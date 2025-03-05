紐時賞析／1992年美男籃夢幻隊唯一敗績 回顧那場鮮為人知的練習賽

Reliving 1992, When David Dunked on Goliath

追憶1992年美國男籃夢幻隊唯一敗績

Grant Hill is a seven-time NBA All-Star, Chris Webber a five-timer, and Penny Hardaway a four-timer. Allan Houston was selected twice, Jamal Mashburn once.

希爾曾七度入選NBA全明星賽，韋伯五次，哈德威四次。休斯頓兩次，馬許本一次。

But back in 1992, they were just a bunch of college students playing a scrimmage against the U.S. men’s national basketball team, otherwise known as the Dream Team, which included Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and six other future Hall of Famers. The odds that Hill and company could topple a squad that went on to destroy every opponent at the Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, by an average of 44 points seemed vanishingly thin.

回溯至1992年，他們都只是一群大學生，和美國男子籃球國家隊進行練習賽。代表隊被稱作夢幻隊，成員包括麥可喬丹、「大鳥」柏德、魔術強森、巴克利、尤恩和其他六名後來的名人堂成員。夢幻隊在巴塞隆納奧運以平均每場勝分44摧毀了所有對手，希爾和隊友想要擊敗這支隊伍的概率微乎其微。

The HBO documentary “We Beat the Dream Team” recounts the day in June 1992 when that shocker actually happened — when the Select Team, as this collection of youthful sparring partners was called, stunned the game’s biggest players.

HBO紀錄片「我們擊敗夢幻隊」講述1992年6月那天，確實發生這件令人震驚的事。這支由年輕陪練夥伴組成的選拔隊，令這項運動中最具影響力的球員大為震驚。

Bobby Hurley, the Select Team’s point guard, pushed the pace and shredded the Dream Team’s defense with pinpoint passes. Houston buried threes. Webber was a force inside. Their elders looked complacent and sloppy, turning over the ball and even missing dunks as the game slipped away. The scrimmage lasted about 20 minutes, but the Select Team won, 62-54.

選拔隊的控球後衛赫爾利加快節奏，以精準的傳球撕裂夢幻隊的防守。休斯頓投進三分球。韋伯扛起內線。他們的前輩看起來志得意滿且漫不經心，他們發生失誤甚至灌籃失敗，失去優勢。練習賽持續約20分鐘，選拔隊以62：54勝出。

Because of a rule change made by the International Basketball Federation, the 1992 Games were the first Olympics in which NBA players were permitted to play. For the college players, who were a bit resentful because they had hoped to represent the United States at the Games, the scrimmage victory was the ultimate vindication.

國際籃球總會更改規則，1992年首度開放職籃球員參加奧運。因此無法參加奧運的大學球員感到不滿，練習賽的勝利還他們公道。

But as the documentary makes clear, their victory was essentially buried. The coach of the Olympic team, Chuck Daly, made sure the scoreboard was shut off before reporters came into the gym. No one really talked about it in the media that day. (Daly had allowed only one camera to record the game.)

但正如紀錄片所說，這場勝利形同無人知曉。奧運代表隊教練戴利在記者進入體育館前，確認計分板歸零。那天沒有人在媒體上談論過練習賽。（戴利只允許一部攝影機錄下比賽）。

“We had this incredible experience that virtually no one knew about,” Hill said last week in a joint interview with the film’s director, Michael Tolajian.

希爾上周在和紀錄片導演托雷吉恩的聯合採訪中表示：「我們經歷了這段令人難以置信的經歷，幾乎無人知曉。」

The next day, the Dream Team took revenge and destroyed the youngsters, 102-55, which the Select Team accepted as fitting. Mike Krzyzewski, who was an assistant to Daly in 1992 , likened the Select Team to children who believe in Santa Claus.

隔天，夢幻隊成功復仇，以102：55狂勝選拔隊，後者認為這是理所當然。1992年擔任戴利助理教練的K教練（譯註：時為杜克大學名教頭），將當年的選拔隊比擬成相信耶誕老人存在的孩童。

“We Beat the Dream Team” marshals testimony from stars from the Dream Team, including Jordan, Johnson and Barkley. Those players shoot down Krzyzewski’s claim.

「我們擊敗夢幻隊」匯集喬丹、強森和巴克利多位當年夢幻隊球星的證言，反駁K教練。

“Those kids kicked our butts,” Jordan says, adding that they “underestimated our opponent.”

喬丹說，「那些孩子痛宰我們一頓」，我們「低估了對手」。

文／Stuart Miller 譯／羅方妤