快訊

「車手頭」槍殺2車手 向被害家屬懺悔：有機會將代死者盡孝

一殯空地是選項？黃仁勳透露輝達台灣總部選址公布時機

聽新聞
0:00 / 0:00

紐時賞析／不只大都市受影響 AI如何重塑美國的人口和勞力市場版圖？

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
AI示意圖。路透
AI示意圖。路透

How AI Could Reshape the Economic Geography of America

AI如何重塑美國的經濟地理

Chattanooga, Tennessee, a midsize Southern city, is on no one’s list of artificial intelligence hot spots.

田納西州的查塔努加是一座中等規模的南方城市，不在任何人的人工智慧熱點名單上。

But as the technology’s use moves beyond a few big city hubs and is more widely adopted across the economy, Chattanooga and other once-struggling cities in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and South are poised to be among the unlikely winners, a recent study found.

但最近一項研究發現，隨著這項技術的使用超出幾個大城市樞紐，在整個經濟體系獲得更廣泛採用，查塔努加與其他中西部、中大西洋與南方一些曾陷入困境的城市，將成為不可能的贏家。

The shared attributes of these metropolitan areas include an educated workforce, affordable housing and workers who are mostly in occupations and industries less likely to be replaced or disrupted by AI, according to the study by two labor economists, Scott Abrahams, an assistant professor at Louisiana State University, and Frank Levy, a professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. These cities are well positioned to use AI to become more productive, helping to draw more people to those areas.

根據路易斯安那州立大學助理教授亞伯拉罕斯與麻省理工學院名譽教授李維兩位勞動經濟學家的研究，這些都會地區的共同屬性包括受過教育的勞動力與合宜住宅，勞工大多從事不太可能被AI取代或顛覆的職業和產業。這些城市非常適合運用AI變得更有生產力，有助吸引更多人到這些地區。

The study is part of a growing body of research pointing to the potential for chatbot-style AI to fuel a reshaping of the population and labor market map of America. AI’s transformative force could change the nation’s economy and politics, much like other technological revolutions.

這項研究是越來越多研究成果的一部分，指向聊天機器人式AI有潛力推動重塑美國人口和勞動力市場版圖。就像其他技術革命一樣，AI的變革力量可能改變美國的經濟和政治。

“This is a powerful technology that will sweep through American offices with potentially very significant geographic implications,” said Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, where he studies the regional effects of technology and government policy.

在布魯金斯研究院研究技術和政府政策區域影響的資深研究員穆羅說，「這是一項強大的技術，將橫掃美國各個辦公室，可能帶來非常重大的地理影響」。

At issue is a new and rapidly growing breed of the technology known as generative AI, which can quickly draft business reports, write software and answer questions, often with human-level skill. Already, predictions abound that generative AI will displace workers in call centers, software developers and business analysts.

最關鍵的是一種新興且快速發展的技術類型，名為生成式AI，可以快速草擬業務報告、編寫軟體和回答問題，通常具有人類水平的技能。已有大量預測指出，生成式AI將取代電話服務中心工作人員、軟體開發人員和業務分析師。

A series of studies have concluded that the impact is likely to be substantial, perhaps automating the equivalent of millions of jobs.

一系列的研究認為，影響可能很重大，或許相當於數百萬個工作自動化。

To date, the regions benefiting the most from the rapidly progressing technology have been a handful of metro areas where scientists are building AI, including Silicon Valley.

到目前為止，從這項正在迅速發展技術受益最多的地區，是科學家正在建構AI的少數都會區，包括矽谷。

But those places are also some of the ones most apt to face issues as AI gets better and can automate jobs, according to the labor economists’ study.

但根據這兩位勞動經濟學家的研究，隨著AI變得更好以及可讓工作自動化，那些地方也是最容易面臨問題的地方。

文／Steve Lohr　譯／周辰陽

AI 紐時賞析 美國

紐時賞析

追蹤

延伸閱讀

美國掀裁員潮 傳馬斯克在特斯拉力推H-1B簽證移工

「月領1000元社安金 繳1800元學貸」高齡欠債有280萬人

今年來飆漲400%！AI讓這間139歲日本線纜公司股價一飛衝天

樂見川普財長人選美股延續漲勢 亞股跟進多收高

相關新聞

紐時賞析／不只大都市受影響 AI如何重塑美國的人口和勞力市場版圖？

Chattanooga, Tennessee, a midsize Southern city, is on no on...

好讀周報／外交矛頭指格陵蘭、加拿大、巴拿馬運河 解讀川普放話

美國候任總統川普1月20日準備就職，而他當選後便已陸續發表「外交政策」言論，矛頭直指格陵蘭島、加拿大和巴拿馬運河。鑑觀歷...

紐時賞析／曾為「國會最窮議員」 拜登面對川普勝選的反思與遺憾

President Joe Biden has less than a month to go until his on...

國中自然／神祕數字藏玄機 一起解密質子、中子及電子數

親愛的同學們，當我們學習到元素符號時，常可以看到符號旁邊還標註著數字，究竟這些數字代表什麼呢？

用戶外昆蟲課讓孩子放下3C 蚊子老師廖姿雯：我也在過自己想要的童年

從事昆蟲教學引導10餘年的「蚊子老師」廖姿雯說：「其實大自然很好玩，現在的孩子很少有機會在大自然裡面玩，我會試著推他們一把，幫孩子打開思路之後，甚至有很多遊戲是他們教我玩的！」

從魯蛇變身英文名師 鄭錫懋靠著一關鍵成功逆轉人生

鄭錫懋自嘲年輕時是個「魯蛇」。大學聯考英文只有20分，大學企管系的大一英文被當了3年，微積分修到第7次，遇到好心老師才終於及格；如今，不僅出版英文學習書，還成為大企業指定的英文名師。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。