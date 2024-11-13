紐時賞析／聯合國報告：減少溫室氣體排放量 過去一年沒有任何進展

The U.N.’s Verdict on Climate Progress Over the Past Year: There Was None

過去一整年因應氣候 聯合國：沒進展

One year after world leaders made a landmark promise to move away from fossil fuels, countries have essentially made no progress in cutting emissions and tackling global warming, according to a United Nations report issued Thursday./span>

根據聯合國周四發布的報告，在世界領袖做出擺脫化石燃料的里程碑式承諾一年後，各國在減少排放量和應對全球暖化方面基本上沒有任何進展。

Global greenhouse gas emissions soared to a record 57 gigatons last year and are not on track to decline much, if at all, this decade, the report found. Collectively, nations have been so slow to curtail their use of oil, gas and coal that it now looks unlikely that countries will be able to limit global warming to the levels they agreed to under the 2015 Paris climate agreement./span>

報告發現，去年全球溫室氣體排放量飆升至創紀錄的57吉噸，這個10年內即使下降也不會降太多。總體而言，各國減少使用石油、天然氣和煤的進展緩慢，目前看來，各國不太可能將全球暖化限制在他們2015年巴黎氣候協定中同意的水平。

“Another year passed without action means we’re worse off,” said Anne Olhoff, a climate policy expert based in Denmark and a co-author of the assessment, known as the Emissions Gap Report./span>

這份名為「排放差距報告」的共同作者、駐丹麥的氣候政策專家安妮．奧爾霍夫表示：「又一個沒有行動的一年過去，意味我們的處境變得更糟。」

The report comes a month before diplomats from around the world are scheduled to meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, for annual U.N. climate talks, where countries will discuss how they might step up efforts to address global warming./span>

這份報告，在全球外交官預計於亞塞拜然巴庫舉行年度聯合國氣候會議一個月前發布。各國將在會中討論如何加強應對全球暖化。

Lately, those efforts have faced huge obstacles./span>

最近，這些努力面臨重大障礙。

Even though renewable energy sources like wind and solar are growing rapidly around the world, demand for electricity has been rising even faster, which means countries are still burning more fossil fuels each year. Geopolitical conflicts, from the U.S.-China rivalry to war in places like Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, have made international cooperation on climate change harder. And rich countries have failed to keep their financial promises to help poor countries shift away from oil, gas and coal./span>

即使再生能源如風力和太陽能在世界各地迅速成長，但電力需求成長更快。這意味各國每年仍燃燒更多化石燃料。地緣政治衝突，包括美中競爭和烏克蘭以及加薩走廊的戰爭，已讓氣候變遷的國際合作變得更困難。富有國家未能兌現財務承諾，幫助貧窮國家擺脫石油、天然氣和煤。

The new U.N. report finds that at least 151 countries have formally pledged under the Paris climate agreement to curb their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. If every country followed through on its stated plans, which is far from assured, then global emissions could be 3% to 11% lower at the end of the decade than they are today./span>

這份新的聯合國報告發現，至少151國在巴黎氣候協定正式承諾，2030年以前限制其溫室氣體排放量。如果每個國家都履行其所提出的計畫，而此事根本不確定，那麼全球排放量這10年末可能比現在降低3%至11%。

Over the past year, only the island nation of Madagascar has submitted a new, stronger pledge to curb emissions by 2030, despite exhortations by U.N. officials for all countries to bolster their plans./span>

過去一年，儘管聯合國官員激勵所有國家改善他們的計畫，但只有馬達加斯加提交2030年前限制排放量的更強新承諾。

文／Brad Plumer 譯／羅方妤