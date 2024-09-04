快訊

聯合報社論／干預央行，兩蔣不敢，卓榮泰敢！

摩羯進南海增強中 吳德榮：另2颱風醞釀中待觀察

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

紐時賞析／富翁出資！全美在地新聞陷危機 這家報紙卻逆勢擴張

聯合報／ 紐時賞析
明尼蘇達明星論壇報希望，未來5年的付費數位訂閱量成長200%。（紐約時報）
明尼蘇達明星論壇報希望，未來5年的付費數位訂閱量成長200%。（紐約時報）

Defying Crisis in Local News, The Star Tribune Expands

對抗在地新聞危機 明星論壇報逆勢擴張

Many metropolitan newspapers across the country have narrowed their ambitions in recent years, closing regional bureaus and cutting back statewide coverage in an effort to trim costs.

全美各地許多都會報紙近年來已縮減它們的雄心，關閉地區採訪辦事處，並且砍掉全州範圍的報導，以努力削減成本。

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis is taking the opposite tack.

明尼阿波利斯的「明星論壇報」正在反其道而行。

The paper will now be called The Minnesota Star Tribune, and it will use an injection of money from its billionaire owner to expand its coverage beyond the Twin Cities into other parts of the state.

該報現在將被稱為「明尼蘇達明星論壇報」，它將運用其億萬富翁所有人注入的資金，將報導擴大到雙子城以外，進入該州其他地區。

Steve Grove, the publisher and CEO, said the push, which includes hiring reporters in various parts of the state, was part of an effort to as much as triple the publication’s paid digital subscriptions over the next five years.

該報發行人兼執行長格羅夫說，這項行動包括在該州不同地區聘僱記者，是未來5年內將該報付費數位訂閱量增為3倍努力的一部分。

The expansion is a rare big bet in the newspaper industry. Local newspapers have been shrinking across the country in recent years. A 2023 report from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern found that almost 2,900 newspapers had shut down since 2005.

此次擴張在報業是罕見的重注。近年來，全國各地的地方報紙一直在萎縮。西北大學梅迪爾新聞學院2023年的一分報告發現，自2005年以來，近2900家報紙已停刊。

But the Star Tribune has remained a bright spot: It hasn’t made major layoffs in recent years, and its newsroom has remained around 225 people for years.

不過，明星論壇報仍是一個亮點，它近年來沒有進行重大裁員，其新聞編輯室人力多年來一直保持大約225人。

The Star Tribune is owned by Glen Taylor, a billionaire who bought the paper for about $100 million in 2014, several years after it filed for bankruptcy.

明星論壇報為泰勒所有，這位億萬富翁於2014年該報申請破產數年後，出資約1億美元收購。

Taylor declined to disclose how much he was investing. But he said in a statement that he had decided to inject capital because of “my belief in the team’s plan, and in our audience’s demand for quality, objective local news.”

泰勒拒絕透露他投資了多少資金。但他聲明表示，他已決定注入資本，因為「我對這個團隊的計畫及讀者要求優質客觀地方新聞的信念」。

Grove’s mandate is to help the publication have a more digital focus. When he joined, the print newspaper generated 70% of the company’s revenue, but subscriptions were falling 15% a year. Digital subscriptions have hovered around 100,000, he said.

格羅夫受命進行的工作，是要幫助該報更加專注於數位。當他加入時，印刷版報紙占公司營收的70%，但訂閱量一年下跌15%。他說，數位訂閱量一直在10萬左右徘徊。

“You can’t manage decline toward a profitable future,” Grove said. “You’re going to have to at some point take a pretty big swing.”

格羅夫說，「你無法透過管理衰退走向一個獲利的未來。在某個時刻，你必須做出非常大的轉變」。

Grove embarked on a tour last year across Minnesota to hear what people had to say about local news. He hired some new business leaders and directed an overhaul of the technology used to power the Star Tribune’s website and mobile apps and a redesign of the homepage.

格羅夫去年在明尼蘇達州各地旅行，傾聽人們對地方新聞的想法。他雇請一些新的業界領袖，並指示徹底修改用於驅動明星論壇報網站和行動應用程式的技術，還重新設計首頁。

He has also made plans to share content with hyperlocal news organizations across Minnesota. He is looking at possible subscription bundles and says he will start a philanthropic arm.

他也制訂計畫，跟明尼蘇達州各地的超在地新聞機構分享內容。他正在研究可能的訂閱組合包，並稱他將啟動一個慈善部門。

文／Katie Robertson 　譯／周辰陽

團隊 富翁 新聞學 紐時賞析 美國

紐時賞析

追蹤

延伸閱讀

MLB／出現末日天色！前統一獅洋投重返大聯盟3局無失分

割喉、頭淹浴缸 西雅圖華女生日前遭男友殺害 他認吸毒

OpenAI與Vogue母公司簽署內容合作協議 擴增媒體夥伴陣容

NBA／不願搭機比賽告別球場 前火箭首輪新秀參議員初選過關

相關新聞

好讀周報／過半學生作業答案錯一樣 日教師追根究柢揭原因：抄AI

日本東京一所私立國中今年稍早發生逾半數國一生在作業上寫出一模一樣錯誤答案的事件，發現此問題的理化老師探究發現，...

紐時賞析／富翁出資！全美在地新聞陷危機 這家報紙卻逆勢擴張

Many metropolitan newspapers across the country have narrowe...

圖表看時事／金門「兩岸通水」解水荒卻引來生態危機 一圖看入侵外來種魚類

金門降雨不均屢有枯旱之急，自二○一八年起向大陸買水，每天引入二萬噸原水。兩岸通水雖解決金門棘手的水荒，卻衍生外來種入侵危... 兩岸通水 金門爆外來種魚類入侵危機

紐時賞析／科技公司力推AI競選產品 多數政治團隊卻不願採用

Matthew Diemer, a Democrat running for election in Ohio’s 7t...

暑假線上學習夯 Ai學霸打穩國中基礎

隨著數位學習的普及，國中生的暑假學習方式正在悄然轉變。面對即將來臨的新學期，越來越多的家長和學生選擇數位課程，不僅能靈活掌握學習進度，還能針對個人弱點進行提升，確保開學後更快進入狀況。 Ai學霸

科學人／行銷關鍵在科學！農畜食品龍頭大成長城董事長分享經營「五財」

大成長城是台灣農畜食品企業的龍頭，產品從最早的沙拉油、麵粉，轉而以飼料、肉品為大宗，再跨足食品、餐飲、生技、動物疫苗、保健食品，連續四年營收突破新台幣1000億元，我們吃的肉雞「每四隻就有一隻來自大成」。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。