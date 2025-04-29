紐時賞析／格陵蘭價值在哪？川普曾言不排除武力奪取 預計改用銀彈拉攏

Trump Aims to Persuade, Not Invade, Greenland

收起砲彈 川普要用銀彈拉攏格陵蘭

President Donald Trump’s longtime goal of claiming Greenland for America has shifted from rhetoric to official U.S. policy as the White House moves forward on a formal plan to acquire the Arctic island from Denmark.

隨著美國白宮推動從丹麥手中獲取北極區島嶼格陵蘭的正式計畫，總統川普長久以來聲稱格陵蘭屬於美國的目標，已從言詞轉變成美國官方政策。

The plan mobilizes several Cabinet departments behind Trump’s years of talk about wanting Greenland, whose economic and strategic value has grown as increasing temperatures melt Arctic ice.

這項計畫動員多個內閣部門，他們支持川普多年來關於想要格陵蘭的言論。隨著氣溫升高導致北極冰層融化，格陵蘭的經濟和戰略價值已經增加。

Greenland’s size — 836,330 square miles — also offers Trump, a former New York City developer, the chance to clinch what he may see as one of history’s greatest real estate deals.

格陵蘭面積83萬6330平方英里，給予紐約市地產開發商出身的川普機會，贏得他認為史上最偉大之一的房地產交易。

Danish officials angrily insist that the sparsely populated island is not for sale and cannot be annexed. But Trump has made clear his determination to control it.

丹麥官員怒稱，這座人口稀少的島嶼是非賣品，也不能被併吞。但川普已表明控制它的決心。

“We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we’re working with everybody involved to try and get it,” he said in an address to Congress last month.

川普上月在國會發表演說時表示：「我們需要格陵蘭以保障國家安全甚至是國際安全，我們正與所有有關方面合作，嘗試並得到它。」

“One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump added.

川普補充：「無論如何，我們都將得到它。」

The White House’s National Security Council has met several times to put Trump’s words into action, and recently sent specific instructions to multiple arms of the government, according to a U.S. official.

一名美國官員指出，白宮國家安全會議已開會多次，以將川普的言論付諸行動，並在最近向政府多個部門提出具體指示。

The plan’s full details are unclear. But despite Trump’s allusions to the possible use of force, the deliberations led by the security council never seriously considered military options, the official said.

目前尚不清楚計畫的細節。這名官員說，儘管川普暗示可能動用武力，國安會的討論從未考慮過軍事選項。

The policy instead emphasizes persuasion over coercion, and features a public relations effort aimed at convincing Greenland’s population of 57,000 that they should ask to join the United States.

這項政策強調說服而非脅迫，標榜採取公關行動，旨在說服格陵蘭5萬7000名人口，要求加入美國。

It may be an uphill battle. In an election last month, an opposition political party that favors quick independence and closer ties with the United States finished in second place but with just a quarter of the vote.

這或許是非常困難的戰役。在上月的選舉，一個支持盡速獨立並與美國建立更緊密關係的反對黨名列第二，但僅獲四分之一的選票。

The U.S. messaging campaign will include an unlikely appeal to Greenlanders’ shared heritage with the native Inuit people of Alaska, nearly 2,500 miles away, the official said.

這名官員說，美國宣傳活動將包括一個不太可能實現的呼籲，說服格陵蘭因紐特人相信自己和身處近2500英里之外的阿拉斯加原住民因紐特人，系出同宗。

Trump’s advisers have begun making their public case, arguing that Denmark has been a poor custodian of the island, that only the United States can protect it from encroachment by Russia and China, and that America will help Greenlanders “get rich,” as Trump has put it.

川普的顧問已開始公開表態，主張丹麥對格陵蘭的保管一直很是糟糕，只有美國能保護它免受俄羅斯和中國逐步侵犯，照川普的說法，美國將幫助格陵蘭人「變有錢」。

The Trump administration is also studying financial incentives for Greenlanders, including the possibility of replacing the $600 million in subsidies that Denmark gives the island with an annual payment of about $10,000 per Greenlander.

川普政府正在研究提供格陵蘭人財政誘因，包括每年支付每人1萬美元，取代丹麥補助全島6億美元。

文／Michael Crowley and Maggie Haberman 譯／羅方妤