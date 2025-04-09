快訊

紐時賞析／回歸社群媒體的根本 臉書推「好友標籤」僅顯示親友貼文

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
Meta執行長祖克柏和他的頂尖副手之一湯姆．艾利森，討論希望如何重塑臉書，迎接社群網絡的未來。路透
Facebook Returns to Roots With Its New Friends Tab

臉書回歸根本 向用戶顯示親朋貼文

Last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Alison, one of his top lieutenants, were discussing how they wanted to reshape Facebook for the future of social networking.

去年，Meta執行長祖克柏和他的頂尖副手之一湯姆．艾利森，討論希望如何重塑臉書，迎接社群網絡的未來。

Zuckerberg, who had grown Facebook from a dorm-room project to a $1.5 trillion company that he renamed Meta, wanted to bring back some of the original rationale for the social network, or what he called “OG Facebook” vibes, Alison said in an interview. After years of adding features, the executives felt that some of Facebook’s key functions were being drowned out.

艾利森受訪時表示，祖克柏將臉書從一個在宿舍發想的專案，成長為一個價值1.5兆美元的公司並更名為Meta，他希望恢復這個社群網絡的一些最初原理，或者說他所說的「OG臉書」氛圍。歷經多年來不斷增加特色，這些高管感覺一些臉書的關鍵功能正被蓋過。淹沒。

So they asked themselves: Why not try building some features that resembled the Facebook of yore a bit more?

因此他們問自己：為何不試圖建立一些更像是從前臉書的功能呢？

On Thursday, Meta did just that with a simple tweak. The company said the Facebook app would now include a separate news feed for users that featured posts shared exclusively by people’s friends and family.

周四，Meta僅進行簡單的調整就做到這點。該公司表示，臉書應用程式現在將包含一個獨立的新聞推播功能，僅顯示由用戶朋友和家人分享的精選貼文。

The feature, called the Friends Tab, will replace a tab in the app that showed new friend requests or suggested friends. Friends Tab will instead show a scrolling feed of posts, such as photos, video stories, text, birthday notifications and friend requests. For now, it will be available to Facebook users only in the United States and Canada.

這個特色被稱為「好友標籤」，將取代應用程式內顯示新的好友請求和推薦好友的標籤。好友標籤反而將顯示滾動式貼文推播，如照片、影片限時動態、文字內容、生日通知和好友請求。目前該功能僅向美國和加拿大的臉書用戶開放。

“This idea of having a central place of what’s going on with your friends, that was like the magic of the early days of social media,” said Alison, who is head of the Facebook app. “We’re making sure that there’s still a place for this stuff on Facebook. It is something that shouldn’t get lost in the modern social media mix.”

主管臉書應用程式的艾利森表示：「將朋友發生的事集中呈現的想法，像是社群媒體早期的魔力。我們正確保這些內容在臉書仍有一席之地。這些內容不應在現代社群媒體混合中消失。」

Meta has no plans to stop adding recommended content to users’ feeds, Alison said. For now, the company does not expect the Friends Tab to be more popular than the Home feed of recommended content.

艾利森說，Meta不打算停止在用戶推播增加推薦內容。目前，該公司不預期「好友標籤」會比主頁推播推薦內容受歡迎。

And more changes to Facebook are likely coming. Meta plans to introduce other features and updates to Facebook in the coming year to make social media still “feel social,” Mr. Alison said.

臉書可能還會迎來更多改變。Meta計畫來年為臉書引進其他特色和更新，使社群媒體仍「具有社群感」。

“It is, frankly, core to Facebook,” he said.

他指：「坦白說，這是臉書核心。」

文／Mike Isaac　譯／羅方妤

