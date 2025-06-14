紐時賞析／美執法者動用軍規裝備 對付洛杉磯反川抗議者

Agents Use Military-Style Force Against Protesters at LA Immigration Raid

美執法者用軍規裝備對付洛城抗議者

Federal agents in tactical gear armed with military-style rifles threw flash-bang grenades to disperse an angry crowd near downtown Los Angeles on Friday as they conducted an immigration raid on a clothing wholesaler, the latest sign of tensions between protesters and law enforcement over raids carried out at stores, restaurants and court buildings.

聯邦執法人員周五身穿戰術裝備、配備軍式步槍在洛杉磯市中心附近投擲閃光彈，驅散憤怒的人群，當時他們正針對一間服飾批發商進行移民突襲行動。這是抗議者和執法機構間因突襲商家、餐廳和法院大樓而產生緊張局勢的最新跡象。

The operation was one of at least three immigration sweeps conducted in Los Angeles on Friday.

當天，洛杉磯至少進行了三次移民突襲行動。

The raid at the clothing wholesaler began about 9:15 a.m. in the Fashion District, less than 2 miles from Los Angeles City Hall.

針對位於時尚區的服飾批發商的襲擊在上午9時15分開始，距離洛杉磯市政廳不到2英里。

It was an extraordinary show of force. Dozens of federal agents wearing helmets and green camouflage arrived in two hulking armored trucks and other unmarked vehicles, and were soon approached by a crowd of immigrant activists and supporters. Some agents carried riot shields, and others held rifles as well as shotguns that appeared to be loaded with less-than-lethal ammunition.

這是一場異常強硬的武力展示。數十名聯邦執法人員身穿頭盔和綠色迷彩服，乘坐兩輛龐大的裝甲車及其他無標記車輛抵達現場，很快就被一群移民維權人士和支持者包圍。一些執法者手持防暴盾牌，其他人則攜帶步槍和看似裝有非致命彈藥的霰彈槍。

Agents cleared a path for two white passenger vans that exited the area. A short time later, as officers boarded their vehicles to leave, a few agents lobbed flash-bang grenades at groups of people who chased alongside the slow-moving convoy. Some protesters had thrown eggs and other objects at the vehicles.

特工為兩輛白色客貨車清出一條路離開該區域。不久後，當執法人員登上車輛準備離開時，幾名執法人員向追逐緩慢行駛車隊的人群投擲了閃光震撼彈。一些抗議者曾向車輛投擲雞蛋和其他物體。

The operation drew immediate criticism from officials in Los Angeles, a Democratic-led city in a county where more than 30% of residents are immigrants.

這場行動立刻招致洛杉磯官員的批評。這座城市由民主黨籍官員領導，其所在的洛杉磯郡有超過30%的居民是移民。

“As mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place,” Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles said in a statement, adding, “My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this.”

洛杉磯市長巴斯在聲明中表示：「身為一個以移民為傲的城市的市長，移民為我們的城市做出了諸多貢獻，我對發生的事情深感憤怒，我們絕不容忍這種行為。」

Hours after the raid, a second clash between protesters and federal agents broke out outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles, where those who were detained were taken. At one of the entrances, protesters chanted and approached the building as officers fired less-than-lethal projectiles and squirted what appeared to be pepper spray. Some protesters threw a chair and other objects and appeared to spray-paint anti-ICE graffiti on the building.

突襲行動數小時後，抗議者和聯邦執法人員間的衝突在洛杉磯市中心的聯邦拘留中心外爆發，這是被拘留者被帶到的地方。在其中一個入口，抗議者反覆喊著口號並接近建築，員警發射非致命彈藥，疑似噴灑胡椒噴霧。有些抗議著丟擲一把椅子和其他物體，似乎還在建築物噴漆塗寫反美國移民暨海關執法局的塗鴉。

By 7 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly, ordered demonstrators to disperse and a line of police in riot gear started to clear the area.

到了晚間7時，洛杉磯警察局宣布這是場非法集會，命令示威者解散，一隊身穿鎮暴裝備的員警開始清場。

文／Orlando Mayorquín and Jesus Jiménez，譯／羅方妤

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 本文探討執法單位在洛杉磯掃蕩無證移民(immigration raid)時裝備軍事化(Military-Style Force)的現象。在台灣，tactical gear常譯為戰術裝備或軍警裝備。一般民眾可以合法購買戰術背心、戰術腰帶、護目鏡、戰術手套等非軍用戰術裝備。 戰術裝備的購買限制取決於裝備的類型與適用範圍。具有軍警用途的裝備，例如防彈背心、高強度防護盾牌、特種夜視鏡，需具備特定執法或安保相關資格才能購買，廠商稱為「軍規」，感覺比較威猛。 中華民國憲法規定人民有集會結社自由(the rights to freedom of assembly and association)，美國憲法則在增修條文規定。報導提到unlawful assembly(非法集會)，跟illegal assembly(違法集會)有細微差異。 Unlawful assembly是一個明確的法律罪名，有具體定義和處罰標準；illegal assembly 是一個非正式用詞，缺乏明確法律規範。Unlawful assembly要求有犯罪意圖或暴力行為；illegal assembly 可能僅指未經許可或違反規定的集會。警方在處理抗議活動時，通常以unlawful assembly作為法律依據，提供清場的正當性。

