紐時賞析／避難所成鬼鎮…撤離俄軍戰火下的烏克蘭城市 傷亡風險高

In Bomb-Scarred Cities, Risking Life and Limb to Get Civilians to Safety

撤離戰火下的烏克蘭城市 傷亡風險高

Vasyl Pipa is not a Ukrainian soldier, but his job can be as dangerous as fighting in the trenches. As members of the White Angels, a branch of the police that evacuates civilians from the front line, he and others take extreme risks to rescue some of the last civilians who remain close to the fighting.

皮帕不是烏克蘭軍人，但他的工作可能與在壕溝中戰鬥一樣危險。身為從前線疏散平民的警察部門「白天使」成員，他與其他人承擔極端風險，救助最後一些仍接近戰火的平民。

Traveling to the Kurakhove region is like flooring it through a thicket of life-threatening risks: Jets, drones and artillery can annihilate an armored vehicle. Today, Russians control the city center, where fighting continues among the last few streets before the Kurakhove Power Station.

前往庫拉霍韋地區，就像是猛踩油門穿越一連串致命風險：噴射機、無人機和大砲可以殲滅一輛裝甲車。如今，俄羅斯人控制市中心，在庫拉霍韋發電廠前的最後幾條街戰鬥還在繼續。

As the deadly Russian march forward intensifies, most Ukrainians are running for their lives. Most of those left behind are elderly, disabled and poor, with no means of relocating.

隨著致命的俄羅斯進軍變得更激烈，大多數烏克蘭人都在逃命。留下的人大多是上了年紀、身障和窮困，無力搬遷。

In Kurakhove, a small city in the southern reach of the Donetsk region, only about 800 residents, including children, remain from a prewar population of 18,220. They live in apartment building basements without electricity, running water or heating. Every day, the city is subjected to artillery fire, mortars and drone attacks.

庫拉霍韋是頓內次克州南境一個小城市，戰前人口有18220，現僅留下約800名居民，包括兒童。他們住在公寓大樓的地下室，沒有電力、自來水或暖氣。每天，這座城市承受砲火、迫擊砲和無人機攻擊。

With people stranded and no supplies, Pipa and his colleagues delivered food and supplies to the last open shop. Nothing would reach here without their help, leaving people to survive only on scarce canned food.

由於人們被困又沒有物資，皮帕和同僚們把食物和物資送到最後一家開門的商店。沒有他們的幫助，什麼東西都無法到達這裡，人們只能靠稀缺的罐頭食品求生。

The fall of neighboring areas has brought Russian forces less than a mile away from Pokrovsk, turning it from a refuge for civilians into a ghost town. By November, the population had shrunk to about 11,400, from 60,000.

鄰近地區陷落，讓俄軍距離波克羅夫斯克不到一英里，這座城市從平民避難所變成一座鬼鎮。到了11月，人口已從60000人減少至約11400人。

Russian drones have been stalking the local population, said the head of Pokrovsk’s military and civilian administration, Serhii Dobriak.

波克羅夫斯克軍民行政局首長多布里克表示，俄羅斯無人機一直跟蹤當地民眾。

“A family was going to Novotroitske — a father, mother and son,” he said. “They saw that it was an ordinary civilian car, a Lada. But the drone hit them on purpose. It killed the son. The mother’s arm was torn off.”

他說，「一家人本打算去新特羅伊茨凱，父親、母親和兒子。他們看到這是一輛普通的民用車，一輛拉達。但無人機襲擊他們，殺死了兒子，母親手臂被扯掉」。

Viktor Shotropa, 36, of Global Empowerment Mission, a disaster relief group, tries to ensure that aid reaches the people along the front line. Two 20-ton trucks from his agency containing about 1,500 food parcels are delivered daily to the Donetsk region.

36歲的蕭特羅帕是救災團體「全球賦權使命」成員，試圖確保援助送達前線的人們。他的機構派出2輛20噸卡車，每天裝著約1500個食品包裹運到頓內次克州。

“In Pokrovsk, the situation is just beginning,” he said. “We should prepare for the worst.”

他說，「在波克羅夫斯克，情況才剛開始，我們應該為最壞狀況做準備」。

文／Tyler Hicks and Gaëlle Girbes 譯／周辰陽