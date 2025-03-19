紐時賞析／五角大廈重整軍方 從解雇人員和轉移資金做起

Hegseth Looks at Firings, Trims and Reallocating Cash

五角大廈整軍 從削減開支做起

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is rushing to reshape the military, in part by shifting money and making cuts.

美國國防部長赫塞斯正加緊重整軍方，措施包括轉移資金和削減開支。

He has banned efforts in the Defense Department to promote diversity, and strongly backed President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the second Black chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

他已禁止國防部為促進多元化付出的努力，並強力支持川普開除史上第二位非裔參謀長聯席會議主席布朗。

He has welcomed Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to review Pentagon programs for what he calls “fraud, waste and abuse.”

他歡迎馬斯克的政府效率部檢視，被他稱為「存在詐欺、浪費和濫用」的國防部專案。

Hegseth has also ordered senior military and Defense Department officials to draw up proposals to reallocate $50 billion in this year’s budget, or about 8%. The Pentagon would go through this process annually for the next five years.

赫塞斯也下令，資深軍方官員和國防部官員起草提案，重新分配今年預算的其中500億美元，金額約占總額的8%。五角大廈將在未來五年中，每年都進行這樣的程序。

In addition, the Pentagon has said it would fire 5,400 civilian probationary workers, in the first of what officials say is likely to be a wave of much larger layoffs at the government’s biggest agency.

此外，五角大廈已表示，將解雇5400名試用期的文職人員。官員表示，這可能是政府規模最大機構，出現更大一波裁員潮的起手式。

Whether the department can cut or shift money internally without congressional approval is among the questions Pentagon leaders may face.

國防部是否能在未經國會同意的狀況下，於內部裁減和轉移資金，是五角大廈領袖可能面臨的問題之一。

At the same time, Republican lawmakers are aiming to add more than $100 billion to the Pentagon’s proposed budget this year, which would push total military spending close to $1 trillion annually.

同時，共和黨籍國會議員計畫今年為五角大廈的預算提案加碼1000億美元，美國軍費開支每年將接近1兆美元。

In addition to cutting programs dealing with diversity, climate change and whatever else Musk’s team recommends, Hegseth is expected to review proposals from the armed services in the next few weeks.

除了裁減涉及多元化、氣候變遷和馬斯克團隊建議裁撤的專案外，赫塞斯預計未來幾周內審查武裝部隊的提案。

Hegseth has exempted 17 categories from the cuts. These categories are likely to be on the receiving end of new funds, according to defense officials, who say they are still trying to figure out how to carry out Hegseth’s order.

赫塞斯已將17個科目列入豁免名單。國防部官員指出，這些科目可能獲得新資金，他們仍試圖想出如何實施赫塞斯的命令。

Robert G. Salesses, acting deputy defense secretary, said in a statement that some of the money could go to an “Iron Dome for America” — a missile defense system. Israel has a mobile Iron Dome defense system, but a U.S. version is unlikely to resemble it, since the United States is obviously much, much larger, in terms of land mass.

國防部代理副部長賽爾塞斯在聲明中表示，其中一些資金可能用於建造「美國鐵穹」飛彈防禦系統。以色列擁有移動鐵穹防禦系統，但美國版本不太可能與它相似，因為以土地面積而言，美國顯然大很多。

Funding could be increased for other Trump administration defense priorities, including military operations at the southern border, the modernization of nuclear weapons and missile defense, and the acquisition of submarines and one-way attack drones.

川普政府其他國防優先事項的資金可能增加，包括南部邊境軍事行動、核武和飛彈防禦現代化，及採購潛艦和單程攻擊無人機。

文／Eric Schmitt and Helene Cooper 譯／羅方妤