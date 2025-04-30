紐時賞析／賀錦麗敗選後拚東山再起 不一定再參選總統

Harris Weighs Return to Politics In a Field Remade by Her Defeat

敗選後被邊緣化 賀錦麗拚東山再起

Five months after being driven from public office for the first time in more than two decades, former Vice President Kamala Harris, is carefully feeling her way forward. As she plots her next move, she is navigating between a president who is using his executive power to crush those he sees as his strongest adversaries and restive Democrats who want their leaders to be the picture of defiance.

美國前副總統賀錦麗從政逾20年首度無官一身輕的五個月後，正小心摸索前進方向。隨著策畫下一步，她正遊走於一名使用行政權力打壓他所認為最強對手的總統，及希望領袖展現堅決反抗形象的不安民主黨人之間。

Some of her closest allies say she is leaning against another White House run in 2028 and instead toward a campaign for governor of California in 2026. She has told people she can run for governor or president, but not both.

一些最親密的盟友表示，她傾向不參加2028年的總統大選，而是轉戰2026年加州州長選舉。她已告訴人們，她可能競選州長或總統，但不會兩者兼顧。

Harris, 60, has explored options beyond pursuing electoral office, too. She hired the Creative Artists Agency to gauge interest in speaking engagements and a potential book. She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are weighing each new opportunity with the potential political blowback in mind.

60歲的賀錦麗探索過不競選公職的其他選項。她聘請「創新藝人經紀公司」評估外界對於邀她演說和可能出書的興趣。她和丈夫任德龍權衡每個新機會，考慮可能的政治衝擊。

One possibility: establishing an institute for policy and ideas. Brian Nelson, an adviser to Harris since she was California’s attorney general, has broached the idea with several universities, including Howard and Stanford. But some allies have noted that raising money for such a center could, depending on the donors, create liabilities in future races. For the same reason, Harris has been choosy about paid speaking engagements.

成立智庫是一個可能。自賀錦麗擔任加州檢察長以來一直擔任其顧問的尼爾森，已向多間大學提出這個想法，包括霍華德和史丹福。但有些盟友已指出，為這樣一個中心籌集資金，取決於捐款人的立場，可能對未來的選戰造成負擔。出於同樣的理由，賀錦麗一直對於付費演說的邀約很挑剔。

Staying on the sidelines has allowed Harris plenty of time to consider her next move.

當個旁觀者，允許賀錦麗有充足時間考慮下一步。

Some Harris aides believe she would automatically be the front-runner in a crowded presidential primary field, thanks to her name recognition and wide network of donors and supporters.

有些賀錦麗的顧問認為，憑藉她的知名度和廣大的捐款者和支持者網絡，她將自動成為群雄並起的總統初選戰場領先者。

Others close to Harris believe she would effectively glide to the California governor’s mansion when the seat opens up next year.

和賀錦麗親近的人士認為，加州州長席位明年出缺時，她將輕鬆入主州長官邸。

Harris has good reason for leaning toward a run for governor, according to people who have spoken with her. She has watched with horror as institutions Democrats care about — universities, law firms and more — have caved under pressure. And she believes that as governor of the nation’s most populous blue state, she would have a powerful platform from which to push back against President Donald Trump and his policies, and to defend Democratic priorities and values.

和賀錦麗談過的人稱，賀錦麗有充分理由傾向競選州長。她驚恐目睹民主黨在意的機構—大學、律師事務所及更多機構在壓力下屈服。而她認為，擔任全美人口最多的藍州州長，她將擁有強大平台反擊川普和他的政策，並捍衛民主黨的優先事項和價值觀。

文／Lisa Lerer, Tyler Pager, Shane Goldmacher and Erica L. Green 譯／羅方妤