紐時賞析／川普喊遣返百萬非法移民 宏都拉斯威脅驅逐美軍

Honduras Threatens to Expel U.S. Military as Latin America Gears Up for Trump Deportations

川普喊趕移民 宏都拉斯威脅逐美軍

Honduras’ president threatened to push the U.S. military out of a base it built decades ago in the Central American country should President-elect Donald Trump carry out mass deportations of immigrants living illegally in the United States.

宏都拉斯總統威脅稱，如果美國候任總統川普大規模驅逐非法居留美國的移民，將把美軍趕出數十年前在這個中美洲國家建立的軍事基地。

The response by President Xiomara Castro of Honduras on Wednesday was the first concrete pushback by a leader in the region to Trump’s plan to send back millions of Latin American citizens living in the United States.

川普的計畫將遣返居留美國的數以百萬計拉丁美洲國家公民，宏都拉斯總統秀瑪菈．卡斯楚周三的回應，是該地區國家領袖首次具體反擊。

The threat came as Castro and Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, also called a meeting of foreign ministers later this month to address the deportation issue.

卡斯楚提出威脅之際，她和墨西哥總統薛恩鮑姆也在本月稍晚召開外長會議，處理移民驅逐議題。

“Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change in our policies of cooperation with the United States, especially in the military arena,” Castro said.

卡斯楚說：「面臨針對我們兄弟進行大規模驅逐的敵對態度，我們將必須考慮改變和美國合作政策，尤其是在軍事領域。」

“Without paying a cent for decades,” she added, “they maintain military bases in our territory, which in this case would lose all reason to exist in Honduras.”

她補充說：「他們數十年來沒有付一分錢，卻在我們的領土上維持軍事基地，而在這種狀況下，這些基地將失去在宏都拉斯存在的所有理由。」

Honduras’ foreign minister, Enrique Reina, said afterward that Honduras’ leader had the power to suspend without the approval of the country’s Congress a decades-old agreement with the United States that allowed it to build the Soto Cano air base and operate America’s largest military task force in Central America from there.

宏都拉斯外交部長雷納隨後表示，宏都拉斯的領袖有權不經國會批准，中止數十年來和美國的協議。該協議允許美國建立索托卡諾空軍基地，並在此運作美國在中美洲最大規模特遣部隊。

The move would present grave risks for the small country, which depends on the United States as its largest trading partner and a source of humanitarian aid.

這項舉措將為這個小國帶來嚴重風險，因為該國依賴美國作為其最大貿易夥伴和人道援助來源。

A spokesperson for the Trump transition team, Brian Hughes, responding to Castro’s warning, said in a statement: “The Trump administration looks forward to engaging our Latin American partners to ensure our southern border is secure and illegal immigrants can be returned to their country of origin.”

川普過渡團隊發言人休斯回應卡斯楚的警告，他在一份聲明中說：「川普政府期待和我們的拉丁美洲夥伴合作，確保我們的南方邊境安全，以及非法移民可以返回他們原本的國家。」

Trump promised to swiftly deport those living in the country without legal permission when he took office, but his transition team has not shared any concrete plans, leaving Latin American governments guessing even as they try to prepare.

川普承諾就任後會迅速驅逐未經法律許可居留在美國的人，但他的過渡團隊尚未透露任何具體計畫，使拉丁美洲政府試圖做好準備之際也在猜測。

文／Annie Correal 譯／羅方妤