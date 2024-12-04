紐時賞析／川普當選、俄反對派內訌 「反普亭」勢力分裂情況加劇

Infighting Tarnishes Opposition to Putin

俄反對派內訌 削弱反普亭勢力

It was the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War, with a Russian assassin and seven others returned to Moscow in August in exchange for 16 prisoners who had run afoul of President Vladimir Putin.

這是自冷戰以來最大規模東西方換囚。一名俄羅斯殺手和另外七人8月返回莫斯科，換取16名曾冒犯普亭總統的囚犯。

Among those released by Russia were four political prisoners and three people with ties to the country’s most prominent opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, who died in prison in February. The deal seemed poised to breathe new life into a fractured movement that had struggled to exert influence in the aftermath of Navalny’s death.

俄國釋放的那些人之中有四名是政治犯，以及三名和該國著名反對派人物納瓦尼有關的人。納瓦尼2月死在獄中。這個協議，似乎將為納瓦尼去世後一直難以發揮影響力又支離破碎的運動注入活力。

But months later, there are signs that the Russian opposition movement has never been more divided.

但數月後，跡象顯示，俄國反對運動從未如此分裂。

The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president has further complicated the effort. Trump has expressed admiration for Putin and suggested that he would end U.S. support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. If Trump takes a benevolent stance toward Russia, it could further insulate Putin from criticism.

川普當選美國總統讓此事變得更困難。川普曾表示欣賞普亭，表明美國會停止支持烏克蘭對俄作戰。如果川普對俄國採取善意態度，可能進一步讓普亭免受批評。

In September, Navalny’s organization made a shocking accusation: that another Putin critic in exile had organized an assault with a hammer on Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s former chief of staff, in Lithuania in March.

在9月，納瓦尼的組織提出一項驚人指控：另一名流亡的普亭批評者3月於立陶宛組織了一場襲擊，用鐵鎚攻擊納瓦尼的前幕僚長伏科夫。

The accusation opened floodgates of criticism among Russian activists living in the West, with some prominent figures accusing Navalny’s aides of trying to silence any voices that might compete with them for leadership of the opposition.

這項指控激發住在西方的俄國維權人士批評。有些知名人物指控，納瓦尼的助手試圖壓制可能和他們競爭反對派領導權的任何聲音。

Two weeks after the accusation, an anti-Putin campaigner, Maxim Katz, accused the Navalny team of receiving funds from people accused of fraud, and even elevating one to register the group’s legal entity in the United States.

這項指控提出的兩周後，另一名反普亭人士卡茲指控，納瓦尼團隊收受被控詐欺者的資金，甚至提拔其中一人在美國註冊該組織的法律實體。

“You have squandered Navalny’s legacy,” Boris Zimin, a Russian businessperson in exile who had been one of the Navalny group’s biggest donors, wrote in a Facebook post directed at Navalny’s exiled aides.

流亡俄國商人齊明曾是納瓦尼組織最大金主之一。他在臉書針對納瓦尼的流亡助手們發文寫道：「你們浪費了納瓦尼的功業。」

Alexei Venediktov, the former editor of Ekho Moskvy, a popular radio station that was shut down by the government after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lamented the fissures in the opposition.

「莫斯科回聲」電台前編輯維涅狄克托夫也為反對派的分歧感到痛惜。這個熱門電台在俄國入侵烏克蘭後就被政府關台。

“This is a competition to show the West who the real leadership of the Russian opposition is,” said Venediktov, a former subject of investigations by the Navalny group’s anti-corruption unit.

維涅狄克托夫曾是納瓦尼團體反貪腐小組的調查對象。他說：「這是一場向西方展現誰才是俄國反對派真正領導層的競賽。」

文／Valerie Hopkins 譯／羅方妤