重超過12%。

Organizers emphasized before the protests Sunday that their goal was to raise awareness about the negative impacts of their cities’ growing focus on catering to tourists rather than locals.

周日抗議登場前，主辦單位強調，他們的目的是喚起大眾意識到城市迎合遊客、犧牲居民生活的負面影響。

“Our enemy is not the tourist, but the speculators and the exploiters who hide behind tourism to profit from the housing and lives of the local population,” said Asier Basurto, who helped organize Sunday’s protest in San Sebastián, a resort city on Spain’s northern coast.

協助組織周日在西班牙北海岸度假城市聖塞巴斯提安抗議的巴蘇爾托表示：「我們的敵人不是觀光客，而是躲在觀光業背後，從當地居民住房和生活得力的投機者和剝削者。」

Protests also took place on the popular Spanish resort islands of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza. Those islands, with a population of just over 1 million, hosted more than 15 million international tourists in 2024.

熱門西班牙度假勝地馬略卡島、梅諾卡島和伊比薩島也有抗議舉行。這些島嶼的人口僅略多於100萬，卻在2024年接待了超過1500萬人次的國際觀光客。

International arrivals in Europe were up nearly 5% in the first part of this year compared with the same period in 2024.

今年上半年抵達歐洲的國際旅客比2024年同期增加了近5%。

文／Gabe Castro-Root，譯／羅方妤

