紐時賞析／納粹集中營解放80周年 倖存者警告：反猶、極端主義正崛起

On Auschwitz Anniversary, ‘Great Sorrow’ for Rising Nationalism

奧斯威辛營解放80周年 適逢民族主義高漲

Dozens of world leaders, including Britain’s king and the president of Ukraine, joined a dwindling group of Nazi death camp survivors Monday in southern Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz, where more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered.

包括英國國王和烏克蘭總統在內的數十名世界領袖，周一在波蘭南部與數量不斷減少的納粹死亡集中營倖存者一起紀念紅軍解放奧許維茨集中營80周年。當年有超過110萬人在此被謀殺，多數是猶太人。

A day of solemn ceremony held near former gas chambers and crematories in the Polish town of Oświęcim, whose name was Germanized to Auschwitz during Adolf Hitler’s 1939-1945 occupation of Poland, was shadowed throughout by a resurgence of nationalism in Germany and other European countries.

人們在波蘭小鎮奧斯威辛昔日毒氣室和火葬場附近舉行為期一天的莊嚴儀式，而儀式自始至終被籠罩在德國和其他歐洲國家民族主義復甦的陰影下。小鎮的名字奧斯威辛在希特勒1933年至1945年占領波蘭期間被譯成德文奧許維茨。

“In a place where the technique of mass and industrial murder was introduced, I feel great sorrow and regret very much that in many European countries, including our country, people in uniforms similar to Nazis and proclaiming Nazi slogans march with impunity,” Leon Weintraub, a 99-year-old Polish Auschwitz survivor, told a gathering of presidents, royalty and other dignitaries.

99歲的奧許維茨波蘭倖存者溫特勞布告訴齊聚一堂的各國總統、王室成員和其他達官顯貴：「在一個引進大規模和工業謀殺的地方，我對於許多歐洲國家，包括我們國家，人們穿著類似納粹的制服並高喊納粹口號遊行卻不會被懲罰，感到非常悲痛和遺憾。」

Speaking in a tent erected at the entrance to Birkenau, an annex to the Nazi’s original extermination camp, Auschwitz I, he added: “Let us take seriously what the enemies of democracy preach. They really want to put into practice what they preach, these slogans that they propagate, if they manage to come to power.

他在搭建於比克瑙入口的帳篷發表談話。這裡是納粹最初滅絕營奧許維茨一號營的擴建營。他補充：「讓我們嚴肅看待民主敵人所竭力鼓吹的言論。如果他們能夠掌權，真的會想將竭力鼓吹的言論，以及所散播的那些口號付諸實行。」

“Let us avoid the mistake of the 1930s, when the German Nazis were not believed, their intentions to create a state free of Jews, Roma, people with different views and the sick considered unworthy of life were disregarded.”

他說：「讓我們避免1930年代犯下的錯誤，當時人們不相信納粹德國，忽視他們意圖建立一個沒有猶太人、羅姆人、持不同觀點者及被認為不值得生存的病患的國度。」

Speakers at the main ceremony, mostly survivors, warned of a dangerous rise in antisemitism and extremism, expressing alarm that the message of “never again” was being forgotten, particularly by young people hooked on social media.

參加主要紀念儀式的講者大多是倖存者。他們警告反猶主義和極端主義正危險地崛起，並對「下不為例」的訊息被遺忘表達擔憂，特別是被沉迷於社群媒體的年輕人遺忘。

Tova Friedman, a Polish-born American who was sent to Auschwitz as a young girl and held in a section of the camp reserved for children, recalled arriving by train and seeing “a terrible smoke hanging in the air.” She added: “I knew what this meant. We all knew.”

生於波蘭的美國人托娃．佛里曼幼時曾被送到奧許維茨，並被關押在專為兒童設立的營區。她回憶搭乘火車抵達集中營時，看見「可怕的煙霧在空中繚繞」。她補充：「我知道那意味著什麼。我們都知道。」

At the end of World War II in 1945, said Janina Iwanska, another survivor, “people believed this could never happen again” but “it is impossible now to say ‘never again.’ War and chaos can erupt anywhere, leaving no place for people to flee.”

另一名倖存者賈妮娜．伊萬斯卡表示，1945年二戰結束時，「人們相信這種事不會再發生」，但「如今已不可能說『別再有下次』。戰爭和混亂可能在任何地方爆發，人們無處可逃」。

文／Andrew Higgins 譯／羅方妤