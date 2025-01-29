紐時賞析／川普若兌現關稅威脅 加拿大將採取數十億美元報復措施

Canada Readies Measures To Respond to Tariff Threat

川普關稅威脅 加拿大備妥銀彈回擊

The Canadian government is preparing billions of dollars in retaliatory measures on U.S. exports to Canada if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, setting up a potential showdown between two countries that are each other’s largest trading partners.

如果美國總統當選人川普兌現對加拿大商品的關稅威脅，加拿大政府正準備對美國出口至加拿大商品採取數十億美元報復措施，可能引發互為最大貿易夥伴的兩國攤牌。

Canada is assembling a list of measures, including tariffs on U.S. exports to Canada and levies or other restrictions on key Canadian exports to the United States, if Trump imposes a sweeping 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

若川普對加拿大商品全面課徵25%關稅，加拿大正制訂一份應對措施清單，包括對美國出口加拿大商品課徵關稅，及對出口至美國的加拿大重要商品收稅和實施其他管制。

But the government made clear that it will wait to see what Trump might do.

但加拿大政府表明，會等著看川普怎麼做。

“Everything is on the table,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa. Trudeau spent most of Wednesday discussing with provincial leaders how to best prepare for potential U.S. tariffs.

加拿大總理杜魯多在渥太華的一場記者會表示：「任何事都會納入考慮。」杜魯多周三大部分時間都在和各省領袖討論，如何為美國可能課徵的關稅做最好準備。

Canada’s government is working under the assumption that Trump is serious about tariffs, which he has linked to the flow of migrants and drugs across the U.S.-Canada border.

加拿大政府假設川普對關稅是認真的，就此進行工作。川普將課徵關稅和美加邊境移民與毒品流入掛勾。

Canada has already announced a series of steps meant to beef up the border, including more personnel and technology. The government Wednesday said it was also deploying helicopters and more drones to bolster the surveillance of the shared border.

加拿大已宣布一系列旨在加強邊境管理的措施，包括增加人員和科技。加拿大政府周三表示，他們也部署直升機和更多無人機改善對共有邊境的監視。

But in more recent weeks Trump has made statements suggesting that his motivation for possible tariffs on Canadian goods may not be solely about border security. The president-elect has repeatedly spoken about Canada becoming another U.S. state, even threatening economic force to annex the country.

但最近幾周，川普發表聲明暗示，他可能對加拿大商品課徵關稅的動機或許不只是邊境安全。這個總統當選人多次表示，加拿大將成為美國一個州，甚至威脅以經濟力量併吞該國。

Trump’s comments have been met with incredulity and outrage among Canadian political leaders.

川普的談話，讓加拿大政治領袖難以置信和憤怒。

Any tariffs would violate a trade agreement among the United States, Mexico and Canada, originally known as NAFTA, which was renegotiated during Trump’s first presidency.

課徵任何關稅將違反美國、墨西哥和加拿大的貿易協定。這份協定原本被稱為北美自由貿易協定，在川普的第一個任期重新談判。

Trudeau on Wednesday said that Canada was prepared meet any aggressive economic moves by the incoming Trump administration with equal aggression.“I support the principle of a dollar-for-dollar response,” Trudeau said. Officials said that this could lead Canada to impose tariffs on goods exported to the United States.

杜魯多周三表示，加拿大準備好以對等的攻擊，應對即將上任川普政府的任何攻擊性經濟措施。杜魯多表示：「我支持等價回應原則。」官員說，這可能導致加拿大對出口至美國的商品徵收關稅。

