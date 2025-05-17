紐時賞析／老對手新戰場：印巴展開無人機對決

A New Kind of Battle for Two Old Enemies

老對手新戰場：印巴展開無人機對決

India and Pakistan, old enemies, are engaged in their most expansive military conflict in decades, and with continued shelling and further drone attacks on Friday, they are using new tools of war to enhance their ability to attack and spy on each other.

印度與巴基斯坦這兩個宿敵，正爆發數十年來最為全面的軍事衝突，隨著周五持續的砲擊與進一步的無人機攻擊，雙方正在運用戰爭的新工具來強化彼此的攻擊與間諜能力。

On Friday, Indian defense officials said Pakistan’s military had attempted aerial intrusions in 36 locations with “300 to 400” drones to test India’s air-defense system.

周五，印度國防官員表示，巴基斯坦軍方試圖在36個地點進行空中入侵，使用「300到400架」無人機，以測試印度的防空系統。

A day earlier, Pakistani military officials said they had shot down 25 drones belonging to India, including in Karachi and Rawalpindi, the headquarters of Pakistan’s main intelligence body. Pakistani officials also told U.S. officials that India was engaging in “drone terrorism” by targeting civilian areas, according to a statement. India has not commented on the drones.

一天前，巴基斯坦軍方官員表示，他們擊落了25架屬於印度的無人機，地點包括喀拉蚩與拉瓦爾品第—後者是巴基斯坦主要情報機構的總部。根據一份聲明，巴基斯坦官員還向美國官員表示，印度針對平民區發動攻擊，從事「無人機恐怖主義」。對於這些無人機，印度尚未發表評論。

Although many countries now have drones in their arsenals, this is the first time the unmanned aerial vehicles are being used by the two nuclear-armed countries against each other. The use of drone warfare may have been inevitable, but it could reshape the way the world views hostilities between India and Pakistan, much as it did after the two countries became nuclear powers in the 1990s.

雖然許多國家如今都擁有無人機作為武器裝備，但是兩個核武國家彼此使用無人機互攻尚屬首次。無人機戰爭的使用或許早已無可避免，但這可能會重新塑造國際間對印度與巴基斯坦敵對關係的看法，如同1990年代兩國成為核武國家後那樣。

The conflict began after militants killed 26 people last month in India-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and vowed to take military action. Pakistan has denied involvement.

這場衝突起於上個月，一場激進分子在印度控制的克什米爾發動攻擊，造成26人喪生。印度指控巴基斯坦策畫該次攻擊，並誓言將採取軍事行動。巴基斯坦則否認涉入其中。

The conflict has escalated since Wednesday, when India conducted airstrikes on Pakistan. Since then, the two countries have been locked in an intensifying exchange of gunfire, drone attacks, claims, counterclaims and misinformation.

自周三印度對巴基斯坦發動空襲以來，衝突不斷升級。此後，兩國陷入一連串激烈的交火、無人機攻擊、指控與反指控，以及錯誤資訊的循環之中。

India and Pakistan have been developing their respective drone-building industries in recent years, and both import drones from foreign allies. But neither country appears to have any that can carry nuclear warheads, said James Patton Rogers, a drone warfare expert at Cornell University. And while he called the conflict “incredibly worrying,” he also noted that drones generally are used as the lowest possible escalatory step in a conflict, usually to pressure and test an opponent’s air defenses.

近年來，印度與巴基斯坦皆致力發展自家的無人機製造產業，並從外國盟友進口無人機。但康乃爾大學無人機戰爭專家羅傑斯表示，兩國似乎都尚未擁有能攜帶核彈頭的無人機。他指出，儘管這場衝突「極度令人擔憂」，但無人機通常被視為衝突中風險最低的升高局勢手段，主要用途是測試另一方的防空能力及施壓。

文／Anupreeta Das 譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞

【張佑生】

各國軍種大致都訂有「交戰規則」，英文是Rules of Engagement，簡稱ROE。Engage有很多意思，交戰是其中之一：American forces did not directly engage.通常指的是no boots on the ground，提供武器可以，但不派兵上陣，這是美國為首的北約組織，因應烏克蘭遭俄國入侵的官方說法。

相反詞disengage在「捍衛戰士」(Top Gun)一類的空戰電影常可聽到，要同袍停止戰鬥，脫離作戰圈：Troops in the area have begun to disengage.指的是撤軍，介係詞用from。

印、巴都是核武國家(nuclear-armed countries)，選擇以無人機(drone warfare)為起手式，各界頗感意外，好在印巴的無人機似乎尚未具備攜帶核彈頭(carry nuclear warheads)的能力。

導火線是India-controlled Kashmir的遊客集體遇害事件，克什米爾各由印、巴占領，以前稱印屬／巴屬克什米爾，英文用Pakistan-administered Kashmir，有治理的意思；現在用controlled，巴控／印控，更中性。其實還有中控克什米爾，但北京不太吭聲。