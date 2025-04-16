紐時賞析／美親巴大學生潑漆破壞公物 校方「硬起來」派武裝校警對付抗議活動

Colleges Apply Police Tactics On Protesters

美大學向警取經 強硬對付校園抗議

At the University of Pennsylvania last fall, someone splattered red paint on a statue honoring Benjamin Franklin, the school’s founder.

去年秋天，賓大有人在紀念學校創辦人班傑明．富蘭克林的雕像上潑灑紅漆。

Within hours, campus workers washed it off. But the university was eager to find the culprit.

幾小時內，校園工作人員就把紅漆洗掉。但大學迫切希望找到罪犯。

A pro-Palestinian group had claimed responsibility on social media. The university examined footage and identified a student’s cellphone number using data from the campus Wi-Fi near the statue at the time it was vandalized. Campus police obtained a search warrant for T-Mobile’s call records for the phone, and later a warrant to seize the phone itself.

一個親巴勒斯坦團體在社群媒體上聲明負責。大學檢查影像，並利用雕像遭破壞當時附近校園Wi-Fi數據，找到一名學生的手機號。校警取得T-Mobile的該手機通話紀錄搜索令，後又取得扣押該手機本身的搜索令。

On Oct. 18 at 6 a.m., armed campus and city police appeared at the off-campus home of a student believed to be the phone’s owner. They entered the student’s apartment and seized his phone, according to a police filing.

10月18日早上6時，武裝校警和市警出現在據信是該手機所有人的學生校外住處。根據警方文件，他們進入了該學生的公寓，並扣押他的手機。

Months later, the student has not been charged with any crime.

幾個月後，該名學生沒有被控犯下任何罪名。

The Penn investigation, which remains open, is one of several across the country in which universities have turned to more sophisticated technology and shows of police force to investigate student vandalism and other property crimes related to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

賓大調查仍未結束，是全國各地數起案例之一。在這些案例中，大學轉用更先進技術與動用警力，調查涉及親巴勒斯坦示威活動的學生毀壞公物和其他財產犯罪。

Much of it happened even before President Donald Trump returned to office. Since then, he has made clear that he will use his power to force universities to take a hard line on protests. His administration has warned 60 universities that they could face penalties from investigations into antisemitism, and has also begun seeking to deport protesters. At least nine current or former students and one professor who were legally in the United States with visas or green cards have been targeted.

很大一部分案例甚至發生在川普再次上任前。自那時以來，他已經明確表示，將運用自己的權力，強迫各大學對抗議活動採取強硬路線。川普政府已警告60所大學，將面臨來自反猶主義調查的處罰，並計畫將抗議者驅逐出境。至少9名持有簽證或綠卡，合法居住在美國的在校或前學生，以及一名教授成為目標。

And it pulled $400 million in funding from Columbia University, telling the school that it would not discuss restoring the money unless, among other things, campus security agents were given “full law enforcement authority” to arrest students. In response, the university said it had hired 36 “special officers” with that authority.

川普政府從哥倫比亞大學撤回4億美元經費，並告訴該校除非校園保安人員獲得逮捕學生的「完全執法權」，還有其他事項，否則不會討論恢復這筆經費。對此該大學表示，已雇用36名擁有該權力的「特別人員」。

Civil rights lawyers and legal experts said the moves were a fundamental shift in the way universities respond to student disciplinary cases. While arrests and searches are often within the authority of many campus police agencies, recent tactics go beyond what has been the standard for campus security officers, said Farhang Heydari, an assistant professor of law at Vanderbilt University.

民權律師和法律專家表示，這些舉措是各大學應對學生紀律案件方式的根本轉變。范德堡大學法學院助理教授法爾罕．海達利表示，雖然逮捕和搜索通常是在許多校園警察部門的權限範圍內，但最近的戰術超過了校園保安人員昔日標準的程度。

文／Isabelle Taft 譯／周辰陽