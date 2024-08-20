紐時賞析／烏克蘭廣募新兵填補前線缺口 但有本事打硬仗嗎？

Ukraine Stocks Recruits, But Are They Prepared?

烏克蘭廣募新兵 但有本事打硬仗嗎

Ukraine’s campaign to replenish its war-weary troops is ramping up and should help fill personnel gaps on the front line in the coming weeks, according to Ukrainian officials, soldiers and military analysts.

烏克蘭官員、官兵和軍事分析家指出，烏克蘭正加速補充疲於作戰的部隊人力，應有助於在未來幾周內填補前線兵力缺口。

The mobilization push has so far not significantly bolstered Ukraine’s forces on the battlefield, those people say. Many conscripts are still completing the weekslong training process and have yet to reach the front. And some recruits who have arrived are not physically fit for combat, members of Ukrainian units have noted.

這些人表示，動員行動迄今為止尚未明顯提升戰場上的烏克蘭軍力。許多義務役軍人仍待完成長達數周的訓練過程，尚未抵達前線。烏克蘭部隊成員指出，有些已抵達前線的新兵身體狀況不適合戰鬥。

But several brigades deployed on the battlefield have reported an increase in the number of conscripts they have received in recent weeks. They said they were hoping that the influx of soldiers would help Ukraine to stabilize the front line this summer.

但多個部署在戰場上的旅已通報說，他們近幾周接收的義務役軍人數量增加。他們表示，希望兵源湧入能協助烏克蘭今年夏季穩定前線戰況。

Nazar Voytenkov, press officer for the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, said that his unit had “received more newbies this month” than they had at the beginning of the year. “And today I was told that more are coming to us,” he added.

烏克蘭第33機械化旅新聞官沃伊坦科夫表示，他的部隊「本月接收的新兵」比年初還多。他補充說：「今天我被告知，會有更多人來到我們部隊。」

The Ukrainian authorities have declined to share conscription figures, arguing that the information is confidential. Three military experts with knowledge of the figures said that Kyiv had been drafting up to 30,000 people a month since May, when a new conscription law took effect. That is two to three times more than during the last winter months, they said, and about the same number that the Russian army is recruiting each month. That figure could not be independently confirmed.

烏克蘭當局拒絕分享徵兵數據，表明這項資訊是機密。三名知悉相關數據的軍事專家表示，自5月新的徵兵法生效以來，基輔當局每月徵兵多達三萬人。他們說，人數是上個冬季月份期間的二至三倍，和俄軍每月徵召人數幾乎相同。這項數據無法被獨立核實。

The experts spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential numbers.

專家們要求匿名以討論這些機密數據。

Troop shortages have been one of Ukraine’s biggest problems on the battlefield for the past year. Russian forces have managed to break through weakened Ukrainian lines by overwhelming them with waves of ground assaults.

兵力短缺一直是烏克蘭過去一年在戰場上的最大問題之一。俄軍藉由發動數波地面攻擊壓倒烏軍，成功突破減弱的烏克蘭防線。

Ukraine has struggled to recruit or draft more soldiers because of what critics say is a system mired in Soviet-style bureaucracy and corruption. Most Ukrainians also see basic training for conscripts as inadequate, a recent survey showed, leading some to avoid the draft, worried that they would not be prepared for combat.

由於批評者稱相關體制深陷於蘇聯式官僚和貪腐，烏克蘭難以招募和徵召更多官兵。一份近期調查顯示，大多數烏克蘭人也認為針對義務役軍人的基本訓練不足，導致一些人避免被徵召，擔心他們無法做好準備戰鬥。

To address the issue, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law in April requiring all men under 60 to register at draft offices or online, with the goal of streamlining the mobilization process. The Defense Ministry said this month that 4.7 million had obliged.

為了處理這個問題，烏克蘭國會今年4月通過一項法律，要求60歲以下男子在徵兵辦事處和線上註冊，目的是簡化動員流程。國防部本月表示，已有470萬人履行這項義務。

文／Constant Méheut 譯／羅方妤