紐時賞析／無法入侵系統就散播假訊息 美下月恐面臨俄羅斯駭客威脅

Unable to Penetrate Systems, Hackers Spread Lies About Vulnerabilities

無法穿透系統防護 駭客謊稱網路不安全

Hackers trying to disrupt the Paris Olympics turned to disinformation campaigns when their electronic intrusions failed, a tactic that foreign adversaries could attempt to use against the U.S. elections next month.

駭客試圖擾亂巴黎奧運，當他們的電子侵入失敗時，就轉向假訊息行動，外國對手可能企圖利用這個戰術，對付美國下個月的選舉。

Cybersecurity officials in France spent more than two years preparing for this summer’s Games. While there were constant cyberattacks from a variety of sources, none disrupted the Olympics, Vincent Strubel, the head of France’s cybersecurity agency, said.

法國的網路安全官員花費超過2年，為今年夏季的奧運做準備。法國網路安全機構首長施特魯貝爾說，雖然有來自各式各樣源頭的持續網路攻擊，但沒有一個擾亂到奧運。

Strubel said one activist hacking group, the Cyber Army of Russia Reborn, claimed that it would attack the water sanitation system in Paris to disrupt the swimming competitions in the Seine.

施特魯貝爾表示，一個激進分子駭客組織「俄羅斯重生網路軍」聲稱，將攻擊巴黎的供水衛生系統，以擾亂塞納河的游泳比賽。

“We had to make sure that the attack could not happen from a technical side and then make sure they did not effectively make a fake claim,” Strubel said.

施特魯貝爾說，「我們必須從技術方面確保攻擊不會發生，接著確保他們無法有效發表假聲明」。

U.S. officials believe the Cyber Army poses a threat in the United States. In July, the State Department imposed sanctions against two members of the group, accusing them of attacking critical infrastructure in the United States. The department said Russia provided a safe haven for such groups to disrupt American systems.

美國官員認為，這個「網路軍」對美國構成威脅。7月時，美國國務院制裁該組織2名成員，指控他們攻擊美國關鍵基礎設施。國務院說，俄羅斯為這類擾亂美方系統的組織提供避風港。

While the Russian group’s “lack of sophistication and victims’ responses have thus far prevented any instances of major damage,” the State Department said, “unauthorized access to critical infrastructure systems poses an elevated risk of harm to the public.”

美國國務院表示，雖然這個俄羅斯組織「不夠先進，而受害者的反應迄今也已防止任何重大損害事件」，但「未經授權存取關鍵基礎設施系統，構成傷害大眾的高度風險」。

When hackers failed to penetrate critical systems in France, they sought to strike less-protected systems. Strubel said there was a “close call” involving a ransomware attack on a group supporting a museum where fencing events were held. But French authorities responded quickly, preventing any interruption of the competition, he said.

當駭客無法滲透法國的關鍵系統，他們試圖打擊保護較少的系統。施特魯貝爾說，有一樁「險些發生的事件」，牽涉到勒索軟體攻擊一個組織，該組織支援舉辦擊劍比賽的博物館。但他表示，法國當局迅速反應，防止任何賽事中斷。

The United States could face similar challenges next month from Russian influence groups, intelligence agencies and activist hackers.

下月美國可能面臨來自俄羅斯影響團體、情報機構和激進分子駭客的類似挑戰。

U.S. officials have said they have spent years shoring up voting systems to make it difficult to hack into state or local governments to change vote totals. U.S. intelligence officials assess that the resilience of the system, and its hyperlocal nature, has convinced foreign adversaries that changing the results through hacking election systems is all but impossible.

美國官員已經表示，他們花費數年加強投票系統，難以駭入州或地方政府改變票數。美國情報官員評估，該系統的韌性及其超本地化的特性，已說服外國對手，透過駭攻選舉系統改變結果幾乎不可能。

But some foreign governments still believe they can influence what Americans think about the security of the election and could spread false claims about the ability to hack the election.

但一些外國政府仍然認為，他們可以影響美國人對選舉安全的看法，並且能夠傳播有關駭攻選舉能力的虛假說法。

文／Julian E. Barnes 譯／周辰陽