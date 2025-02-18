紐時賞析／白宮發動大內宣 社群網站影片展現川普驅逐移民承諾

White House Public Relations Blitz Focuses on the Immigration Push

白宮發動大內宣 展現川普驅逐移民承諾

In a two-minute, 47-second video posted on the White House social media account, U.S. Marines in V-22 Ospreys land at the southern border in clouds of dust, then gather up their M4 rifles as the sun streams over President Donald Trump’s partly finished border wall.

白宮社群媒體帳戶上發布的2分47秒影片中，搭載美軍陸戰隊員的V-22魚鷹式傾斜旋翼機降落在塵土飛揚的南部邊境，官兵拾起M4步槍，陽光照射在總統川普尚未完工的邊境圍牆上。

The goal of the video is unmistakable: to make sure Americans see, often in visceral ways, that Trump is making good on his pledge to seal the border and deport people he calls “illegal aliens.”

影片的目標昭然若揭：確保美國人民看見，通常是以訴諸情緒的方式，感受到川普正在履行承諾，封鎖邊境並驅逐他口中的「非法外國人」。

The footage is part of an expansive public relations effort, coordinated by senior White House officials, to produce and distribute videos, photographs and other imagery showing predawn ICE raids, mug shots of migrants and deportation flights on military planes.

這段影片是廣泛公關行動的一部分。行動由資深白宮官員進行協調，製作和散播影片、照片和其他影像，展示美國移民及海關執法局拂曉前突襲、移民拍的嫌犯大頭照和軍機執行驅逐出境等行動。

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies were providing material for the effort.

白宮發言人李維特表示，國防部、國土安全部和其他機構為這項行動提供素材。

In several threads on the social platform X over the past week, the White House has posted pictures of men identified as having been “ARRESTED” by immigration officials after being charged with or convicted of crimes including rape, murder and kidnapping. The photos of the men, along with their names, were formatted to look like wanted posters from the Old West, with the official White House logo at the bottom.

社群媒體平台X過去一周多則帖子中，白宮發布數張被認定為已遭移民官員逮捕的男子照片，他們被指控或宣判犯下包括性侵、謀殺和綁架罪名。這些男子的照片附有他們的名字，被排版成像是舊西部的懸賞通緝犯海報，底部有白宮官方標誌。

Left out of the public relations effort are details about the roundups. Immigration officials have said that 7,400 people were arrested in the first nine days of Trump’s second term. But they have released few details about who those people are, what they had been charged with or where they are being deported to — making it difficult to determine whether the pace of arrests is higher than in previous administrations.

這場宣傳行動沒有提及圍捕行動的細節。移民官員表示，川普第二任的前9天，已有7400人被捕。但他們幾乎沒有公布這些人是誰、被指控什麼樣的罪名，及將被遣送至何處等細節，因此難以確定逮捕速度是否比前幾屆政府更快。

A centerpiece of the public relations effort has been the White House’s decision to feature the military’s role in the crackdown.

這場公關行動的宗旨，是白宮決定凸顯軍方在鎮壓行動中扮演的角色。

On Trump’s first day in office, he assigned the U.S. Northern Command to “seal the borders and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States by repelling forms of invasion including unlawful mass migration.” He also ordered the deployment of “sufficient personnel along the southern border of the United States to ensure complete operational control.”

川普就職首日，就指示美國北方司令部「封鎖邊境，並擊退包括非法大規模移民等各種形式入侵，以維護美國主權、領土完整和安全」。他也下令，「在美國南部邊境部署充足人員，確保完整運作控制」。

Within days, more than 500 troops were en route to the border with Mexico, their arrival captured by DHS and Defense Department photographers and videographers.

幾天之內，超過500名官兵前往與墨西哥接壤邊境，國土安全部和國防部攝影師和攝像師，拍攝他們抵達邊境的場景。

文／Michael D. Shear, Brent McDonald and Hamed Aleaziz 譯／羅方妤