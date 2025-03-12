紐時賞析／自入侵烏克蘭開始…俄以「國安」為由擴大沒收民營企業

Kremlin Steps Up Efforts To Seize Key Businesses

克里姆林宮加大力道 沒收民間企業

After the fall of communism, Russia ushered in capitalism by selling off billions of dollars in state assets.

共產主義垮台後，俄羅斯透過出售數十億美元的國有資產，迎來資本主義。

Now, 30 years later, the Russian government is stepping up a wartime campaign to do the opposite: seizing private businesses, this time in the name of national security.

如今，30年過後，俄國政府正加快進行一場戰時行動，反其道而行：以國家安全為名義沒收私人企業。

In the past month, courts have ordered Russia’s largest warehouse owner to be taken over by the state and also directed the nationalization of a major grain exporter. And in the most stunning case, prosecutors filed a lawsuit in January to seize Moscow’s second-largest airport.

上月，法院已命令俄國最大倉儲業者收歸國有，並指示一間主要穀物出口商國有化。而最令人震驚的案例是，檢方1月提告，請求沒收莫斯科第二大機場。

The new spate of expropriation expands on the seizures of Western-owned businesses in Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began three years ago.

總統普亭開始入侵烏克蘭三年後，新一波徵收潮擴大沒收在俄國的西方企業。

Critics say the asset seizures are also undermining the last vestiges of Russia’s rule of law. They have become “chaotic” and “out of control,” said Alexandra Prokopenko, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin.

批評者表示，資產扣押行動也正在破壞俄國法治的最後遺緒。德國柏林卡內基俄羅斯歐亞中心研究員亞歷山德拉．普洛柯潘柯表示，情況正變得「混亂」並且「失控」。

By seizing lucrative private enterprises, the Kremlin can put large sections of the economy either in state hands or under indirect control of Putin’s associates, allowing the government to tailor industrial output to the needs of the war effort and also be in a position to introduce price controls. It also aligns with the Russian leader’s goal of tightening his grip on domestic policy.

透過沒收利潤豐厚的民營企業，克里姆林宮可將大部分經濟交由國家掌控，或由普亭的同夥間接控制，使政府能讓產業產出符合戰時需要，並能引進價格管制。這也符合俄國領導人加強控制國內政策的目標。

Researchers at the London School of Economics have identified more than 200 Russian court rulings to nationalize private companies since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The courts, they said, mostly used claims that the companies violated 1990s privatization laws to seize them from businesses deemed “unfriendly to the Kremlin regime.”

英國倫敦政治經濟學院研究員發現，自2022年俄國開始入侵烏克蘭以來，俄國法院已做出超過200項收歸國有的判決。他們說，法院大多認定這些公司違反1990年代的私有化法律，「對克里姆林宮政權不友好」，因此沒收。

Taken together, those seizures amount to “the largest redistribution of property in Russia since the privatization drive” in the 1990s, said Alexander Kolyandr, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

歐洲政策分析中心研究員科利亞德爾表示，總而言之，那些沒收行動意味著「自1990年代推動私有化以來，俄國最大規模的財產重新分配」。

Putin spearheaded a campaign to take over landmark assets from foreign owners in the first months of the war. He signed several decrees in 2022 and 2023, first barring the foreign owners from selling their assets, then allowing the state to “temporarily take over” Russian companies owned by individuals from “hostile nations.” But he has since taken a back seat as property seizures became widespread across different sectors of the economy.

普亭在俄烏開戰最初幾個月，領導一場從外國業者手中奪取有指標性資產的運動。他在2022和2023年先後簽署多項命令，首先是禁止外國業者出售資產，接著允許國家「暫時接管」由「敵對國家」個人所擁有的俄國公司。但隨著資產沒收在各種經濟領域蔓延，普亭便退居幕後。

文／Nataliya Vasilyeva 譯／羅方妤