紐時賞析／從美被送到巴拿馬叢林 百餘名移民被關押前途未卜

Locked in a Jungle Camp, Migrants Deported to Panama Face Uncertain Future

從美被送到巴拿馬叢林 移民前途未卜

The camp lies four hours from Panama’s capital, down a bumpy, often desolate highway, at the edge of a treacherous jungle called the Darién.

這座營地位於距離巴拿馬首都足足有四小時車程的地方。沿著一條崎嶇不平，且通常荒涼的公路才能到達，坐落在名為達連的險惡叢林邊緣。

For more than a week, it has held more than 100 asylum-seekers from around the world. Surrounded by fences and armed guards, they sleep on cots or hard benches.

超過一周以來，這座營地已關押超過百名世界各地尋求庇護者。他們被圍欄和武裝警衛包圍，睡在折疊床或硬長凳上。

Journalists have been barred, lawyers say they have been blocked from speaking to their clients and it is the government in charge — not the international aid groups Panamanian officials say are the ones organizing the operation.

記者不准探訪，律師也被阻止與客戶交談，這裡並非如巴拿馬官員所說，由國際援助團體管理運作，而是該國政府負責。

The migrants are among several hundred people who arrived in recent weeks at the U.S. southern border, hoping to seek asylum in the United States, and were swiftly deported to Central America.

這些移民是近幾周抵達美國南部邊境的數百人中一些人，希望在美國尋求庇護，卻被迅速遣送至中美洲。

They have since become test cases in the Trump administration’s effort to send some of its most challenging-to-deport people to other countries. Of the roughly 300 people sent to Panama, more than half have agreed to be repatriated, according to President Jose Raúl Mulino.

他們從此成為川普政府致力驅逐一些最難驅逐者至其他國家的試驗案例。根據巴拿馬總統穆里諾指出，約300人被遣送至巴拿馬，其中超過半數已同意被遣返回國。

An additional 112 have said that it is too dangerous for them to go home or that they lack documentation allowing them to do so. Now they are at the camp by the jungle with no sense of how long they will be held or where they may be sent next.

另外112人表示，回家太危險，或者缺乏返國所需的文件。他們現在在叢林附近的營地，不知道會被關押多久，也不知道接下來將被送往何處。

Though their numbers are small, their cases point to the tension between the Trump administration’s aims of expelling vast numbers of migrants and the limits of Latin American countries working to facilitate those ambitions — under enormous pressure from President Donald Trump.

儘管人數不多，但他們的案例凸顯川普政府大量驅逐移民的目標，及拉丁美洲國家在川普龐大壓力下要實現目標所面臨的極限，兩者之間的緊張關係。

Panama, like the United States, cannot easily deport people to places like Afghanistan and Iran, often because those countries refuse to take back their citizens.

巴拿馬和美國一樣，不能簡單將這些人遣返回阿富汗和伊朗等地，通常是因為這些國家拒絕接收其公民。

A few people inside the camp still have access to cellphones and have been able to communicate with The New York Times.

營地內仍有少數人能使用手機，且可以和紐約時報交談。

“We told them: You are treating us like prisoners,” said Sahar Bidman, 33, a mother of two from Iran. “When I want to take my children to the shower, they escort us.”

來自伊朗、育有兩名子女的33歲母親畢德曼表示：「我們告訴他們：你把我們當成囚犯對待。我連想帶孩子去洗個澡，他們都會跟在旁邊。」

As Panamanian officials struggle to figure out what to do with this group, they have faced growing criticism from lawyers and human rights activists.

巴拿馬官員想方設法處置這群人，同時還要面臨律師和維權人士日益高漲的批評聲浪。

Mulino told reporters that the migrants at the camp, called San Vicente, were awaiting documentation, which some lacked and would need to travel. He did not explain how the government planned to deport people, or say if it would offer people asylum in Panama or facilitate passage to a different country willing to take them.

穆里諾告訴記者，聖文森特難民營的移民正在等待旅行所需要的證件，但他沒有解釋政府計畫將如何驅逐這些人，也沒有透露巴拿馬是否會提供庇護，或者盡力促成他們前往願意接收他們的國家。

Asked why the detainees had not been allowed to speak to lawyers, he answered: “I don’t know.”

被問及為何遭關押者不准和律師交談時，他回答：「我不知道」。

文／Julie Turkewitz, Farnaz Fassihi and Annie Correal 譯／羅方妤