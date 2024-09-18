紐時賞析／阿靈頓國家公墓淪競選工具 川普團隊行徑最囂張

Others Have Politicized Arlington, but Trump’s Approach Has No Precedent

阿靈頓國家公墓遭政治化 川普行徑最囂張

In November 1999, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., former prisoner of war in Vietnam who was widely considered a military hero, said his newly launched presidential campaign had made “a very bad mistake.”

1999年11月，被廣泛視為軍事英雄的前越戰戰俘、共和黨籍亞利桑那州聯邦參議員馬侃表示，他新發動的總統選戰犯下「一個非常糟糕的錯誤」。

McCain had produced a campaign ad highlighting his career as a Navy pilot and his reverence for his fellow service members. At one moment, the ad showed McCain walking solemnly through Arlington National Cemetery.

馬侃製作一支競選廣告，強調他身為海軍飛行員的生涯，以及他對同袍的尊敬。廣告中有一幕顯示，馬侃莊嚴地走過阿靈頓國家公墓。

The Army soon said McCain’s campaign had never requested permission to film in the cemetery. Even if it had, an Army spokesperson said at the time, the request would have been denied because partisan activity is banned at Army installations.

陸軍很快表示，馬侃競選團隊從未申請在該公墓拍攝的許可。就算有，一位陸軍發言人當時表示，該申請會被拒絕，因為陸軍設施禁止黨派活動。

It was an incident in campaign politics that closely mirrored, before it sharply diverged from, another that took place last month. An Army spokesperson said that former President Donald Trump’s campaign had similarly not been given permission to film in a restricted area of Arlington National Cemetery during Trump’s visit Monday — and that it could not have received such permission because it would violate federal law.

這曾是競選政治的一個事件，跟上個月發生的另一起事件非常相似，隨後明顯出現差異。一名陸軍發言人表示，前總統川普周一訪問期間，川普競選團隊同樣沒有獲得在阿靈頓國家公墓一處限制區域拍攝的許可，而且無法獲得這種許可，因為這違反聯邦法。

The Army issued a rare public rebuke of Trump campaign officials for attacks they directed at a cemetery worker who had tried to stop the filming.

陸軍對川普競選團隊幹部發出罕見的公開譴責，原因是他們攻擊一名曾試圖阻止拍攝的公墓工作人員。

The Trump campaign had been made aware that filming for campaign purposes was against Army regulations — and campaign officials had nonetheless plowed forward, even, according to the Army, physically pushing aside the cemetery worker.

川普競選團隊先前知道，為了競選拍攝違反陸軍規定。陸軍表示，競選團隊幹部甚至仍然堅持向前，用身體推開這名公墓工作人員。

Trump and his campaign published photos and video of the former president laying flowers and flashing a thumbs-up at the graves of Marines killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago.

川普和他的競選團隊發表了照片和影像，顯示這位前總統在3年前撤出阿富汗時陣亡的陸戰隊員墳墓獻花，並豎起大拇指。

Other graves are visible in the footage, including one of a Green Beret who died by suicide. The images are still online.

其他墳墓在畫面中都看得見，包括一名死於輕生的綠扁帽部隊成員墳墓。這些影像仍在網上。

Other candidates involved in similar incidents often quickly removed the images.

其他捲入類似事件的候選人通常很快就刪除影像。

Peter Feaver, a political science professor at Duke University who has written extensively on civil-military relations, said that the traditional separation between the military and partisan politics has always been under tension, but that he could not recall an incident like that described by the Army last month, in which a presidential campaign was told by the Army that it was violating the law, pushed ahead anyway and then leveled insults after the incident became public.

在軍民關係著作頗豐的杜克大學政治學教授費弗表示，軍方與黨派政治間的傳統分隔一直處於緊繃狀態，但他無法想到另一個類似陸軍上月所描述的事件，即一個總統競選團隊被陸軍告知違法，但仍繼續進行，且在事件公開後出言辱罵。

文／Chris Cameron 譯／周辰陽