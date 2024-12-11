紐時賞析／由「金主」掌川普政府重要經濟職位 將使藍領繁榮或富人受益？

Fiscal Populism To Be in Hands Of Billionaires

財政民粹主義 將會由億萬富翁掌控

When Donald Trump first ran for the White House in 2016, his closing campaign advertisement lamented the influence of Wall Street in Washington, flashing ominous images of big banks and billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros.

當川普2016年首度角逐白宮時，他的最終競選廣告感嘆華爾街在華府影響力，閃現大銀行和自由派億萬富翁慈善家索羅斯的預示影像。

Now, as president-elect, Trump has tapped two denizens of Wall Street to run his economic agenda. Scott Bessent, who invested money for Soros for more than a decade, is his pick for Treasury secretary, and Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, will be nominated to lead the Commerce Department. Trump’s choices to lead his economic team show the prominence of billionaire investors in setting an agenda that is supposed to fuel a “blue-collar boom” but that skeptics think will mostly benefit the rich.

現在身為候任總統，川普選中兩個出身華爾街的人執行他的經濟議程。為索羅斯投資超過十年的貝森特是他的財政部長人選，而建達金融服務公司執行長盧特尼克將被提名領導商務部。川普的經濟團隊領導人選顯示，億萬富翁投資人在制定一項議程重要性，這項議程理應刺激「藍領繁榮」，但懷疑者認為主要會讓富人受益。

As Trump prepares to assume the presidency, business owners and investors are closely attuned to which of his economic promises he will follow through on. He has promised to slash tax rates, impose hefty tariffs on China and other countries, and deport millions of immigrants who work in American farms and businesses.

隨著川普準備就任總統，企業主和投資人密切關注他將兌現哪些經濟承諾。他已經許諾大砍稅率，對中國與其他國家徵收高關稅，並驅逐數百萬在美國農場和企業工作的移民。

The selections of Bessent and Lutnick cement a hold by Wall Street executives over the two most important economic posts in any administration. The picks are drawing blowback from Democrats and left-leaning groups, who assailed Trump for giving top jobs to rich donors and suggested that they would soon be working to create new tax breaks for the rich, not those who are struggling.

挑選貝森特與盧特尼克，鞏固華爾街高層對任何政府中兩個最重要經濟職位的掌握。這些人選正引起民主黨人和左傾團體的反彈，他們攻擊川普將最高職位交給有錢的金主，並暗示他們很快就會為富人制定新的減稅，而非生活艱難的人。

Yet the decision to tap Bessent and Lutnick is raising speculation that Trump could take a more market-friendly approach to many of his economic policies than some had feared because of his professed love of tariffs, which had the potential for igniting a global trade war.

然而，選中貝森特和盧特尼克的決定引發猜測，即川普許多經濟政策做法，可能比某些人所憂心的更友善市場，這些憂心是因為他喜愛關稅，而關稅有可能點燃一場全球貿易戰。

Trump’s promises to impose tariffs of 10% to 20% on goods from around the world, and tariffs of 60% or more on products from China, have worried business owners. But many investors still seem to be betting that he will not fully pursue those plans.

川普承諾對來自全世界的商品課徵10%至20%關稅，對來自中國的產品實施60%或以上的關稅，這讓企業主們發愁。但許多投資人似乎仍然在打賭，他不會完全推行這些計畫。

Some economists are more optimistic that the selection of nominees with deep market experience means that Trump may take a more measured approach to trade negotiations.

一些經濟學家更加樂觀認為，選擇具深厚市場經驗的人選意味，川普也許對貿易談判採取更加謹慎的方法。

“It gives me a little bit of hope that we’re going to avoid the worst of the economic populism,” said Scott Lincicome, a trade expert at the free-market-oriented Cato Institute. “One of the biggest checks on Trump’s populist impulses will be the markets.”

主張自由市場的卡托研究所貿易專家林希康姆說，「這給了我一點希望，就是我們將避免經濟民粹主義的最壞部分。對川普民粹衝動的最大制衡之一將是市場」。

文／Alan Rappeport and Ana Swanson 譯／周辰陽