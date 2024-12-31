紐時賞析／捐鉅款、發文讚揚…川普重返白宮成真 科技巨頭討好獻媚

Tech Titans Recognize Trump Reality, and Rush to Curry Favor

川普重返白宮成真 科技巨頭爭獻媚

Meta. Amazon. OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Each of these Silicon Valley companies or their leaders promised to support President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee with seven-figure checks over the past week, often accompanied by a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee.

Meta。亞馬遜。OpenAI的奧特曼。這些矽谷公司或其領導人每個都在過去一周承諾，以七位數金額支票捐助候任總統川普的就職委員會，通常還伴隨去海湖莊園朝拜以表示臣服。

The procession of tech leaders who traveled to hobnob with Trump included Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, and Sergey Brin, a Google founder, who together dined with Trump on Thursday. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, shared a meal with Trump on Friday. And Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, planned to meet with Trump in the next few days.

這一串巴結川普的科技業領袖，包括谷歌執行長皮伽和谷歌創辦人布林，他們周四和川普共進晚餐。蘋果執行長庫克周五和川普一起用餐。亞馬遜創辦人貝佐斯也計畫未來幾天內會見川普。

While businesses frequently try to get on an incoming president’s good side, the frenzy of tech activity stood out.

儘管企業經常試圖討好即將上任的總統，但這波科技業活動狂潮特別引人注目。

Meta and Amazon, whose founders had previously been criticized by Trump, said they would donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund this past week. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the high-profile artificial intelligence startup, said Friday that a $1 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund would come from him personally.

Meta和亞馬遜創辦人過去一周表示，將向川普的就職基金會捐款100萬美元。他們先前都被川普批評。備受關注的人工智慧新創公司OpenAI執行長奧特曼周五表示，他個人將向川普的就職基金會捐款100萬美元。

Other tech leaders have also praised Trump. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce and owner of Time magazine, posted on X on Thursday that it was “a time of great promise for our nation,” after Time awarded Trump its coveted “Person of the Year” designation.

其他科技業領袖也讚揚川普。「時代」雜誌授予川普人人夢寐以求的「年度風雲人物」稱號後，Salesforce執行長兼「時代」雜誌所有人班紐夫周四在X發文表示，這是「我們國家充滿希望的時刻」。

“We look forward to working together to advance American success and prosperity for everyone,” Benioff wrote, alongside a picture of the Time cover of Trump.

班紐夫寫道，「我們期待攜手合作，為每個人推動美國的成功和繁榮」，並附上有川普照片的「時代」雜誌封面。

The turnabout has been especially stark as some tech executives who made donation pledges or met with Trump this past week had appeared to be avowed liberals, including Benioff and Altman.

這種轉變特別明顯，因為過去一周承諾捐款或與川普會面的一些科技業主管，原本似乎是公認的自由派人士，包括班紐夫和奧特曼。

Some signs of tension between Trump and the tech industry have surfaced. Trump has named tech hawks to senior administration roles, as well as tech executives such as David Sacks.

川普和科技業間緊張關係的一些跡象已浮上檯面。川普已提名科技鷹派擔任高階政府職務，以及薩克斯這類科技業主管。

Part of Sacks’ job is to assemble a council to advise Trump on crypto and AI. But Trump’s circle of advisers and his tech friends have disagreed over whether there should be two separate advisory bodies or just one, people involved in the conversations said.

薩克斯的部分工作是組建一個委員會，提供川普關於加密貨幣和人工智慧的建議。但參與對話的人士稱，川普顧問圈和他的科技業友人，對於是否該設立兩個獨立諮詢機構還是只設立一個，存在分歧。

文／Theodore Schleifer and David Yaffe-Bellany 譯／羅方妤