紐時賞析／防川普重返白宮摧毀政策 加州致力嚴守氣候規定

California Aims to ‘Trump-Proof’ Climate Rules

加州致力於「防川普變卦」氣候規定

California officials have been working for months to “Trump proof” the state’s environmental and climate policies in the event that former President Donald Trump returns to White House and follows through on his promise to gut them.

加州官員幾個月來一直致力讓該州環境與氣候政策「防川普」，以免前總統川普重返白宮，兌現他的承諾徹底摧毀這些政策。

Whether California succeeds could affect other states that follow its emissions rules, and could have global impact because the state’s market muscle compels automakers and other companies to conform to California standards.

加州是否成功，可能影響其他採用其排放規則的各州，並可能產生全球影響，因為該州的市場實力強迫汽車製造業者與其他公司遵循加州標準。

The strategy includes lawsuits designed to reach settlements with industries that generate greenhouse gases, and new rules and laws that would be beyond the reach of the federal administration.

該策略包括提起訴訟，旨在跟產生溫室氣體的產業達成和解，以及聯邦政府無法觸及的新規定和法律。

California is requiring about three-quarters of new trucks sold after 2035 to be zero emissions. The state is also seeking permission from the Biden administration to ban sales of new gas-powered passenger vehicles after 2035.

加州正要求2035年後銷售的新卡車約四分之三實現零排放。該州也正尋求拜登政府的許可，在2035年後禁止銷售新的汽油動力乘用車。

Both rules are far tougher than federal policy and could have influence beyond the United States. China and the European Union have already adopted parts of California’s car and truck tailpipe-emissions reduction programs.

2個規定都遠比聯邦政策嚴格，並且可能產生超出美國的影響力。中國和歐盟已採納加州汽車和卡車排氣管排放減少計畫的部分內容。

The Democratic-controlled state Legislature has also passed a first-in-the-nation law requiring major companies to disclose their greenhouse emissions. And it has strengthened the authority of local governments to shut down oil and gas projects.

民主黨控制的州議會也通過一部全國首創的法律，要求大公司揭露它們的溫室氣體排放量，還加強了地方政府關閉石油和天然氣計畫的權限。

Under a provision of the 1970 Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency has for decades given California a waiver that allows it to enact strict pollution controls. Federal law also allows other states under certain circumstances to adopt California’s standards.

根據1970年清淨空氣法的一個條款，環保署數十年來賦予加州豁免權，允許其制定嚴格的汙染控制措施。聯邦法律也允許其他各州在某些情況下，採納加州標準。

Sixteen states have pledged to follow the California car rule and 10 states have adopted the truck rule, meaning the regulations would apply to about 40% the U.S. auto market.

16個州已承諾採用加州汽車規則，10個州已採納卡車規則，意味著該法規將適用於約40%的美國汽車市場。

Trump has promised to revoke the waiver. “California has imposed the most ridiculous car regulations anywhere in the world, with mandates to move to all electric cars,” Trump has said. “I will terminate that.”

川普已承諾撤銷該豁免權，「加州實施了舉世最荒謬的汽車法規，要求轉向全電動車」，川普說，「我會將其終結」。

California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, has made it clear that he intends to forge ahead on environmental regulation.

加州民主黨籍州長紐森已表明，他打算在環境規範方面奮力前進。

“California has long led the nation in pioneering climate policies and innovation,” Newsom said. “Those efforts will continue for years to come.”

紐森說，「在開創性氣候政策與創新方面，加州長期以來一直領導全國，這些努力將在未來幾年繼續」。

Other top Democrats in the state, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, are working with the state’s climate regulator on the “Trump-proofing” strategy.

該州其他民主黨高層官員，包括州檢察長邦塔，正跟該州氣候監管機構在「防川普」策略上合作。

文／Coral Davenport 譯／周辰陽